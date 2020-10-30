BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-BioLine RX, Pitney Bowes, Atea Pharma

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's major indexes tumbled on Friday, dragged down by a slide in shares of tech heavyweights following their quarterly results, with a record rise in coronavirus cases and nerves over the presidential election adding to a downbeat mood. .N

At 12:56 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 1.14% at 26,353.96. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 1.46% at 3,261.62 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 2.50% at 10,906.30. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Mohawk Industries Inc <MHK.N>, up 9.2% ** ResMed Inc <RMD.N>, up 6.1% ** Charter Communications Inc <CHTR.O>, up 4.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Twitter Inc <TWTR.N>, down 19.8% ** Western Union Co <WU.N>, down 7.8% ** Etsy Inc <ETSY.O>, down 7.1% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Rogers Corp <ROG.N>, up 18.5% ** Covanta Holding Corp <CVA.N>, up 15.2% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Pitney Bowes Inc <PBI.N>, down 25.2% ** Universal Security Instruments Inc <UUU.N>, down 23.5% ** Twitter Inc <TWTR.N>, down 19.8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** BioLine RX Ltd <BLRX.O>, up 68.2% ** Marine Petroleum Trust <MARPS.O>, up 55.9% ** LENSAR Inc <LNSR.O>, up 29.8% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd <AXGT.O>, down 39.5% ** Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc <BLCM.O>, down 38% ** Intec Pharma Ltd <NTEC.O>, down 23.6% ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: up 4.4%

BUZZ-Street View: Alphabet's ad boost points to sharp recovery ** Facebook Inc FB.O: down 5.5% ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 5.6% ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: down 5.2% ** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O: down 1.6%

BUZZ-Big Tech cos slide on mixed quarterly reports ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: down 19.8% BUZZ-Street View: Not much to like on Twitter

** Bloom Energy Corp BE.N: down 13.2%

BUZZ-Bloom Energy down after Q3 rev miss ** Zendesk Inc ZEN.N: up 5.1%

BUZZ-Zendesk: Jumps as brokerages hike PTs after strong Q3 result, outlook raise ** Equillium Inc EQ.O: up 4.2%

BUZZ-Equillium: Soars on U.S. FDA nod to start COVID-19 drug late-stage trials ** Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc BLCM.O: down 38.0%

BUZZ-Bellicum tumbles on weak data from pancreatic cancer drug trial ** Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc GLPI.O: down 2.2%

BUZZ-Gaming and Leisure Prop's slips after raising equity to fund acquisitions ** BioLine RX Ltd BLRX.O: up 68.2%

BUZZ-BioLine RX: Surges on positive review of cancer treatment study ** Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd AXGT.O: down 39.5%

BUZZ- Axovant: Slumps on delay in study of gene therapy for Parkinson's ** SM Energy Co SM.N: up 3.4%

BUZZ-SM Energy: Rises after smaller-than-expected Q3 loss ** Colgate-Palmolive Co CL.N: up 3.2%

BUZZ-Colgate-Palmolive: Up after brushing past estimates on demand, pricing ** AbbVie Inc ABBV.N: up 4.5%

BUZZ-AbbVie: Gains on Q3 profit beat, FY outlook hike ** Honeywell International Inc HON.N: down 0.3%

BUZZ-Honeywell slips despite Q3 profit beat as aerospace unit sales drag ** ResMed Inc RMD.N: up 6.1%

BUZZ-ResMed: Profit beats on ventilator demand, shares up ** Trupanion Inc TRUP.O: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Trupanion: Jumps on Aflac's stake, strong Q3 ** MGM Resorts International MGM.N: down 4.8%

BUZZ-MGM Resorts down after results miss as COVID-19 weighs ** Avis Budget Group Inc CAR.O: down 5.5%

BUZZ-Avis Budget: Jefferies says strong Q3 was "baked in" ** Mohawk Industries Inc MHK.N: up 9.2%

BUZZ-Mohawk Industries jumps on stronger Q3 results, higher profit outlook ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O: down 2.5%

BUZZ-Regeneron to pause enrolling very sick COVID-19 patients in antibody trials, shares fall ** Sturm Ruger & Company Inc RGR.N: down 2.4% ** Smith & Wesson Brands Inc SWBI.O: down 6.2% ** Vista Outdoor Inc VSTO.N: down 8.3%

BUZZ-Gun stocks fall as Walmart pulls firearms, ammunition ahead of U.S. election ** Fisker Inc FSR.N: up 8.8%

BUZZ-Fisker shares, options accelerate ** Imax Corp IMAX.N: down 2.1%

BUZZ-Imax Corp: Falls as Canaccord Genuity cuts PT on Q3 loss ** Garmin Ltd GRMN.O: up 4.2%

BUZZ-Garmin: BofA sees strong Q4, upgrades to "buy"; shares up ** MoneyGram International Inc MGI.N: up 14.3%

BUZZ-MoneyGram surges in heavy volumes after Q3 results beat ** Universal Health Services Inc UHS.N: up 2.0%

BUZZ-Universal Health: Up as elective surgery resumption drives Q3 beat ** Square Inc SQ.N: down 8.4%

BUZZ-Square: Falls after Dorsey's senate grilling ** 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc FLWS.O: down 6.6%

BUZZ-1-800-Flowers.Com: D.A. Davidson cuts PT; stock hits 4-month low ** SQZ Biotechnologies Co SQZ.N: down 13.9%

BUZZ-SQZ Biotechnologies: Falls nearly 17% in NYSE debut ** Columbia Sportswear Co COLM.O: down 19.5%

BUZZ-Columbia Sportswear: Sinks on disappointing holiday forecast ** Goosehead Insurance Inc GSHD.O: up 12.4%

BUZZ-Goosehead Insurance shares take flight after quarterly report ** Pitney Bowes Inc PBI.N: down 25.2%

BUZZ-Pitney Bowes shares slump as outlook remains suspended, CFO to leave ** Nexa Resources SA NEXA.N: down 3.6%

BUZZ-Nexa Resources: Falls on weak Q3 zinc production, prices ** Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc AVIR.O: up 20.4%

BUZZ-Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc: Rises 12.6% in Nasdaq debut

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.77%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 3.10%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.54%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.44%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.66%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.39%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.76%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 2.83%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.58%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.13%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.58%

