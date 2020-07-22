BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Biogen Inc, Teradyne Inc, Pfizer Inc

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 and Dow were set to open lower on Wednesday as an escalation in tensions between the United States and China offset optimism about another round of fiscal stimulus for the virus-stricken economy. .N

At 8:30 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.19% at 26,676. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.13% at 3,247, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.18% at 10,870.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Endeavour Silver Corp EXK.N, up 13.0% ** Castlight Health Inc CSLT.K, up 12.8% ** Fortress Value Acquisition Corp FVAC.K, up 10.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Amersco Inc AMRC.K, down 9.4% ** Independence Contract Drilling Inc ICD.N, down 9.3% ** Medley Management Inc MDLY.K, down 8% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** US Energy Corp USEG.O, up 39.7% ** Bionano Genomics Inc BNGO.O, up 30.9% ** Mid-Con Energy Partners LP MCEP.O, up 27.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Verb Technology Company Inc VERB.O, down 28.5% ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp TNXP.O, down 16.1% ** Microvision Inc MVIS.O, down 12.6% ** Teradyne Inc TER.O: up 4.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises on Q2 revenue beat, upbeat outlook ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Falls as Cathay Pacific to defer orders, MAX return likely delayed ** Texas Instruments Inc TXN.O: up 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Texas Instruments well-positioned to tap opportunities ** Coca-Cola Co KO.N: up 0.7% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Coca-Cola on a bumpy road to recovery ** Macy's Inc M.N: down 3.8% premarket ** Kohls Corp KSS.N: down 3.6% premarket BUZZ-Macy's, Kohl's fall as UBS sees dept. stores growing less relevant ** FirstEnergy Corp FE.N: down 6.1% premarket BUZZ-Scotiabank cuts rating over nuclear bailout bribery inquiry ** Lockheed Martin LMT.N: up 0.2% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Lockheed Martin ready to battle COVID-19 disruptions ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 4.6% premarket ** BioNtech SE BNTX.O: up 7.5% premarket BUZZ-Pfizer, BioNtech jump on $1.95 bln deal with U.S. for COVID-19 vaccine ** Biogen Inc BIIB.O: up 2.2% premarket BUZZ-Biogen jumps on Q2 profit beat, higher 2020 profit outlook BUZZ-CFO change could be indicative of M&A to come - Mizuho ** Science Applications International Corp SAIC.N: up 3.0% premarket BUZZ-Up on winning $89 mln U.S. Army contract ** IQVIA Holdings IQV.N: up 2.9% premarket BUZZ-IQVIA: Rises on 2020 profit forecast raise and Q2 profit beat ** Spotify Technology SA SPOT.N: up 4.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises on new licensing deal with Universal Music Group ** Nasdaq Inc NDAQ.O: up 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Nasdaq rises on profit beat fueled by record trading volumes

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

