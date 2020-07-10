BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Beyond Meat, Walgreens, Nvidia, Greenbrier

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures slipped on Friday as a record increase in coronavirus cases raised fears of another hit to Corporate America with several states delaying the easing of business restrictions. .N

At 7:27 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.31% at 25,492. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.23% at 3,133.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.07% at 10,719.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.N: ** Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd <PSV.N>, up 129.5% ** Lydall Inc <LDL.N>, up 20.1% ** The Greenbrier Companies Inc <GBX.N>, up 17.4% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.N: ** X Financial <XYF.N>, down 9.8% ** Western Alliance Bancorp WAL.N, down 6.2% ** Noble Corp <NE.N>, down 5.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Unum Therapeutics Inc UMRX.O, up 39.5% ** SP Plus Corp SP.O, up 19.8%

** WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc <WIMI.O>, up 14.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Endologix Inc ELGX.O, down 18.4% ** Hexindai Inc <HX.O>, down 15.8% ** NanoVibronix Inc <NAOV.O>, down 15.3% ** Greenbrier GBX.N: up 17.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises after Q3 results beat estimates ** Express Inc EXPR.N: up 7.3% premarket BUZZ-Reopens almost all stores, comparable sales improve ** Beyond Meat BYND.O: down 2.3% premarket BUZZ-Citi says hard to look past headwinds, starts with 'sell' ** Nvidia NVDA.O: up 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Rosenblatt hikes PT on data center and gaming strength ** Walgreens WBA.O: down 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Benefits of Walgreens' restructuring efforts remain doubtful

