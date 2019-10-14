Commodities

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Beyond Meat, Wendy's, Hewlett Packard, Parsley Energy, Nike

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

U.S. stocks halted a three-day winning streak on Monday, as oil prices dived 2% and rising doubts over how quickly a partial U.S.-China trade deal announced on Friday could be sealed.

At 10:14 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.13% at 26,851.66. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.03% at 2,971.09 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.01% at 8,057.859. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** PPL Corp PPL.N, up 3.1 % ** Align Technology Inc ALGN.OQ, up 2.7 % ** Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co HPE.N, up 2.5 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** IPG Photonics Corp IPGP.OQ, down 6 % ** Tapestry Inc TPR.N, down 5.4 % ** Cimarex Energy Co XEC.N, down 4.4 % The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Yuma Energy Inc YUMA.N, up 12.4 % ** Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp & Prod Br 3X Shs DRIP.N, up 11.1 % ** Teekay Tankers TNK.N, up 8.6 % The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Parsley Energy PE.N, down 11.7 % ** Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares GASL.N, down 11.1 % ** QEP Resources Inc QEP.N, down 9.9 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** NF Energy Saving Corp BIMI.O, up 99.3 % ** Synthesis Energy Systems Inc SES.O, up 95.4 % ** Entera Bio Ltd ENTX.O, up 24.5 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Opgen Inc OPGN.O, down 9.3 % ** Centennial Resource Development Inc CDEV.O, down 9.2 % ** Regenxbio Inc RGNX.O, down 8.7 % ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: down 4.3% BUZZ- Wells Fargo starts with 'market perform'; advocates 'restraint' ** Ping Identity Holding Corp PING.N: up 2.1% BUZZ- Several brokerages bullish as research quiet period ends ** Whiting Petroleum Corp WLL.N: down 6.2% BUZZ-Gas, NGL pricing headwinds to continue in Q3 - JP Morgan ** Fastenal Co FAST.O: down 1.0% BUZZ-Slips following best one-day surge since 1987 ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: down 0.4% BUZZ-Stephens sees tough 2020 on soft industry backdrop, rising costs ** Aecom ACM.N: up 5.1% BUZZ-Rises on move to sell management services unit for $2.41 bln ** CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD.O: down 7.1% BUZZ-Crowdstrike drops as Citigroup joins bear camp on valuation ** Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE.N: up 2.5% BUZZ- Evercore upgrades on resilient cash flow, Cray deal ** Parsley Energy Inc PE.N: down 11.7% BUZZ-Parsley Energy falls on move to buy Jagged Peak for $1.62 bln ** Pitney Bowes Inc PBI.N: down 0.2% BUZZ- Drops on malware attack ** Alamos Gold Inc AGI.N: down 6.7% BUZZ- Falls on suspending construction in Turkey's Kirazli mine ** Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI.O: down 0.8% BUZZ-Activision Blizzard: Boycott calls hitting Hearthstone sales - Cowen ** Wendy's Co WEN.O: up 1.2% BUZZ-Wendy's: Rises as SunTrust and Wedbush raise PT on breakfast menu promise ** Datadog Inc DDOG.O: down 1.8% BUZZ-Datadog: Rises after multiple brokerages initiate coverage ** Nike Inc <NKE.N >: up 1.0% BUZZ-Nike: Top gainer on the Dow as BofAML upgrades to "neutral" ** Xilinx Inc XLNX.O: up 0.4% BUZZ-Xilinx: Up after Nomura Instinet upgrades to "buy"

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.09%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.09%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.20%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.69%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.01%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.01%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.02%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.21%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.14%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.03%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.12%

