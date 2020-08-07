BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Biohaven Pharma, Chevron Corp, T-Mobile US Inc

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 retreated from a near six-month high in choppy trading on Friday with data showing a sharp slowdown in U.S. employment growth, while U.S.-China tensions escalated with President Donald Trump's move to ban WeChat and TikTok. .N

At 11:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.29% at 27,307.93. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.11% at 3,345.49 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.22% at 11,083.167. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Biogen Inc BIIB.OQ, up 8.6% ** T Mobile Us Inc TMUS.OQ, up 7.4% ** United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N, up 5.2% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Illumina Inc ILMN.OQ, down 13.7% ** Fleetcor Technologies Inc FLT.N, down 9.5% ** Fortinet Inc FTNT.OQ, down 6.7% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Ambow Education AMBO.N, up 18.3% ** Domtar Corp UFS.N, up 18.1% ** Teradata Corp TDC.N, up 18.1% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Alteryx Inc AYX.N, down 27.8% ** Yelp Inc YELP.N, down 12.7% ** Bluegreen Vacations Corp BXG.N, down 12.1% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Conduent Inc CNDT.O, up 69% ** Opgen Inc Ord OPGN.O, up 54.8% ** Groupon Inc GRPN.O, up 46.3% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Olb Grop Inc OLB.O, down 53.4% ** Everspin Technologies Inc MRAM.O, down 27.1% ** Janone Inc JAN.O, down 22.1% ** Booking Holdings Inc BKNG.O: up 1.3%

BUZZ-Street View: Booking Holdings' trends improving despite headwinds ** Pacific Drilling SA PACD.N: down 10.5%

BUZZ-Slips after Q2 loss widens; seeks restructuring options ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Rises on COVID-19 vaccine deals in Japan, India ** Dish Network Corp DISH.O: up 3.3%

BUZZ-Gains after revenue beat, smaller loss in TV subscribers ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: down 5.0%

BUZZ-Street View: Uber Eats will deliver strength while ride-hailing suffers ** Twilio Inc TWLO.N: down 3.6%

BUZZ-Slides after pricing $1.25 bln equity offering ** Illumina Inc ILMN.O: down 13.6%

BUZZ-Down on Q2 profit, revenue miss ** Biogen Inc BIIB.O: up 8.6%

BUZZ-Jumps as FDA accepts Alzheimer's drug marketing application ** Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME.N: down 3.5% ** Bilibili Inc BILI.O: down 5.8%

BUZZ-Tech shares fall after Trump orders ban on Chinese apps ** Canadian Solar Inc CSIQ.O: up 10.9%

BUZZ-Climbs on surprise Q2 profit ** AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co Ltd ANPC.O: up 35.5%

BUZZ-More than doubles on nearing COVID-19 test validation ** GoPro Inc GPRO.O: down 7.4%

BUZZ-Falls on Q2 loss, revenue miss ** NortonLifeLock Inc NLOK.O: up 2.8%

BUZZ-Set for record high on upbeat earnings, outlook ** Dropbox Inc DBX.O: down 8.9%

BUZZ-Falls as CFO Ajay Vashee prepares to step down ** Rocket Companies Inc RKT.N: up 13.7%

BUZZ-Quicken Loans parent Rocket blasts off in 2nd day of trading ** Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding BHVN.N: up 9.9%

BUZZ-Rises on $250 mln drug development deal ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 1.5% ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 1.1%

BUZZ-Oil and gas cos: Down on demand concerns, crude below $45 ** T-Mobile US Inc TMUS.O: up 7.3%

BUZZ-surges as co says overtakes AT&T

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.56%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.04%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.09%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.22%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.04%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.19%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.52%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.92%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.47%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.91%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.45%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

