BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Beyond Meat, HPE, Datadog, 21Vianet

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stocks paused on Monday after three sessions of gains as a lack of clarity over the first phase of a U.S.-China trade deal weighed on sentiment, while investors geared up for the third-quarter earnings season.

At 13:44 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was unchanged at 26,815.64. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.08% at 2,967.83 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.05% at 8,053.051. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Abiomed Inc ABMD.OQ, up 3.8 % ** Apache Corp APA.N, up 3.2 % ** Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE.N, up 3.1 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Ipg Photonics IPGP.OQ, down 7.1 % ** Tapestry Inc Ord TPR.N, down 2.8 % ** Mosaic Company MOS.N, down 2.7 % The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Yuma Energy Inc YUMA.N, up 50.2 % ** Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc ARMP.N, up 15.3 % ** Cedar Realty Trust Inc CDR.N, up 13.3 % The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Parsley Energy Inc PE.N, down 11.3 % ** LAIX Inc LAIX.N, down 10 % ** Enzo Biochem Inc ENZ.N, down 9.8 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** NF Energy Saving Corporation BIMI.O, up 410.1 % ** Synthesis Energy Systems Inc SES.O, up 244.6 % ** Ideal Power Inc IPWR.O, up 38.5 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Luokung Technology Corp LKCO.O, down 24 % ** Greenland Acquisition Corp GLAC.O, down 10.8 % ** Regenxbio Inc RGNX.O, down 10.6 % ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: down 4.1% BUZZ- Wells Fargo starts with 'market perform'; advocates 'restraint' ** Ping Identity Holding Corp PING.N: up 1.9% BUZZ- Several brokerages bullish as research quiet period ends ** Whiting Petroleum Corp WLL.N: down 1.3% BUZZ-Gas, NGL pricing headwinds to continue in Q3 - JP Morgan ** Fastenal Company FAST.O: down 2.2% BUZZ-Slips following best one-day surge since 1987 ** Aecom ACM.N: up 4.3% BUZZ-Rises on move to sell management services unit for $2.41 bln ** CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD.O: down 8.6% BUZZ-Crowdstrike drops as Citigroup joins bear camp on valuation ** Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE.N: up 3.1% BUZZ- Evercore upgrades on resilient cash flow, Cray deal ** Parsley Energy Inc PE.N: down 11.3% BUZZ-Parsley Energy falls on move to buy Jagged Peak for $1.62 bln ** Alamos Gold Inc AGI.N: down 5.1% BUZZ- Falls on suspending construction in Turkey's Kirazli mine ** The Wendy's Company WEN.O: up 1.1% BUZZ-Wendy's: Rises as SunTrust and Wedbush raise PT on breakfast menu promise ** Datadog Inc DDOG.O: down 5.6% BUZZ-Datadog: Rises after multiple brokerages initiate coverage ** Nike Inc NKE.N: up 1.1% BUZZ-Nike: Top gainer on the Dow as BofAML upgrades to "neutral" ** 21Vianet Group Inc VNET.O: up 15.2% BUZZ-21Vianet rises on agreement with Alibaba Group ** Apache Corp APA.N: up 3.2% ** Diamondback Energy FANG.O: up 1.0% ** Halliburton HAL.N: down 1.0% ** Devon Energy DVN.N: down 2.2% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: flat ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 0.4% ** Cimarex Energy XEC.N: down 1.3% BUZZ-Energy companies fall on caution over first phase of U.S.-China trade deal ** Western Digital Corporation WDC.O: up 1.6% BUZZ-Western Digital: Up as Loop Capital upgrades on prospects of rising demand ** Tapestry Inc TPR.N: down 2.8% BUZZ-Tapestry: Falls after UBS downgrades to "neutral" ** nLIGHT Inc LASR.O: down 6.6% BUZZ-nLIGHT Inc: Down after Needham trims PT, cites macro concerns ** Cerecor Inc CERC.O: up 10.9% BUZZ-Cerecor jumps on sale of pediatric business to Aytu ** IPG Photonics Corp IPGP.O: down 7.0% BUZZ-IPG Photonics: Set for worst day in five months on downgrade ** DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc DMAC.O: up 14.7% BUZZ-DiaMedica jumps on FDA nod for mid-stage trial for kidney disorder drug ** Envista Holdings Corp NVST.N: up 2.0% BUZZ-Dental company Envista rises as Wall Street braces for "high growth" ** CannTrust Holdings Inc CTST.N: up 23.1% BUZZ-CannTrust: Rises on taking steps to regain license

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.17%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.01%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.42%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.06%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.10%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.10%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.17%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.05%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.39%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.02%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.71%

(Compiled by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru)

((Trisha.Roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 7786;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.