BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Beyond Meat, Precipio, Apache Corp, Kraft Heinz

U.S. stocks fell sharply on Thursday after a second straight rise in weekly jobless claims fueled worries about a post-pandemic economic recovery, while President Donald Trump floated the possibility of delaying the Nov. 3 presidential elections. .N

At 11:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 1.14% at 26,236.1. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.79% at 3,232.69 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.17% at 10,524.952. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** United Parcel Service Inc <UPS.N>, up 17% ** Apache Corp <APA.OQ>, up 16.8% ** Qualcomm Inc <QCOM.OQ>, up 12.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Valero Energy Corp <VLO.N>, down 7.5% ** A.O. Smith Corp <AOS.N>, down 6.9% ** Occidental Petroleum Corp <OXY.N>, down 6.6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** At Home Group Inc <HOME.N>, up 37.3% ** Resolute Forest Products Inc <RFP.N>, up 29% ** Park National Corp <PRK.N>, up 27.5% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Kraton Corp <KRA.N>, down 23.4% ** Garret Motion Inc <GTX.N>, down 21.1% ** Trinseo SA <TSE.N>, down 17.4% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Taoping Inc <TAOP.O>, up 591.2% ** Edesa Biotch Inc <EDSA.O>, up 125.4% ** Blink Charging Co <BLNK.O>, up 26.7% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Genocea Biosciences Inc <GNCA.O>, down 34.6% ** Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc <SPPI.O>, down 19.7% ** Jakks Pacific Inc <JAKK.O>, down 18% ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 2.5%

BUZZ-Street View: All eyes on Boeing's cash pile as production slows ** Qualcomm INC QCOM.O: up 12.1%

BUZZ-Street View: Qualcomm's future seems bright on 5G growth trends, Huawei ** United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N: up 17%

BUZZ-Jumps on big profit beat as pandemic boosts home delivery demand ** PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O: up 4.8%

BUZZ-Street View: PayPal has scope for meaningful expansion in e-commerce ** Hologic Inc HOLX.O: up 7.1%

BUZZ-Street View: Hologic poised to benefit from COVID-19 testing in near term ** General Electric Co GE.N: down 4.1%

BUZZ-Street View: General Electric likely to bleed plenty of cash this year ** Procter & Gamble Co PG.N: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Rises on strong profit outlook ** Overstock.com OSTK.O: up 27.1%

BUZZ-Jumps as quarterly revenue doubles ** Inovio pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O: up 5.5%

BUZZ-Rises as COVID-19 vaccine data shows durable antibodies in animals ** Cars.com CARS.N: up 16.7%

BUZZ-Jumps on surprise Q2 profit ** Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp CTSH.O: up 6.5%

BUZZ-Analysts turn bullish after upbeat Q2 results, shares rise ** FSD Pharma Inc HUGE.O: up 31.8%

BUZZ-FSD Pharma surges on shifting focus to potential COVID-19 treatment ** Concho Resources Inc CXO.N: down 4.8%

BUZZ-Falls as Q2 loss widens on oil price drop ** ConocoPhillips COP.N: down 5.7%

BUZZ-Shares hit three-month low after wider-than-expected loss ** QEP Resources Inc QEP.N: down 20.7%

BUZZ-Drops on Q2 loss, revenue miss ** Kraft Heinz Co KHC.O: down 5.5%

BUZZ-Swings to Q2 loss on nearly $3 bln writedown; shares fall ** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc ALXN.O: up 0.9%

BUZZ-Rises on strong Q2 results, higher FY outlook ** Apache Corp APA.O: up 16.8%

BUZZ-Surges on third oil find in Suriname, smaller-than-feared loss USN ** Sangamo Therapeutics Inc SGMO.O: up 12.2%

BUZZ-Rises on $75 mln drug development deal with Novartis ** Antero Resources Corp AR.N: down 2.3%

BUZZ-Falls on wider-than-expected Q2 loss ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: down 2.7%

BUZZ-Falls as Impossible Foods burgers enter Walmart ** Precipio Inc PRPO.O: up 29.3%

BUZZ-Rises on commercial launch of COVID-19 antibody test

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.24%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.20%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.30%

Energy

.SPNY

down 4.15%

Financial

.SPSY

down 2.16%

Health

.SPXHC

down 1.06%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.69%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.24%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 1.97%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.19%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.81%

