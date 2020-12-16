BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-BioCardia, Tyson Foods, Moderna

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ
The Dow fell on Wednesday as worries about the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic offset optimism over a stimulus package, with investors awaiting the Federal Reserve's outlook on the U.S. economy later in the day..N
At 12:20 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.15% at 30,154.54. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.17% at 3,700.81 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.41% at 12,647.288. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Apartment Income REIT Corp <AIRC.N>, up 5.2% ** Chipotle Mexican Grill <CMG.N>, up 4.8% ** Paypal Holdings <PYPL.O>, up 4.2% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Dish Network Corp <DISH.O>, down 7.9% ** Tyson Foods <TSN.N>, down 3.5% ** Apartment and Investment Management Company <AIV.N>, down 3.4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Sos Limited <SOS.N>, up 23.6% ** Drive Shack Inc <DS.N>, up 19.8% ** Trio-Tech International <TRT.N>, up 14.6% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Concord Medical Services <CCM.N>, down 42.7% ** Impac Mortgage Holdings <IMH.N>, down 20.3% ** 22nd Century Group <XXII.N>, down 12.8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Wunong Net Technology Co Ltd <WNW.O>, up 333.2% ** Bioatla Inc <BCAB.O>, up 64.2% ** Diginex Ltd <EQOS.O>, up 50.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Scopus Biopharma Inc <SCPS.O>, down 66.3% ** BioLineRx <BLRX.O>, down 27.9% ** vTv Therapeutics Inc <VTVT.O>, down 25.8% ** Sage SAGE.O: up 3.5%
BUZZ-Stifel upbeat on new CEO appointment ** Southwest Airlines LUV.N: down 1.7%
BUZZ-Dips on raised Q4 cash burn target ** Sunnova Energy NOVA.N: down 7.1%
BUZZ-Edges lower as BofA prices block
** Aethlon Medical AEMD.O: up 40.5%
BUZZ-Soars on starting study of blood purifier device in cancer patients
** AudioEye AEYE.O: up 7.1%
BUZZ-Jumps on higher Q4, FY 2020 outlook
** BioCardia BCDA.O: down 17.6%
BUZZ-Third equity raise this week dents stock ** Arvinas Inc ARVN.O: down 6.8%
BUZZ-Drops on $400 mln discounted share offer ** Dish Network Corp DISH.O: down 7.9%
BUZZ-Biggest S&P loser ahead of $2 bln capital raise ** Moderna MRNA.O: down 6.6%
BUZZ-Falls as brokerages see vaccine factor priced in, downgrade stock ** Ocular Therapeutix OCUL.O: down 5.6%
BUZZ-Falls on $80.1 mln discounted share offering ** Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG.N: up 4.8%
BUZZ-Shares sizzle after Stifel upgrade ** Tyson Foods TSN.N: down 3.5%
BUZZ-Falls as JPM downgrades on 'elusive' earnings growth ** Loop Industries LOOP.O: up 5.2%
BUZZ-Erases some losses after short-ignited sell-off
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
Communication Services
.SPLRCL
up 0.02%
Consumer Discretionary
.SPLRCD
up 0.76%
Consumer Staples
.SPLRCS
up 0.02%
Energy
.SPNY
up 0.32%
Financial
.SPSY
down 0.06%
Health
.SPXHC
down 0.18%
Industrial
.SPLRCI
down 0.52%
Information Technology
.SPLRCT
up 0.68%
Materials
.SPLRCM
down 0.34%
Real Estate
.SPLRCR
down 0.45%
Utilities
.SPLRCU
down 0.70%
