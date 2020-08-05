BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Beyond Meat, Square Inc

US Markets
U.S. stock futures rose on Wednesday after Disney squeezed out a quarterly profit despite taking a $5-billion charge due to the pandemic, while investors awaited data on private payrolls and the service sector to gauge the country's economic health. .N

At 7:00 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.68% at 26,899. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.50% at 3,316.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.26% at 11,114.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Valaris Plc <VAL.N>, up 43.3% ** Whiting Petroleum Corp <WLL.N>, up 23.1% ** Fiverr Internationl Ltd <FVRR.K>, up 13.2% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Vapotherm Inc <VAPO.K>, down 27.2% ** New Relic Inc <NEWR.K>, down 18.9% ** Callon Petroleum Co <CPE>, down 9.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc <ARPO.O>, up 58.3% ** Marathon Patent Group Inc <MARA.O>, up 28.1% ** Us Energy Corp <USEG.O>, up 24.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Alterity Therapeutics Ltd <ATHE.O>, down 14.2% ** Nikola Corporation <NKLA.O>, down 12.4% ** SINTX Technologies Inc SINT.O, down 12.2% ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: down 7.9% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Beyond Meat's retail pivot simmers domestic growth hopes ** Square Inc SQ.N: up 10.7% premarket BUZZ-Shares jump after stellar Q2 report

