Companies
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Beyond Meat, Precipio, Apache Corp, Kraft Heinz

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stocks fell sharply on Thursday after a second straight rise in weekly jobless claims fueled worries about a post-pandemic economic recovery, while President Donald Trump floated the possibility of delaying the Nov. 3 presidential elections. .N

At 11:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 1.14% at 26,236.1. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.79% at 3,232.69 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.17% at 10,524.952. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** United Parcel Service Inc <UPS.N>, up 17% ** Apache Corp <APA.OQ>, up 16.8% ** Qualcomm Inc <QCOM.OQ>, up 12.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Valero Energy Corp <VLO.N>, down 7.5% ** A.O. Smith Corp <AOS.N>, down 6.9% ** Occidental Petroleum Corp <OXY.N>, down 6.6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** At Home Group Inc <HOME.N>, up 37.3% ** Resolute Forest Products Inc <RFP.N>, up 29% ** Park National Corp <PRK.N>, up 27.5% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Kraton Corp <KRA.N>, down 23.4% ** Garret Motion Inc <GTX.N>, down 21.1% ** Trinseo SA <TSE.N>, down 17.4% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Taoping Inc <TAOP.O>, up 591.2% ** Edesa Biotch Inc <EDSA.O>, up 125.4% ** Blink Charging Co <BLNK.O>, up 26.7% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Genocea Biosciences Inc <GNCA.O>, down 34.6% ** Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc <SPPI.O>, down 19.7% ** Jakks Pacific Inc <JAKK.O>, down 18% ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 2.5%

BUZZ-Street View: All eyes on Boeing's cash pile as production slows ** Qualcomm INC QCOM.O: up 12.1%

BUZZ-Street View: Qualcomm's future seems bright on 5G growth trends, Huawei ** United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N: up 17%

BUZZ-Jumps on big profit beat as pandemic boosts home delivery demand ** PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O: up 4.8%

BUZZ-Street View: PayPal has scope for meaningful expansion in e-commerce ** Hologic Inc HOLX.O: up 7.1%

BUZZ-Street View: Hologic poised to benefit from COVID-19 testing in near term ** General Electric Co GE.N: down 4.1%

BUZZ-Street View: General Electric likely to bleed plenty of cash this year ** Procter & Gamble Co PG.N: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Rises on strong profit outlook ** Overstock.com OSTK.O: up 27.1%

BUZZ-Jumps as quarterly revenue doubles ** Inovio pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O: up 5.5%

BUZZ-Rises as COVID-19 vaccine data shows durable antibodies in animals ** Cars.com CARS.N: up 16.7%

BUZZ-Jumps on surprise Q2 profit ** Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp CTSH.O: up 6.5%

BUZZ-Analysts turn bullish after upbeat Q2 results, shares rise ** FSD Pharma Inc HUGE.O: up 31.8%

BUZZ-FSD Pharma surges on shifting focus to potential COVID-19 treatment ** Concho Resources Inc CXO.N: down 4.8%

BUZZ-Falls as Q2 loss widens on oil price drop ** ConocoPhillips COP.N: down 5.7%

BUZZ-Shares hit three-month low after wider-than-expected loss ** QEP Resources Inc QEP.N: down 20.7%

BUZZ-Drops on Q2 loss, revenue miss ** Kraft Heinz Co KHC.O: down 5.5%

BUZZ-Swings to Q2 loss on nearly $3 bln writedown; shares fall ** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc ALXN.O: up 0.9%

BUZZ-Rises on strong Q2 results, higher FY outlook ** Apache Corp APA.O: up 16.8%

BUZZ-Surges on third oil find in Suriname, smaller-than-feared loss USN ** Sangamo Therapeutics Inc SGMO.O: up 12.2%

BUZZ-Rises on $75 mln drug development deal with Novartis ** Antero Resources Corp AR.N: down 2.3%

BUZZ-Falls on wider-than-expected Q2 loss ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: down 2.7%

BUZZ-Falls as Impossible Foods burgers enter Walmart ** Precipio Inc PRPO.O: up 29.3%

BUZZ-Rises on commercial launch of COVID-19 antibody test

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.24%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.20%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.30%

Energy

.SPNY

down 4.15%

Financial

.SPSY

down 2.16%

Health

.SPXHC

down 1.06%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.69%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.24%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 1.97%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.19%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.81%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC UPS APA QCOM VLO AOS OXY HOME RFP PRK KRA GTX TSE TAOP EDSA BLNK GNCA SPPI JAKK BA PYPL HOLX GE PG OSTK INO CARS CTSH HUGE CXO COP QEP KHC ALXN SGMO AR BYND PRPO

Other Topics

BioTech US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular