BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Beyond Meat, Ping Identity, Fastenal, Delta Air Lines

Wall Street was set to fall for the first time in four sessions on Monday on signs there was more hard work to be done before a partial trade deal with China announced by President Donald Trump on Friday could be sealed..N

At 9:07 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.21% at 26,720. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.20% at 2,964.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.20% at 7,843.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Ennis Inc EBF.N, up 9.3% ** Aecom ACM.N, up 8.3% ** Terex Corp TEX.N, up 6.3% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Renesola Ltd SOL.N, down 14.7% ** Parsley Energy Inc PE.N, down 9.8% ** Seadrill Ltd SDRL.K, down 5.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Synthesis Energy Systems Inc SES.O, up 74.7% ** Mict Inc MICT.O, up 31.1% ** Diamedica Therapeutics Inc DMAC.O, up 20.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Yield10 Bioscience Inc YTEN.O, down 13.2% ** Grocery Outlet Holding Corp GO.O, down 11.5% ** First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF FTXH.O, down 9.5% ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: down 2.6% premarket BUZZ- Wells Fargo starts with 'market perform'; advocates 'restraint' ** Ping Identity Holding Corp PING.N: up 1.8% premarket BUZZ- Several brokerages bullish as research quiet period ends ** Whiting Petroleum Corp WLL.N: down 3.6% premarket BUZZ-Gas, NGL pricing headwinds to continue in Q3 - JP Morgan ** Fastenal Company FAST.O: down 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Slips following best one-day surge since 1987 ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: down 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Stephens sees tough 2020 on soft industry backdrop, rising costs ** Aecom ACM.N: up 8.3% premarket BUZZ-AECOM: Rises on move to sell management services unit for $2.41 bln

