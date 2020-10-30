BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Big Tech stocks, Equillium Inc, Zendesk Inc

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures tumbled on Friday as dismal business updates from technology mega-caps including Apple Inc fueled investor worries, adding to their concerns about a surge in coronavirus cases. .N

At 06:59 am ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 1.01% at 26,289. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.67% at 3,280.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 1.02% at 11,227.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Jianpu Technology Inc JT.N, up 32.5% ** VAALCO Energy Inc EGY.N, up 16.2% ** Plantronics Inc PLT.N, up 12.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N, down 15.3% ** Hexo Corp HEXO.N, down 8.9% ** FirstEnergy Corp FE.N, down 8.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Equillium Inc EQ.O, up 35.8% ** Miragen Therapeutics Inc MGEN.O, up 26.4% ** Trupanion Inc TRUP.O, up 15.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd AXGT.O, down 33.2% ** Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc BLCM.O, down 32.4% ** MicroVision Inc MVIS.O, down 24% ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: up 6.8% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Alphabet's ad boost points to sharp recovery ** Facebook Inc FB.O: down 1.9% premarket ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: down 15.3% premarket ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: down 1.2% premarket ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 3.7% premarket ** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O: down 0.9% premarket BUZZ-Big Tech cos slide on mixed quarterly reports ** Bloom Energy Corp BE.N: down 7.2% premarket BUZZ-Bloom Energy down after Q3 rev miss ** Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI.O: down 2.3% premarket BUZZ-Activision Blizzard: Profit forecast above estimates ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 0.6% premarket BUZZ-PREVIEW: Chevron shares climb ahead of results Friday ** Zendesk Inc ZEN.N: up 10.1% premarket BUZZ-Zendesk: Jumps as brokerages hike PTs after strong Q3 result, outlook raise ** ConocoPhillips COP.N: down 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Street View: ConocoPhillips well positioned in to endure lower oil prices ** Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc VRTX.O: down 0.5% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Vertex's pipeline troubles overshadow profit beat ** Equillium Inc EQ.O: up 35.8% premarket BUZZ-Equillium: Soars on U.S. FDA nod to start COVID-19 drug late-stage trials

