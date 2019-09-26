US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Beyond Meat, Tesla, Pearson, Enanta Pharma

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Thursday as positive comments from China on U.S. trade talks put a cap on this week's politically driven selling. .N

At 7:11 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.19% at 27,009. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.15% at 2,990.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.05% at 7,824. The top NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Foresight Energy LP FELP.N, up 22.1% ** Frontline Ltd FRO.N, up 7.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Pearson Plc PSO.N, down 16.8% ** Mizuho Financial Group Inc MFG.N, down 5.4% ** Crescent Point Energy Corp CPG.N, down 3.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc SNNA.O, up 16.1% ** Histogenics Corp HSGX.O, up 16.0% ** Nano Dimension Ltd NNDM.O, up 13.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Bioxcel Therapeutics Inc BTAI.O, down 10.8% ** Supercom Ltd SPCB.O, down 10.7% ** Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc ENTA.O, down 10.2%

** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: up 12.6% premarket BUZZ-Gets a lift from the golden arches ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises after top analyst hikes Q3 delivery estimates ** Pearson Plc PSO.N: down 16.8% premarket BUZZ-Plunges on profit warning ** BioXcel Therapeutics Inc BTAI.O: down 10.8% premarket BUZZ-Falls after announcing public offering ** Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc PLYM.A: down 7.0% premarket BUZZ-Falls on planned 3 mln share offering ** Ctrip.com International Ltd CTRP.O: down 6.0% premarket BUZZ-Falls as largest investor Baidu to trim stake

