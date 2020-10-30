BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-BioLine RX Ltd, Bellicum Pharma, MoneyGram

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's major indexes tumbled on Friday, dragged down by a slide in shares of tech heavyweights following their quarterly results, with a record rise in coronavirus cases and nerves over the presidential election adding to a downbeat mood..N

At 11:04 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 1.41% at 26,282.69. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 2.02% at 3,243.1 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 2.51% at 10,904.536. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Mohawk Industries Inc MHK.N, up 11.7% ** ResMed Inc RMD.N, up 6.5% ** AbbVie Inc ABBV.N, up 5.2% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N, down 19.7% ** Fortinet IncFTNT.O, down 8.4% ** MGM Resorts International MGM.N, down 6.7% The top two NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Rogers Corp ROG.N, up 16.5% ** Regional Management Corp RM.N, up 11.9% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Pitney Bowes Inc PBI.N, down 21.8% ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N, down 19.7% ** Univ Security Instruments Inc UUU.N, down 19.2% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** BioLine RX Ltd BLRX.O, up 74.3% ** Marine Petroleum Trust MARPS.O, up 72% ** Bel Fuse Inc BELFA.O, up 26.6% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc BLCM.O, down 39.5% ** Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd AXGT.O, down 39.5% ** OPKO Health IncOPK.O, down 20.7% ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: up 4.0%

BUZZ-Street View: Alphabet's ad boost points to sharp recovery ** Facebook Inc FB.O: down 6.1% ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 5.1% ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: down 3.8% ** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O: down 2.0%

BUZZ-Big Tech cos slide on mixed quarterly reports ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: down 19.7% BUZZ-Street View: Not much to like on Twitter

** Bloom Energy Corp BE.N: down 13.2%

BUZZ-Bloom Energy down after Q3 rev miss ** Zendesk Inc ZEN.N: up 5.6%

BUZZ-Zendesk: Jumps as brokerages hike PTs after strong Q3 result, outlook raise ** Equillium Inc EQ.O: up 3.0%

BUZZ-Equillium: Soars on U.S. FDA nod to start COVID-19 drug late-stage trials ** Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc BLCM.O: down 39.5%

BUZZ-Bellicum tumbles on weak data from pancreatic cancer drug trial ** Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc GLPI.O: down 1.3%

BUZZ-Gaming and Leisure Prop's slips after raising equity to fund acquisitions ** BioLine RX Ltd BLRX.O: up 74.3%

BUZZ-BioLine RX: Surges on positive review of cancer treatment study ** Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd AXGT.O: down 39.5%

BUZZ- Axovant: Slumps on delay in study of gene therapy for Parkinson's ** SM Energy Co SM.N: up 1.4%

BUZZ-SM Energy: Rises after smaller-than-expected Q3 loss ** Colgate-Palmolive Co CL.N: up 2.6%

BUZZ-Colgate-Palmolive: Up after brushing past estimates on demand, pricing ** AbbVie Inc ABBV.N: up 5.2%

BUZZ-AbbVie: Gains on Q3 profit beat, FY outlook hike

** Stryker Corp SYK.N: down 2.5%

BUZZ-Street View: Stryker's Q3 beat sets ground for encouraging near-term outlook ** Honeywell International Inc HON.N: down 0.8%

BUZZ-Honeywell slips despite Q3 profit beat as aerospace unit sales drag ** ResMed Inc RMD.N: up 6.5%

BUZZ-ResMed: Profit beats on ventilator demand, shares up ** Trupanion Inc TRUP.O: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Trupanion: Jumps on Aflac's stake, strong Q3 ** MGM Resorts International MGM.N: down 6.7%

BUZZ-MGM Resorts down after results miss as COVID-19 weighs ** Avis Budget Group Inc CAR.O: down 6.6%

BUZZ-Avis Budget: Jefferies says strong Q3 was "baked in" ** Mohawk Industries Inc MHK.N: up 11.7%

BUZZ-Mohawk Industries jumps on stronger Q3 results, higher profit outlook ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O: down 2.6%

BUZZ-Regeneron to pause enrolling very sick COVID-19 patients in antibody trials ** Sturm Ruger & Company Inc RGR.N: down 1.6% ** Smith & Wesson Brands Inc SWBI.O: down 4.7% ** Vista Outdoor Inc VSTO.N: down 6.8%

BUZZ-Gun stocks fall as Walmart pulls firearms, ammunition ahead of U.S. election ** Fisker Inc FSR.N: up 9.2%

BUZZ-Fisker accelerates in public debut ** Imax Corp IMAX.N: down 2.3%

BUZZ-Imax Corp: Falls as Canaccord Genuity cuts PT on Q3 loss ** Garmin Ltd GRMN.O: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Garmin: BofA sees strong Q4, upgrades to "buy"; shares up ** MoneyGram International Inc MGI.N: up 13.7%

BUZZ-MoneyGram surges in heavy volumes after Q3 results beat

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 1.03%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 2.65%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.81%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.37%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.80%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.78%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 1.10%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 2.76%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.87%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.35%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.98%

(Compiled by Amruta Khandekar)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com))

