US Markets
JT

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Big Tech stocks, Equillium Inc, Zendesk Inc

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Chip East

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures tumbled on Friday as dismal business updates from technology mega-caps including Apple Inc fueled investor worries, adding to their concerns about a surge in coronavirus cases. .N

At 06:59 am ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 1.01% at 26,289. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.67% at 3,280.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 1.02% at 11,227.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Jianpu Technology Inc JT.N, up 32.5% ** VAALCO Energy Inc EGY.N, up 16.2% ** Plantronics Inc PLT.N, up 12.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N, down 15.3% ** Hexo Corp HEXO.N, down 8.9% ** FirstEnergy Corp FE.N, down 8.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Equillium Inc EQ.O, up 35.8% ** Miragen Therapeutics Inc MGEN.O, up 26.4% ** Trupanion Inc TRUP.O, up 15.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd AXGT.O, down 33.2% ** Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc BLCM.O, down 32.4% ** MicroVision Inc MVIS.O, down 24% ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: up 6.8% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Alphabet's ad boost points to sharp recovery ** Facebook Inc FB.O: down 1.9% premarket ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: down 15.3% premarket ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: down 1.2% premarket ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 3.7% premarket ** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O: down 0.9% premarket BUZZ-Big Tech cos slide on mixed quarterly reports ** Bloom Energy Corp BE.N: down 7.2% premarket BUZZ-Bloom Energy down after Q3 rev miss ** Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI.O: down 2.3% premarket BUZZ-Activision Blizzard: Profit forecast above estimates ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 0.6% premarket BUZZ-PREVIEW: Chevron shares climb ahead of results Friday ** Zendesk Inc ZEN.N: up 10.1% premarket BUZZ-Zendesk: Jumps as brokerages hike PTs after strong Q3 result, outlook raise ** ConocoPhillips COP.N: down 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Street View: ConocoPhillips well positioned in to endure lower oil prices ** Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc VRTX.O: down 0.5% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Vertex's pipeline troubles overshadow profit beat ** Equillium Inc EQ.O: up 35.8% premarket BUZZ-Equillium: Soars on U.S. FDA nod to start COVID-19 drug late-stage trials

(Compiled by Amruta Khandekar)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JT EGY PLT TWTR HEXO FE EQ MGEN TRUP AXGT BLCM MVIS GOOGL FB AMZN AAPL MSFT BE ATVI CVX ZEN COP VRTX NDX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular