BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-BioLine RX, Axovant, Bellicum Pharma

Wall Street was set to tumble again on Friday, triggered by a selloff in tech heavyweights following their underwhelming business updates, with a record rise in coronavirus cases and nerves over the presidential election adding to a downbeat mood. .N

At 8:57 am ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.68% at 26,377. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.58% at 3,283.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.82% at 11,250.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Mohawk Industries Inc MHK.N, up 15.5% ** Plantronics Inc PLT.N, up 14.3% ** Essex Property Trust Inc ESS.N, up 11.3% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Ryerson Holding Corp RYI.N, down 22.9% ** Hexo Corp HEXO.N, down 18% ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N, down 14.4% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** BioLine RX Ltd BLRX.O, up 53.4% ** Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp PHIOW.O, up 48.8% The top Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc BLCM.O, down 33.9% ** Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd AXGT.O, down 32.6% ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: up 8.1% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Alphabet's ad boost points to sharp recovery ** Facebook Inc FB.O: down 0.1% premarket ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: down 1.4% premarket ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 3.6% premarket ** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O: down 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Big Tech cos slide on mixed quarterly reports ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: down 14.4% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Not much to like on Twitter ** Bloom Energy Corp BE.N: down 6.6% premarket BUZZ-Bloom Energy down after Q3 rev miss ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 0.4% premarket BUZZ-PREVIEW: Chevron shares climb ahead of results Friday ** Zendesk Inc ZEN.N: up 10.3% premarket BUZZ-Zendesk: Jumps as brokerages hike PTs after strong Q3 result, outlook raise ** Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc VRTX.O: down 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Vertex's pipeline troubles overshadow profit beat ** Equillium Inc EQ.O: up 18.5% premarket BUZZ-Equillium: Soars on U.S. FDA nod to start COVID-19 drug late-stage trials ** Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc BLCM.O: down 33.9% premarket BUZZ-Bellicum tumbles on weak data from pancreatic cancer drug trial ** Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc GLPI.O: down 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Gaming and Leisure Prop's slips after raising equity to fund acquisitions ** Lear Corp LEA.N: down 3.9% premarket BUZZ-Lear Corp: Rises on Q3 earnings beat, upbeat FY rev outlook ** BioLine RX Ltd BLRX.O: up 53.4% premarket BUZZ-BioLine RX: Surges on positive review of cancer treatment study ** Carvana Co CVNA.N: up 3.5% premarket BUZZ-Carvana up on Q3 revenue beat ** Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd AXGT.O: down 32.6% premarket BUZZ- Axovant: Slumps on delay in study of gene therapy for Parkinson's ** Biogen Inc BIIB.O: up 1.9% premarket BUZZ-Biogen gains after EMA accepts application for Alzheimer's treatment aducanumab ** SM Energy Co SM.N: up 7.5% premarket BUZZ-SM Energy: Rises after smaller-than-expected Q3 loss ** Colgate-Palmolive Co CL.N: up 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Colgate-Palmolive: Up after brushing past estimates on demand, pricing ** AbbVie Inc ABBV.N: up 2.4% premarket BUZZ-AbbVie: Gains on Q3 profit beat, FY outlook hike ** Honeywell International Inc HON.N: down 2.1% premarket BUZZ-Honeywell slips despite Q3 profit beat as aerospace unit sales drag ** ResMed Inc RMD.N: up 9.1% premarket BUZZ-ResMed: Profit beats on ventilator demand, shares up

MHK PLT ESS RYI HEXO TWTR BLRX PHIOW BLCM AXGT GOOGL FB AMZN AAPL MSFT BE CVX ZEN VRTX EQ GLPI LEA CVNA BIIB SM CL ABBV HON RMD

