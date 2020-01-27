BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Beyond Meat, health insurers, Nike, vaccine makers

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes fell more than 1% on Monday as investors worried about the economic fallout of a virus outbreak in China that has prompted the country to extend the Lunar New Year holidays and businesses to close some operations. .N

At 12:18 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 1.40% at 28,582.47. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 1.39% at 3,249.61 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.72% at 9,154.515. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Arconic Inc ARNC.N, up 4.2% ** Amcor Plc AMCR.N, up 2.6% ** D.R. Horton Inc DHI.N, up 2.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Wynn Resorts WYNN.O, down 7.2% ** Freeport-Mcmoran Inc FCX.N, down 6.8% ** Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS.N, down 6.1% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** NanoViricides Inc NNVC.N, up 60.4% ** Cohen & Company Inc COHN.N, up 31.4% ** Alpha Pro Tech Ltd APT.N, up 25.4% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage loser: ** Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd CANF.N, down 15% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Cleveland Biolabs Inc CBLI.O, up 147.1% ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O, up 48.9% ** Allied Healthcare Products Inc AHPI.O, up 42.7% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** NeuroMetrix Inc NURO.O, down 27.8% ** Saexploration Holdings Inc SAEX.O, down 14.2% ** Tarena International Inc TEDU.O, down 13.2% ** AbbVie Inc ABBV.N: up 1.4%

BUZZ-AbbVie rises as China tests its HIV drug as treatment for new coronavirus

** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: down 2.3%

BUZZ-Earnings hit from Shanghai resort closure may not be sizeable - JPM ** Wynn Resorts Ltd WYNN.O: down 7.2% ** Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd MLCO.O: down 5.0% ** Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS.N: down 6.1% ** MGM Resorts International MGM.N: down 3.2% ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: down 4.6% ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: down 3.7% ** JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O: down 2.2% ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: down 5.2% ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 3.5% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N: down 3.0% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N: down 6.0% ** Expedia Group Inc EXPE.O: down 2.3% ** Booking Holdings Inc BKNG.O: down 3.1% ** TripAdvisor Inc TRIP.O: down 1.8%

BUZZ-Casino operators, travel stocks knocked down by China virus fears ** D.R. Horton Inc DHI.N: up 2.5%

BUZZ-D.R. Horton sees higher demand for homes in 2020, stock eyes record high ** Spirit AreoSystems Holdings Inc SPR.N: down 2.5%

BUZZ-Brokerages cut PT as 737 MAX production shutdown continues ** Nike Inc NKE.N: down 1.7% ** Estee Lauder Cos Inc EL.N: down 4.4%

BUZZ-CS sees near-term impact on China-exposed retailers from coronavirus ** BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc BCRX.O: up 17.4% ** Alpha Pro Tech Ltd APT.A: up 22.5% ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 10.4% ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O: up 48.9% ** Vaccinex Inc VCNX.O: up 6.5% ** Vaxart Inc VXRT.O: up 19.4% ** Vir Biotechnology Inc VIR.O: up 19.6% ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 9.1% ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O: up 25.4%

BUZZ-Vaccine makers surge on race to develop coronavirus treatment ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 0.5% ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: down 1.4% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: down 2.1% ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: down 1.6% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 2.5% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: down 0.8%

BUZZ-Banks hit by falling Treasury yields as coronavirus spurs growth fears ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc SRNE.O: down 4.9%

BUZZ-Slides after turning down near $1 bln offer ** China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc SXTC.O: up 24.9%

BUZZ-China SXT Pharma to increase production of TCMP products, shares soar ** Biogen Inc BIIB.O: up 1.0%

BUZZ-Canaccord upgrades Biogen on higher chances of FDA nod for Alzheimer's drug ** Luckin Coffee Inc LK.O: down 6.0% ** Starbucks Corp SBUX.O: down 3.3% ** Yum China Holdings Inc YUMC.N: down 4.6%

BUZZ-Restaurant stocks drop as chains shut doors on coronavirus fears ** Arconic Inc ARNC.N: up 4.2%

BUZZ-Outlook disappoints amid 737 MAX production shutdown ** Mylan NV MYL.O: down 3.1%

BUZZ-Pfizer unit-Mylan combination likely to disappoint - SVB Leerink ** Trovagene Inc TROV.O: up 8.1%

BUZZ-Set for 3-month high as cancer drug shows promise ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 1.9% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 1.0% ** Callon Petroleum Co CPE.N: down 4.0% ** Occidental Corp OXY.N: down 2.6% ** Hess Corp HES.N: down 2.5% ** Concho Resources Inc CXO.N: down 4.1% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: down 4.0% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: down 5.0% ** Baker Hughes Co BKR.N: down 3.1%

BUZZ-Energy stocks plunge as China virus stokes oil demand concerns ** JD.com Inc JD.O: down 2.3% ** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N: down 3.2% ** Baidu Inc BIDU.O: down 2.7%

BUZZ-U.S.-listed Chinese tech cos fall on Coronavirus fears ** Beyond Meat BYND.O: up 7.8%

BUZZ-Beyond Meat gains as plant-based burgers reach more Denny's restaurants ** NeuroMetrix Inc NURO.O: down 27.8%

BUZZ-Set for worst day in over 10 yrs on disappointing Q4 revenue ** Intel Corp INTC.O: down 3.2%

BUZZ-Down after Northland cuts rating, chipmakers follow ** Anthem Inc ANTM.N: down 3.3% ** Centene Corp CNC.N: down 4.1% ** Molina Healthcare Inc MOH.N: down 3.5%

BUZZ-Health insurers fall as latest poll shows Bernie Sanders leading in Iowa ** Meridian Bioscience Inc VIVO.O: up 19.2%

BUZZ-Soars as co's formulation used in tests for coronavirus ** Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc ACHN.O: up 12.9%

BUZZ-Rises after FTC grants clearance on buyout by Alexion

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 1.45%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 1.18%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.10%

Energy

.SPNY

down 2.28%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.21%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.52%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 1.49%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 1.81%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 1.77%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.44%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.30%

(Compiled by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru)

