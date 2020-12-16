BioTech
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-BioCardia, Tyson Foods, Moderna

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The Dow fell on Wednesday as worries about the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic offset optimism over a stimulus package, with investors awaiting the Federal Reserve's outlook on the U.S. economy later in the day..N

At 12:20 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.15% at 30,154.54. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.17% at 3,700.81 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.41% at 12,647.288. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Apartment Income REIT Corp <AIRC.N>, up 5.2% ** Chipotle Mexican Grill <CMG.N>, up 4.8% ** Paypal Holdings <PYPL.O>, up 4.2% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Dish Network Corp <DISH.O>, down 7.9% ** Tyson Foods <TSN.N>, down 3.5% ** Apartment and Investment Management Company <AIV.N>, down 3.4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Sos Limited <SOS.N>, up 23.6% ** Drive Shack Inc <DS.N>, up 19.8% ** Trio-Tech International <TRT.N>, up 14.6% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Concord Medical Services <CCM.N>, down 42.7% ** Impac Mortgage Holdings <IMH.N>, down 20.3% ** 22nd Century Group <XXII.N>, down 12.8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Wunong Net Technology Co Ltd <WNW.O>, up 333.2% ** Bioatla Inc <BCAB.O>, up 64.2% ** Diginex Ltd <EQOS.O>, up 50.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Scopus Biopharma Inc <SCPS.O>, down 66.3% ** BioLineRx <BLRX.O>, down 27.9% ** vTv Therapeutics Inc <VTVT.O>, down 25.8% ** Sage SAGE.O: up 3.5%

BUZZ-Stifel upbeat on new CEO appointment ** Southwest Airlines LUV.N: down 1.7%

BUZZ-Dips on raised Q4 cash burn target ** Sunnova Energy NOVA.N: down 7.1%

BUZZ-Edges lower as BofA prices block

** Aethlon Medical AEMD.O: up 40.5%

BUZZ-Soars on starting study of blood purifier device in cancer patients

** AudioEye AEYE.O: up 7.1%

BUZZ-Jumps on higher Q4, FY 2020 outlook

** BioCardia BCDA.O: down 17.6%

BUZZ-Third equity raise this week dents stock ** Arvinas Inc ARVN.O: down 6.8%

BUZZ-Drops on $400 mln discounted share offer ** Dish Network Corp DISH.O: down 7.9%

BUZZ-Biggest S&P loser ahead of $2 bln capital raise ** Moderna MRNA.O: down 6.6%

BUZZ-Falls as brokerages see vaccine factor priced in, downgrade stock ** Ocular Therapeutix OCUL.O: down 5.6%

BUZZ-Falls on $80.1 mln discounted share offering ** Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG.N: up 4.8%

BUZZ-Shares sizzle after Stifel upgrade ** Tyson Foods TSN.N: down 3.5%

BUZZ-Falls as JPM downgrades on 'elusive' earnings growth ** Loop Industries LOOP.O: up 5.2%

BUZZ-Erases some losses after short-ignited sell-off

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.02%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.76%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.02%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.32%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.06%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.18%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.52%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.68%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.34%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.45%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.70%

(Compiled by Rithika Krishna)

((rithika.krishna@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX AIRC CMG PYPL DISH TSN AIV SOS DS TRT CCM IMH XXII WNW BCAB EQOS SCPS BLRX VTVT SAGE LUV NOVA AEMD AEYE BCDA ARVN MRNA OCUL LOOP DGX HX

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets

Latest Technology Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore BioTech

    Explore

    Most Popular