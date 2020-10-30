BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-BioLine RX, Bellicum Pharma, Mohawk Industries

BioTech
Credit: REUTERS/Chip East

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Wall Street's main indexes fell at the open on Friday triggered by a selloff in tech heavyweights following their underwhelming business updates, with a record rise in coronavirus cases and nerves over the presidential election adding to a downbeat mood. .N

At 9:57 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.70% at 26,472.65. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.82% at 3,283.1 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.50% at 11,017.569. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Mohawk Industries Inc <MHK.N>, up 12.5% ** ResMed Inc <RMD.N>, up 8.1% ** Newell Brands Inc <NWL.O>, up 7.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Twitter Inc <TWTR.N>, down 16.8% ** MGM Resorts International <MGM.N>, down 7.1% ** Fortinet Inc <FTNT.O>, down 7% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Rogers Corp <ROG.N>, up 18.3% ** Medley LLC <MDLQ.N>, up 17.5% ** Covanta Holding Corp <CVA.N>, up 15% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Twitter Inc <TWTR.N>, down 16.8% ** Jianpu Technology Inc <JT.N>, down 14.5% ** Range Resources Corp <RRC.N>, down 12.1% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** BioLine RX Ltd <BLRX.O>, up 48.6% ** Bel Fuse Inc <BELFA.O>, up 45.9% ** Marine Petroleum Trust <MARPS.O>, up 32.5% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc <BLCM.O>, down 38.6% ** Axovant Gene Therapies <AXGT.O>, down 34.5% ** Intec Pharma Ltd <NTEC.O>, down 17.1% ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: up 5.7%

BUZZ-Street View: Alphabet's ad boost points to sharp recovery ** Facebook Inc FB.O: down 4.3% ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 5.1% ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: down 3.7% ** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O: down 0.8%

BUZZ-Big Tech cos slide on mixed quarterly reports ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: down 16.8% BUZZ-Street View: Not much to like on Twitter

** Bloom Energy Corp BE.N: down 10.8%

BUZZ-Bloom Energy down after Q3 rev miss ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 0.5%

BUZZ-PREVIEW: Chevron shares climb ahead of results Friday ** Zendesk Inc ZEN.N: up 6.9%

BUZZ-Zendesk: Jumps as brokerages hike PTs after strong Q3 result, outlook raise ** Equillium Inc EQ.O: up 15.8%

BUZZ-Equillium: Soars on U.S. FDA nod to start COVID-19 drug late-stage trials ** Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc BLCM.O: down 38.6%

BUZZ-Bellicum tumbles on weak data from pancreatic cancer drug trial ** Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc GLPI.O: down 1.6%

BUZZ-Gaming and Leisure Prop's slips after raising equity to fund acquisitions ** BioLine RX Ltd BLRX.O: up 48.6%

BUZZ-BioLine RX: Surges on positive review of cancer treatment study ** Carvana Co CVNA.N: up 4.2%

BUZZ-Carvana up on Q3 revenue beat ** Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd AXGT.O: down 34.5%

BUZZ- Axovant: Slumps on delay in study of gene therapy for Parkinson's ** SM Energy Co SM.N: up 7.5%

BUZZ-SM Energy: Rises after smaller-than-expected Q3 loss ** Colgate-Palmolive Co CL.N: up 4.6%

BUZZ-Colgate-Palmolive: Up after brushing past estimates on demand, pricing ** AbbVie Inc ABBV.N: up 5.3%

BUZZ-AbbVie: Gains on Q3 profit beat, FY outlook hike ** Honeywell International Inc HON.N: down 1.2%

BUZZ-Honeywell slips despite Q3 profit beat as aerospace unit sales drag ** ResMed Inc RMD.N: up 8.1%

BUZZ-ResMed: Profit beats on ventilator demand, shares up ** Trupanion Inc TRUP.O: up 5.5%

BUZZ-Trupanion: Jumps on Aflac's stake, strong Q3 ** Under Armour Inc UAA.N: up 5.8%

BUZZ-Under Armour leaps after Q3 rev, forecast surpass expectations ** MGM Resorts International MGM.N: down 7.1%

BUZZ-MGM Resorts down after results miss as COVID-19 weighs ** Avis Budget Group Inc CAR.O: down 7.6%

BUZZ-Avis Budget: Jefferies says strong Q3 was "baked in" ** Mohawk Industries Inc MHK.N: up 12.5%

BUZZ-Mohawk Industries jumps on stronger Q3 results, higher profit outlook

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.29%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 2.02%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.12%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.19%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.05%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.14%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.20%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 1.94%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.26%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.47%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.32%

(Compiled by Amruta Khandekar)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

