BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Big tech, solar energy, health insurers, Corecivic

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Technology stocks pushed Wall Street's major averages higher on Wednesday as the race for the White House went down to the wire, although investors remained worried about the prospect of a contested result. .N

At 10:34 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.91% at 28,005.03. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 2.74% at 3,461.49 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 3.75% at 11,579.452. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Biogen Inc BIIB.O, up 27.4% ** Cigna Corp CI.N, up 13.5% ** Anthem Inc ANTM.N, up 9.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Comerica Inc CMA.N, down 10% ** Zions Bancorp ZION.O, down 8.1% ** United Rental URI.N, down 7.8% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Uber Technologies UBER.N, up 13.9% ** Cigna Corp CI.N, up 13.5% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Corecivic CXW.N, down 16% ** Clearwater Paper CLW.N, down 15.4% The top Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Biogen Inc BIIB.O, up 27.4% ** Digirad DRAD.O, up 22.7% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Repro Med Systems KRMD.O, down 27.6% ** Aptevo Therapeutics APVO.O, down 20.2% ** Andersons ANDE.O, down 19.2% ** Wendy's WEN.O: down 3.8%

BUZZ-Wendy's: Drops on quarterly revenue miss ** Prudential Financial PRU.N: down 0.6%

BUZZ-Prudential Financial: MS hikes PT on upbeat Q3 results ** Kura Oncology KURA.O : down 3.0%

BUZZ-Slips on safety concerns in leukemia treatment trial ** Alibaba BABA.N: up 1.9% BUZZ-Remains top internet mega-cap pick ** Digirad Corp DRAD.O: up 22.7% BUZZ-Digirad gains on sale of mobile healthcare unit ** Coca-Cola Consolidated COKE.O: up 5.2% BUZZ-Jumps on strong Q3 results ** Supernus Pharma SUPN.O: up 19.9% BUZZ-Jumps as seizure medication drives strong Q3 results ** Tabula Rasa HealthCare TRHC.O: down 15.3% BUZZ-Tabula Rasa HealthCare down on revenue fall ** Mercury Systems MRCY.O: down 4.0% BUZZ-Slips on lower Q1 profit as expenses rise ** Park Ohio Holdings Corp PKOH.O: up 4.1% BUZZ-Jumps on Q3 beat ** Nabors Industries Ltd NBR.N: down 2.2% BUZZ-Slips after Q3 revenue misses estimates ** Barrick Gold GOLD.N: up 1.0% ** AngloGold AU.N: up 0.7% ** Agnico Eagle Mines AEM.N: down 0.5% BUZZ-Gold miners fall as dollar gains on tight White House race ** Enphase ENPH.O: down 4.3% ** Sunpower SPWR.O: down 6.9% ** First Solar FSLR.O: down 8.1% ** Solaredge SEDG.O: down 2.0% BUZZ-U.S. solar energy stocks slide with presidential election too close to call ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: up 13.9% ** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: up 11.8% BUZZ-Jumps after winning bid to keep California drivers as contractors ** UnitedHealth UNH.N: up 9.5% ** CVS Health Corp CVS.N: up 3.2% ** Anthem ANTM.N: up 9.5% BUZZ-Health insurers rise amid ongoing tight U.S. election race ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 3.9% ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: up 5.7% ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: up 6.9% ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: up 3.7% BUZZ-Big Tech jumps amid tightening White House race ** Roku ROKU.O: up 4.8% BUZZ-Rises as brokerage raises PT ahead of Q3 results ** Super Micro Computer SMCI.O: up 17.0% BUZZ-Up on earnings beat for Q1 ** Fox Corp FOXA.O: down 3.7% BUZZ-Fox Corp rises after brokerages turn bullish after upbeat Q1 ** Vertiv Holdings VRT.N: up 3.1% BUZZ-Vertiv Holdings rises on Q3 revenue beat

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 4.57%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 3.22%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 1.39%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.65%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.52%

Health

.SPXHC

up 4.82%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.07%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 3.72%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.66%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.74%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.03%

(Compiled by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/Arundhati_05; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.