BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-BigCommerce, Amazon, Aimmune Therapeutics

The S&P 500 hovered near record highs on Monday as bets on a rebound in economic activity due to prolonged central bank support put the index on course for its best August in more than three decades. .N

At 12:07 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.72% at 28,446.55. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.03% at 3,506.88 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.64% at 11,770.037. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc <ALXN.O>, up 7.8% ** Advanced Micro Devices, Inc <AMD.O>, up 5.7% ** DISH Network Corp <DISH.O>, up 4.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** HollyFrontier Corp <HFC.N>, down 6.1% ** MGM Resorts International <MGM.N>, down 4.7% ** Phillips 66 <PSX.N>, down 3.9% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares <WEBS.N>, up 886.6% ** Genworth Financial Inc <GNW.N>, up 30% ** GameStop Corp <GME.N>, up 16.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Regis Corporation <RGS.N>, down 18.5% ** Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp <NM_ph.N>, down 17.2% ** Garret Motin Inc <GTX.N>, down 15.2% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Aimmune Therapeutics Inc <AIMT.O>, up 171.3% ** Akcea Therapeutics Inc <AKCA.O>, up 60.2 % ** Applied UV Inc <AUVI.O>, up 28.6% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** BigCommerce Holdings Inc. <BIGC.O>, down 15.3% ** Aditx Therapeutics, Inc <ADTX.O>, down 14.6% ** RigNet Inc <RNET.O>, down 14.1% ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Rises as Citi upgrades after e-commerce launch ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Up on supply deal with Canada for 76 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine ** Emcore Corp EMKR.O: up 1.4%

BUZZ-Rises on $3.6 mln contract from Raytheon Tech

** Marriott International Inc MAR.O: down 2.2%

BUZZ-Falls on plans to delist from NYSE Chicago stock exchange ** Bigcommerce Holdings Inc BIGC.O: down 15.3%

BUZZ-Sinks as brokers initiate coverage at 'hold' or lower ** Rackspace Technologies Inc RXT.O: up 5.5%

BUZZ-Jumps as brokers start with "buy"

** UTZ Brands Inc UTZ.N: up 7.5%

BUZZ-Jumps on NYSE debut after SPAC deal ** Mylan NV MYL.O: up 0.4%

BUZZ-Rises on U.S. launch of insulin injection ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Rises after report of U.S. approval for drone delivery ** Chiasma Inc CHMA.O: up 7.6%

BUZZ-Jumps after U.S. launch of hormonal disorder treatment

** General Electric Co GE.N: down 3.0% BUZZ-JPM values stock at under $5/shr, withdraws PT ** Yum China Holdings Inc YUMC.N: up 3.7% BUZZ-Rises as KFC operator launches Hong Kong listing ** Aimmune Therapeutics Inc AIMT.O: up 171.3% BUZZ-Surges after Nestle pays $2 bln for full ownership ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 9.3% ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 3.4% BUZZ-Tesla, Apple move higher as stock split to take effect ** BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc BCRX.O: up 5.3% BUZZ-Rises on $44 mln U.S. contract for COVID-19 drug development ** Akcea Therapeutics Inc AKCA.O: up 60.2% BUZZ-Akcea: Rises after Ionis to acquire remaining stake ** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O: down 1.6% ** Walmart Inc WMT.N: down 2.7% ** Oracle Corp ORCL.N: down 0.7% BUZZ-Microsoft, Walmart, Oracle slip as TikTok deal may need China approval

BUZZ-Microsoft slips as short-video app Triller says made bid for TikTok assets ** GameStop Corp GME.N: up 16.3% BUZZ-Jumps as Chewy co-founder reports 9% stake

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.41%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.55%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.45%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.68%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.71%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.62%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.89%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.34%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.67%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.61%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.46%

