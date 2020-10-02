BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Big banks, oil majors, airlines, Tesla Inc, Bloom Energy Corp

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures tumbled on Friday after President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19 weeks before the election, with Washington's failure to reach a new fiscal stimulus deal also hurting sentiment. .N

At 8:14 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 1.40% at 27,301. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 1.56% at 3,315.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 2.35% at 11,302.25. The top NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** IDT Corp IDT.N, up 19.5% ** Mercury General Corp MCY.N, up 12.2% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Brookfield Renewable Corp BEPC.N, down 15.1% ** Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc BBW.N, down 14.5% ** Medley Management Inc MDLY.N, down 13.4% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Lonestar Resources Inc LONE.O, up 149.5% ** TTM Technologies Inc TTMI.O, up 29.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Mesoblast Ltd MESO.O, down 36.5% ** Forte Biosciences Inc FBRX.O, down 31.4% ** Synacor Inc SYNC.O, down 30.9% ** Twilio Inc TWLO.N: up 9.3% premarket BUZZ-Twilio: Jumps as Q3 sales outlook enthuses Street ** Protara Therapeutics Inc TARA.O: up 5.5% premarket BUZZ-Protara Therapuetics: Rises after hedge fund reports 5.8% passive stake ** Nu Skin Enterprises Inc NUS.N: up 9.0% premarket BUZZ-Nu Skin Enterprises: Jumps on quarterly revenue forecast raise ** Casella Waste Systems Inc CWST.O: up 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Casella Waste Systems acquires Pinto Trucking; shares up ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 2.8% premarket BUZZ-Tesla: Set to snap two-day winning streak ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 1.8% premarket

** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 1.6% premarket

** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: down 1.8% premarket

** Citigroup Inc C.N: down 1.8% premarket

** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: down 1.6% premarket

** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: down 1.6% premarket BUZZ-U.S. big banks track broader market fall as Trump tests COVID-19 positive ** ExxonMobil Corp XOM.N: down 2.1% premarket ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 1.8% premarket ** Diamondback Energy Inc FANG.O: down 2.9% premarket ** ConocoPhillips COP.N: down 2.7% premarket ** Apache Corp APA.O: down 4.4% premarket ** Callon Petroleum Co CPE.N: down 4.2% premarket ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: down 3.8% premarket ** Patterson-UTI Energy Inc PTEN.O: down 4.7% premarket ** Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N: down 4.2% premarket ** Phillips 66 PSX.N: down 2.5% premarket BUZZ-U.S. energy shares: Dragged lower as Trump tests positive for coronavirus ** Mesoblast Ltd MESO.O: down 36.5% premarket BUZZ-Mesoblast: Slumps as FDA declines to approve transplant rejection treatment ** Bloom Energy Corp BE.N: down 8.2% premarket BUZZ-Bloom Energy down as Morgan Stanley markets large block ** Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI.O: down 1.7% premarket BUZZ-Activision Blizzard: Slips on delay of new "World of Warcraft" game ** Assured Guaranty Ltd AGO.N: up 10.5% premarket BUZZ-Assured Guaranty: Rises as co to join S&P 600 small cap index ** Sasol Ltd SSL.N: down 12.5% premarket BUZZ-Sasol: Slips on U.S. unit's stake sale plans to LyondellBasell for $2 bln ** Invesco Ltd IVZ.N: up 6.1% premarket BUZZ-Invesco: Gains on activist Trian stake purchase, possible push for deals ** NewAge Inc NBEV.O: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ-NewAge Inc: Jumps after ARIIX acquisition update ** DPW Holdings Inc DPW.A: up 25.3% premarket BUZZ-DPW Holdings soars after unit launches new EV charger USN ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: down 3.7% premarket ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: down 4.1% premarket ** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: down 3.7% premarket ** Alaska Air Group ALK.N: down 3.7% premarket ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: down 3.6% premarket ** Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N: down 4.1% premarket BUZZ-U.S. airlines fall as positive Trump COVID-19 test raises uncertainty ** Synthetic Biologics Inc SYN.A: down 41.7% premarket BUZZ-Synthetic Biologics scraps irritable bowel treatment trial, shares drop ** Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings LH.N: down 0.5% premarket BUZZ-LabCorp: Up as FDA authorizes method to improve speed of COVID-19 molecular test ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O: up 15.6% premarket BUZZ-Co-Diagnostics: Up on FDA approving saline oral rinse COVID-19 test ** Chembio Diagnostics Inc CEMI.O: up 7.6% premarket BUZZ-Chembio Diagnostics: Rises after FDA approves rapid HIV-Syphilis test

