BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Biomarin Pharma, Target, iRhythm Tech

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq scaled record highs on Wednesday as results from retailers Target and Lowe's trounced estimates, a day after the S&P 500 completed its fastest recovery ever from a bear market. .N

At 10:18 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.41% at 27,891.29. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.09% at 3,392.67 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was was unchanged at 11,210.505. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Target Corp <TGT.N>, up 12.3% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd <NCLH.N>, up 6.4% ** United Airlines Holdings Inc <UAL.O>, up 6.2% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Jack Henry & Associates, Inc <JKHY.O>, down 8.5% ** TJX Companies Inc <TJX.N>, down 7.5% ** Ross Stores, Inc <ROST.O>, down 4.9% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Blonder Tongue Labs, Inc <BDR.N>, up 342% ** Navios Maritime Holdings Inc <NM_ph.N>, up 48% ** Hudson Ltd <HUD.N>, up 45.9% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Vipshop Holdings Ltd <VIPS.N>, down 22.3% ** Voxeljet AG <VJET.N>, down 11.7% ** Companhia de Saneamento Bsc <SBS.N>, down 9.3% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc <MNTA.O>, up 69.3% ** DarioHealth Corp <DRIO.O>, up 18.7% ** Irhythm Technologies Inc <IRTC.O>, up 18.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc <BMRN.O>, down 32% ** Galapagos NV <GLPG.O>, down 24.7% ** Eyenovia Inc <EYEN.O>, down 19.6% ** Biomarin Pharmaceuticals Inc BMRN.O: down 32.0%

BUZZ-Set for worst day in 11 yrs as FDA declines to approve bleeding disorder treatment ** Mylan NV MYL.O: up 4.3%

BUZZ-Rises after co launches generic to Biogen's MS drug ** TJX Companies Inc TJX.N: down 7.4%

BUZZ-Falls after bigger-than-expected quarterly loss ** Vipshop Holdings Ltd VIPS.N: down 22.3%

BUZZ-Falls on Q2 profit miss, CFO departure ** iRhythm Technologies Inc IRTC.O: up 18.1%

BUZZ-Rises after pricing upsized equity offering ** J.M. Smucker SJM.N: down 2.4%

BUZZ-MS downgrades as pet food exposure limits upside ** Monopar Therapeutics Inc MNPR.O: up 9.3%

BUZZ-: Up; expands collaboration for COVID-19 therapeutic development ** Lowe's Companies Inc LOW.N: up 0.6% BUZZ-Rises as profit beats on strong demand for home improvement products ** Verona Pharma Plc VRNA.O: up 1.2% BUZZ-Up on starting part 2 of pulmonary disease treatment trial ** Eyenovia Inc EYEN.O: down 19.6% BUZZ-Drops on stock offering ** Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc MNTA.O: up 69.3% BUZZ-Surges on $6.5 bln JNJ buyout deal ** Southwest Airlines LUV.N: up 3.0% BUZZ-Gains on slowing cash burn forecast for Q3 ** Target Corp TGT.N: up 12.2% BUZZ-Set for best day in over 4 months on record sales growth ** Sabre Corp SABR.O: down 9.6% BUZZ-Slides on planned convertible, stock deals ** Southwest Gas Holdings Inc SWX.N: down 0.3% BUZZ-Wells Fargo upbeat on construction segment, upgrades [USNnL4N2FL2SJ] ** Hudson Ltd HUD.N: up 45.9% BUZZ-Jumps as shareholder Dufry to buy remaining stake for $311 mln ** Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc PLYM.N: down 7.4% BUZZ-Slips after pricing upsized stock offering

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.01%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.03%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.06%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.45%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.56%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.29%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.40%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.11%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.38%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.38%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.24%

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.