BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-BioNTech, GSX TECHEDU, Reed's, Nano Dimension, Dada Nexus

The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Friday with a surge in coronavirus cases threatening to derail a fragile economic recovery, even as plans were announced for ending several of the Federal Reserve's economic support programs. .N

At 12:01 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.45% at 29,349.43. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.17% at 3,575.85 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.12% at 11,919.123. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Etsy Inc <ETSY.OQ>, up 5.9% ** Microchip Technology Inc MCHP.OQ, up 4.7% ** Take-Two Interactive Software Inc <TTWO.OQ>, up 3.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Viatris Inc <VTRS.OQ>, down 4.2% ** PVH Corp <PVH.N>, down 3.8% ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, down 3.4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** FTS International Inc <FTSI.N>, up 42.9% ** Renren Inc RENN.N, up 30.2% ** Ra Medical Systems Inc <RMED.N>, up 19.5% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** GSX TECHEDU Inc GSX.N, down 17.9% ** American Realty Investors Inc ARL.N, down 7.8% ** Cypress Environmental Partners LP <CELP.N>, down 7.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Kaixin Auto Holdings <KXIN.O>, up 120.6% ** AYRO Inc <AYRO.O>, up 42.7% ** Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp <SOLOW.O>, up 34.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Nano Dimension Ltd <NNDM.O>, down 25.9% ** Euroseas Ltd <ESEA.O>, down 19.8% ** Avrobio Inc <AVRO.O>, down 14.1% ** Nasdaq Inc NDAQ.O: up 1.4%

BUZZ-KBW upgrades on deal to buy fraud detection firm Verafin [nL4N2I61YP] ** Amarin Corporation plc AMRN.O: up 5.8%

BUZZ-Rises on positive data from China heart drug trial ** AVROBIO Inc AVRO.O: down 14.1%

BUZZ-Falls on discounted public offering

** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 1.2% ** BioNTech SE BNTX.O: up 6.3% ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 4.7% ** AstraZeneca Plc AZN.O: up 2.0% ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O: up 0.2%

BUZZ-Pfizer to submit U.S. authorization request for COVID-19 vaccine Friday, shares up ** Euroseas Ltd ESEA.O: down 19.8%

BUZZ-Set for worst day in two years after disappointing quarter ** Capri Holdings Limited CPRI.N: up 2.0%

BUZZ-Rises as BTIG upgrades to 'buy' on fast recovery ** Precision BioSciences Inc DTIL.O: up 15.1%

BUZZ-Surges on research and licensing deal with Eli Lilly ** Hologic Inc HOLX.O: down 1.3%

BUZZ-Needham sees COVID-19 test sales declining in 2021, downgrades ** FireEye Inc FEYE.O: up 5.7%

BUZZ-Street View: Blackstone capital infusion to drive growth for FireEye ** GSX TECHEDU INC GSX.N: down 17.9%

BUZZ-Slumps on reporting Q3 loss ** Williams-Sonoma Inc WSM.N: up 6.7%

BUZZ-Set to open at record high on strong results [nL4N2I62UU] ** L3Harris Technologies Inc LHX.N: down 1.9%

BUZZ-Looking to sell pilot training services unit ** Workday Inc WDAY.O: down 6.7%

BUZZ-Falls as brokerages cut PTs on lower margin growth expectations ** Reed’s Inc REED.O: down 21.2%

BUZZ-Reed's loses fizz after pricing stock offering ** ADC Therapeutics SA ADCT.N: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Up as FDA accepts marketing application for lead cancer drug ** Nano Dimension Ltd NNDM.O: down 25.9%

BUZZ-2nd equity raise in less than a month clips shares ** Foot Locker Inc FL.N: down 3.9%

BUZZ-Slips after warning of holiday quarter margin pressure ** Qurate Retail Inc QRTEA.O: up 12.6%

BUZZ-Jumps on special dividend, buyback program ** Nike Inc NKE.N: up 1.0%

BUZZ-Top gainer on Dow on raised dividend ** Longview Acquisition Corp LGVW.N: up 18.7%

BUZZ-Jumps on SPAC deal to take digital health co Butterfly public ** Dada Nexus Ltd DADA.O: up 29.5%

BUZZ-Hits record high on strong Q3 revenue, PT hike ** Kandi Technologies Group Inc KNDI.O: down 9.6%

BUZZ-Slumps on discounted stock-and-warrants offering ** FirstEnergy Corp FE.N: down 3.3%

BUZZ-FirstEnergy: Drops as co discloses "material weakness" in financial reporting

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.07%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.10%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.22%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.54%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.90%

Health

.SPXHC

flat

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.87%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.31%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.29%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.36%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.50%

(Compiled by Chavi Mehta)

