BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Beyond Meat, Macy's, Walgreens Boots Alliance

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were set for modest gains at the open on Wednesday as investors drew comfort from Iranian signals that overnight missile strikes "concluded" its retaliation to the killing of Qassem Soleimani. .N

At 8:58 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.10% at 28,498. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.12% at 3,239.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.14% at 8,865.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Mechel Pao MTL.N, up 18.5% ** Quintana Energy Services Inc QES.N, up 17.8% ** Earthstone Energy Inc ESTE.N, up 9.4% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Livent Corp LTHM.N, down 11.4% ** Garrett Motion Inc GTX.N, down 9.9% ** China Rapid Finance Ltd XRF.N, down 8.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** ShiftPixy Inc PIXY.O, up 201.1% ** Midatech Pharma PLC MTP.O, up 83.5% ** Applied Therapeutics Inc APLT.O, up 20.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** EXFO Inc EXFO.O, down 18.4% ** Genetic Technologies Ltd GENE.O, down 15.5% ** Unum Therapeutics Inc UMRX.O, down 15.3% ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: up 3.8% premarket BUZZ-Beyond Meat gains as McDonald's expands burger trial ** Livent Corp LTHM.N: down 11.4% premarket BUZZ-Falls after lowering FY revenue, profit forecast on pricing concerns ** Luckin Coffee Inc LK.O: down 3.4% premarket BUZZ-Falls on offering plan ** Microsoft Inc MSFT.O: up 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Morgan Stanley raises PT on commercial cloud growth ** Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N: up 0.6% premarket ** Northrop Grumman Corp NOC.N: up 0.4% premarket ** Raytheon Co RTN.N: up 0.6% premarket BUZZ-Defense stocks rise after Iran missile attack; Lockheed eyes record high ** New York Mortgage Trust NYMT.O: down 2.5% premarket BUZZ-Down on heavy volume after pricing stock offering ** Lennar Corp LEN.N: up 2.9% premarket BUZZ-Up after 2020 home deliveries forecast, Q4 beat ** Zebra Technologies Corp ZBRA.O: down 1.7% premarket BUZZ-Morgan Stanley downgrades on likely fall in revenue growth ** Ciena Corp CIEN.N: up 3.0% premarket BUZZ-Rises after Morgan Stanley upgrades to 'overweight' ** Comstock Mining LODE.A: up 37.7% premarket BUZZ-Comstock Mining: Shares more than double on sale of Silver Springs assets ** Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA.O: down 6.5% premarket BUZZ-Falls as Q1 results disappoint ** Midatech Pharma Plc MTP.O: up 83.5% premarket BUZZ-Midatech Pharma: Surges after cancer treatment succeeds study ** ShiftPixy Inc PIXY.O: up 201.1% premarket BUZZ-Surges on $20 mln contract assignment ** Quintana Energy Services Inc QES.N: up 17.8% premarket BUZZ-Quintana Energy: Continues to rise on business segment reshuffle ** FireEye Inc FEYE.O: down 2.1% premarket ** Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW.N: down 1.6% premarket BUZZ-BofA Global downgrades FireEye, Palo Alto on 2020 headwinds ** Macy's Inc M.N: up 4.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises on limited drop in holiday sales ** Constellation Brands Inc STZ.N: up 2.3% premarket BUZZ-Constellation Brands: Gains on FY 2020 profit forecast raise ** Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc ITCI.O: down 9.8% premarket BUZZ-Intra-Cellular Therapies falls after pricing stock deal ** Glu Mobile GLUU.O: down 1.6% premarket BUZZ-Stephens downgrades on its Disney game prospects ** Xenetic Biosciences Inc XBIO.O: up 4.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises as Maxim starts coverage with "buy" ** Scynexis Inc SCYX.O: up 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Rises as anti-fungal drug shows promise in late-stage study ** Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.O: down 1.0% premarket BUZZ-BofA downgrades to 'neutral' on 2020 headwinds

(Compiled by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru)

((Abhishek.Manikandan@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6749 2963;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.