BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-BioLine RX, Bellicum Pharma, Mohawk Industries

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ
The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi
The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh
Wall Street's main indexes fell at the open on Friday triggered by a selloff in tech heavyweights following their underwhelming business updates, with a record rise in coronavirus cases and nerves over the presidential election adding to a downbeat mood. .N
At 9:57 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.70% at 26,472.65. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.82% at 3,283.1 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.50% at 11,017.569. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Mohawk Industries Inc <MHK.N>, up 12.5% ** ResMed Inc <RMD.N>, up 8.1% ** Newell Brands Inc <NWL.O>, up 7.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Twitter Inc <TWTR.N>, down 16.8% ** MGM Resorts International <MGM.N>, down 7.1% ** Fortinet Inc <FTNT.O>, down 7% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Rogers Corp <ROG.N>, up 18.3% ** Medley LLC <MDLQ.N>, up 17.5% ** Covanta Holding Corp <CVA.N>, up 15% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Twitter Inc <TWTR.N>, down 16.8% ** Jianpu Technology Inc <JT.N>, down 14.5% ** Range Resources Corp <RRC.N>, down 12.1% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** BioLine RX Ltd <BLRX.O>, up 48.6% ** Bel Fuse Inc <BELFA.O>, up 45.9% ** Marine Petroleum Trust <MARPS.O>, up 32.5% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc <BLCM.O>, down 38.6% ** Axovant Gene Therapies <AXGT.O>, down 34.5% ** Intec Pharma Ltd <NTEC.O>, down 17.1% ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: up 5.7%
BUZZ-Street View: Alphabet's ad boost points to sharp recovery ** Facebook Inc FB.O: down 4.3% ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 5.1% ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: down 3.7% ** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O: down 0.8%
BUZZ-Big Tech cos slide on mixed quarterly reports ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: down 16.8% BUZZ-Street View: Not much to like on Twitter
** Bloom Energy Corp BE.N: down 10.8%
BUZZ-Bloom Energy down after Q3 rev miss ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 0.5%
BUZZ-PREVIEW: Chevron shares climb ahead of results Friday ** Zendesk Inc ZEN.N: up 6.9%
BUZZ-Zendesk: Jumps as brokerages hike PTs after strong Q3 result, outlook raise ** Equillium Inc EQ.O: up 15.8%
BUZZ-Equillium: Soars on U.S. FDA nod to start COVID-19 drug late-stage trials ** Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc BLCM.O: down 38.6%
BUZZ-Bellicum tumbles on weak data from pancreatic cancer drug trial ** Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc GLPI.O: down 1.6%
BUZZ-Gaming and Leisure Prop's slips after raising equity to fund acquisitions ** BioLine RX Ltd BLRX.O: up 48.6%
BUZZ-BioLine RX: Surges on positive review of cancer treatment study ** Carvana Co CVNA.N: up 4.2%
BUZZ-Carvana up on Q3 revenue beat ** Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd AXGT.O: down 34.5%
BUZZ- Axovant: Slumps on delay in study of gene therapy for Parkinson's ** SM Energy Co SM.N: up 7.5%
BUZZ-SM Energy: Rises after smaller-than-expected Q3 loss ** Colgate-Palmolive Co CL.N: up 4.6%
BUZZ-Colgate-Palmolive: Up after brushing past estimates on demand, pricing ** AbbVie Inc ABBV.N: up 5.3%
BUZZ-AbbVie: Gains on Q3 profit beat, FY outlook hike ** Honeywell International Inc HON.N: down 1.2%
BUZZ-Honeywell slips despite Q3 profit beat as aerospace unit sales drag ** ResMed Inc RMD.N: up 8.1%
BUZZ-ResMed: Profit beats on ventilator demand, shares up ** Trupanion Inc TRUP.O: up 5.5%
BUZZ-Trupanion: Jumps on Aflac's stake, strong Q3 ** Under Armour Inc UAA.N: up 5.8%
BUZZ-Under Armour leaps after Q3 rev, forecast surpass expectations ** MGM Resorts International MGM.N: down 7.1%
BUZZ-MGM Resorts down after results miss as COVID-19 weighs ** Avis Budget Group Inc CAR.O: down 7.6%
BUZZ-Avis Budget: Jefferies says strong Q3 was "baked in" ** Mohawk Industries Inc MHK.N: up 12.5%
BUZZ-Mohawk Industries jumps on stronger Q3 results, higher profit outlook
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
Communication Services
.SPLRCL
up 0.29%
Consumer Discretionary
.SPLRCD
down 2.02%
Consumer Staples
.SPLRCS
down 0.12%
Energy
.SPNY
down 0.19%
Financial
.SPSY
up 0.05%
Health
.SPXHC
down 0.14%
Industrial
.SPLRCI
down 0.20%
Information Technology
.SPLRCT
down 1.94%
Materials
.SPLRCM
down 0.26%
Real Estate
.SPLRCR
down 0.47%
Utilities
.SPLRCU
down 0.32%
(Compiled by Amruta Khandekar)
((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.