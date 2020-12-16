BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-BioCardia, Tyson Foods, Moderna

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Dow fell on Wednesday as worries about the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic offset optimism over a stimulus package, with investors awaiting the Federal Reserve's outlook on the U.S. economy later in the day..N

At 12:20 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.15% at 30,154.54. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.17% at 3,700.81 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.41% at 12,647.288. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Apartment Income REIT Corp <AIRC.N>, up 5.2% ** Chipotle Mexican Grill <CMG.N>, up 4.8% ** Paypal Holdings <PYPL.O>, up 4.2% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Dish Network Corp <DISH.O>, down 7.9% ** Tyson Foods <TSN.N>, down 3.5% ** Apartment and Investment Management Company <AIV.N>, down 3.4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Sos Limited <SOS.N>, up 23.6% ** Drive Shack Inc <DS.N>, up 19.8% ** Trio-Tech International <TRT.N>, up 14.6% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Concord Medical Services <CCM.N>, down 42.7% ** Impac Mortgage Holdings <IMH.N>, down 20.3% ** 22nd Century Group <XXII.N>, down 12.8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Wunong Net Technology Co Ltd <WNW.O>, up 333.2% ** Bioatla Inc <BCAB.O>, up 64.2% ** Diginex Ltd <EQOS.O>, up 50.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Scopus Biopharma Inc <SCPS.O>, down 66.3% ** BioLineRx <BLRX.O>, down 27.9% ** vTv Therapeutics Inc <VTVT.O>, down 25.8% ** Sage SAGE.O: up 3.5%

BUZZ-Stifel upbeat on new CEO appointment ** Southwest Airlines LUV.N: down 1.7%

BUZZ-Dips on raised Q4 cash burn target ** Sunnova Energy NOVA.N: down 7.1%

BUZZ-Edges lower as BofA prices block

** Aethlon Medical AEMD.O: up 40.5%

BUZZ-Soars on starting study of blood purifier device in cancer patients

** AudioEye AEYE.O: up 7.1%

BUZZ-Jumps on higher Q4, FY 2020 outlook

** BioCardia BCDA.O: down 17.6%

BUZZ-Third equity raise this week dents stock ** Arvinas Inc ARVN.O: down 6.8%

BUZZ-Drops on $400 mln discounted share offer ** Dish Network Corp DISH.O: down 7.9%

BUZZ-Biggest S&P loser ahead of $2 bln capital raise ** Moderna MRNA.O: down 6.6%

BUZZ-Falls as brokerages see vaccine factor priced in, downgrade stock ** Ocular Therapeutix OCUL.O: down 5.6%

BUZZ-Falls on $80.1 mln discounted share offering ** Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG.N: up 4.8%

BUZZ-Shares sizzle after Stifel upgrade ** Tyson Foods TSN.N: down 3.5%

BUZZ-Falls as JPM downgrades on 'elusive' earnings growth ** Loop Industries LOOP.O: up 5.2%

BUZZ-Erases some losses after short-ignited sell-off

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.02%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.76%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.02%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.32%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.06%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.18%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.52%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.68%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.34%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.45%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.70%

