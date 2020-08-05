BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-BigCommerce, Reynolds Consumer Products, Sempra Energy, Professional Diversity Network

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes rose on Wednesday after Disney delivered a surprise quarterly profit, with sentiment aided by signs that a coronavirus fiscal relief package was imminent. .N

At 13:00 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.12% at 27,130.07. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.55% at 3,324.86 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.36% at 10,980.011. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Assurant Inc <AIZ.N>, up 14.8% ** Walt Disney Co <DIS.N>, up 8.9% ** Freeport-McMoRan Inc <FCX.N>, up 8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Arista Networks Inc <ANET.N>, down 10.5% ** Microchip Technology Inc <MCHP.OQ>, down 8.5% ** Perrigo Company Plc <PRGO.N>, down 6.2% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Team Inc <TISI.N>, up 35.9% ** Enlink Midstream Llc <ENLC.N>, up 22.3% ** Modine Manufacturing Co <MOD.N>, up 22.4% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Vapotherm Inc <VAPO.N>, down 40.3% ** New Relic Inc <NEWR.N>, down 23.8% ** Energizr Holdings Inc <ENR.N>, down 16.4% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Biofrontera Ag <BFRA.O>, up 559.5% ** Bigcommerce Holdings Inc <BIGC.O>, up 229.8% ** Pacific Ethanol Inc <PEIX.O>, up 28.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Sintx Technologics Inc <SINT.O>, down 20.9% ** Rackspace Technology Inc <RXT.O>, down 19.1% ** Axcelis Technologies Inc <ACLS.O>, down 18.4% ** Square Inc SQ.N: up 8.8%

BUZZ-Shares jump after stellar Q2 report ** Pioneer Natural Resources Co PXD.N: up 3.8%

BUZZ-CS raises PT on long-term forecast ** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: up 8.9%

BUZZ-Street View: All about showbiz for Walt Disney ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 0.9% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 0.7%

BUZZ-Oil stocks rise as crude hits 5-month high on big drop in U.S. inventories ** ARC Document Solutions ARC.N: up 25.7%

BUZZ-Rises as cost cuts help offset pandemic hit ** Callon Petroleum Co CPE.N: down 10.3%

BUZZ-Slips on reverse stock split plans, Q2 loss ** Emerson Electric Co EMR.N: up 4.2%

BUZZ-Street View: Emerson Electric's outlook sounds encouraging ** BorgWarner Inc BWA.N: up 4.7%

BUZZ-Gains on beating qtrly expectations, raising outlook ** Capri Holdings Ltd CPRI.N: up 8.1%

BUZZ-Rises on better-than-feared Q1 results ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 9.8%

BUZZ-Surges as JP Morgan upgrades, says COVID-19 vaccine looks 'best-in-class' ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: up 1.0%

BUZZ-Rises on over $1 bln deal with U.S. govt for COVID-19 vaccine ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 0.4%

BUZZ-Falls after BofA downgrades on potential risks to gross margins ** Stratasys Ltd SSYS.O: down 0.6%

BUZZ-Drops after co reports disappointing Q2 sales ** Humana Inc HUM.N: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Rises as Q2 results beat ** Teladoc Health Inc TDOC.N: down 15.2% ** Livongo Health Inc LVGO.O: down 8.0%

BUZZ-Not what the doctor ordered: Teladoc, Livongo shares fall after deal announcement ** Wolverine World Wide WWW.N: up 3.3%

BUZZ-Higher after results beat on ecommerce strength ** Oasis Petroleum Inc OAS.O: up 12.8%

BUZZ-Rises as Q2 results beat ** New York Times Co NYT.N: down 3.1%

BUZZ-Expects ad revenue decline to continue in Q3, shares fall ** VBI Vaccines Inc VBIV.O: up 4.0%

BUZZ-Canadian govt grants C$56 mln for co's COVID-19 vaccine ** Peabody Energy Corp BTU.N: down 6.9%

BUZZ-Falls on Q2 loss due to $1.42 bln impairment charge ** Professional Diversity Network Inc IPDN.O: up 27.3%

BUZZ-Soars on partnering with Web Scribble Solutions ** Sempra Energy SRE.N: up 1.4%

BUZZ-Climbs on Q2 profit beat, strong outlook ** Reynolds Consumer Products Inc REYN.O: down 9.7%

BUZZ-Slides on revenue miss, capacity constraints ** BigCommerce Holdings Inc BIGC.O: up 229.8%

BUZZ-Shares jump nearly 3-fold in blockbuster debut ** Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE.N: down 4.2%

BUZZ-continues slide ahead of equity raise

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.57%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.00%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.25%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.14%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.33%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.51%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.56%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.21%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.88%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.56%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 1.27%

