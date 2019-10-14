Companies

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Beyond Meat, Ping Identity, Fastenal, Delta Air Lines

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Wall Street was set to fall for the first time in four sessions on Monday on signs there was more hard work to be done before a partial trade deal with China announced by President Donald Trump on Friday could be sealed..N

At 9:07 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.21% at 26,720. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.20% at 2,964.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.20% at 7,843.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Ennis Inc EBF.N, up 9.3% ** Aecom ACM.N, up 8.3% ** Terex Corp TEX.N, up 6.3% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Renesola Ltd SOL.N, down 14.7% ** Parsley Energy Inc PE.N, down 9.8% ** Seadrill Ltd SDRL.K, down 5.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Synthesis Energy Systems Inc SES.O, up 74.7% ** Mict Inc MICT.O, up 31.1% ** Diamedica Therapeutics Inc DMAC.O, up 20.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Yield10 Bioscience Inc YTEN.O, down 13.2% ** Grocery Outlet Holding Corp GO.O, down 11.5% ** First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF FTXH.O, down 9.5% ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: down 2.6% premarket BUZZ- Wells Fargo starts with 'market perform'; advocates 'restraint' ** Ping Identity Holding Corp PING.N: up 1.8% premarket BUZZ- Several brokerages bullish as research quiet period ends ** Whiting Petroleum Corp WLL.N: down 3.6% premarket BUZZ-Gas, NGL pricing headwinds to continue in Q3 - JP Morgan ** Fastenal Company FAST.O: down 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Slips following best one-day surge since 1987 ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: down 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Stephens sees tough 2020 on soft industry backdrop, rising costs ** Aecom ACM.N: up 8.3% premarket BUZZ-AECOM: Rises on move to sell management services unit for $2.41 bln

Most Popular