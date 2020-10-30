BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-BioLine RX, Axovant, Bellicum Pharma

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street was set to tumble again on Friday, triggered by a selloff in tech heavyweights following their underwhelming business updates, with a record rise in coronavirus cases and nerves over the presidential election adding to a downbeat mood. .N

At 8:57 am ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.68% at 26,377. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.58% at 3,283.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.82% at 11,250.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Mohawk Industries Inc MHK.N, up 15.5% ** Plantronics Inc PLT.N, up 14.3% ** Essex Property Trust Inc ESS.N, up 11.3% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Ryerson Holding Corp RYI.N, down 22.9% ** Hexo Corp HEXO.N, down 18% ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N, down 14.4% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** BioLine RX Ltd BLRX.O, up 53.4% ** Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp PHIOW.O, up 48.8% The top Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc BLCM.O, down 33.9% ** Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd AXGT.O, down 32.6% ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: up 8.1% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Alphabet's ad boost points to sharp recovery ** Facebook Inc FB.O: down 0.1% premarket ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: down 1.4% premarket ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 3.6% premarket ** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O: down 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Big Tech cos slide on mixed quarterly reports ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: down 14.4% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Not much to like on Twitter ** Bloom Energy Corp BE.N: down 6.6% premarket BUZZ-Bloom Energy down after Q3 rev miss ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 0.4% premarket BUZZ-PREVIEW: Chevron shares climb ahead of results Friday ** Zendesk Inc ZEN.N: up 10.3% premarket BUZZ-Zendesk: Jumps as brokerages hike PTs after strong Q3 result, outlook raise ** Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc VRTX.O: down 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Vertex's pipeline troubles overshadow profit beat ** Equillium Inc EQ.O: up 18.5% premarket BUZZ-Equillium: Soars on U.S. FDA nod to start COVID-19 drug late-stage trials ** Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc BLCM.O: down 33.9% premarket BUZZ-Bellicum tumbles on weak data from pancreatic cancer drug trial ** Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc GLPI.O: down 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Gaming and Leisure Prop's slips after raising equity to fund acquisitions ** Lear Corp LEA.N: down 3.9% premarket BUZZ-Lear Corp: Rises on Q3 earnings beat, upbeat FY rev outlook ** BioLine RX Ltd BLRX.O: up 53.4% premarket BUZZ-BioLine RX: Surges on positive review of cancer treatment study ** Carvana Co CVNA.N: up 3.5% premarket BUZZ-Carvana up on Q3 revenue beat ** Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd AXGT.O: down 32.6% premarket BUZZ- Axovant: Slumps on delay in study of gene therapy for Parkinson's ** Biogen Inc BIIB.O: up 1.9% premarket BUZZ-Biogen gains after EMA accepts application for Alzheimer's treatment aducanumab ** SM Energy Co SM.N: up 7.5% premarket BUZZ-SM Energy: Rises after smaller-than-expected Q3 loss ** Colgate-Palmolive Co CL.N: up 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Colgate-Palmolive: Up after brushing past estimates on demand, pricing ** AbbVie Inc ABBV.N: up 2.4% premarket BUZZ-AbbVie: Gains on Q3 profit beat, FY outlook hike ** Honeywell International Inc HON.N: down 2.1% premarket BUZZ-Honeywell slips despite Q3 profit beat as aerospace unit sales drag ** ResMed Inc RMD.N: up 9.1% premarket BUZZ-ResMed: Profit beats on ventilator demand, shares up

