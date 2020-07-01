US Markets
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Beyond Meat, Denny's Corp

U.S. stock index futures fell on Wednesday as a record single-day spike in coronavirus cases in the country heightened fears of another lockdown and threatened to derail a nascent economic recovery..N

At 7:34 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 1.11% at 25,404. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.84% at 3,064.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.61% at 10,085. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Medley Capital Corp <MCC.N>, up 16.3% ** HighPoint Resources Corp <HPR.N>, up 14.9% ** Independence Contract Drilling Inc <ICD.N>, up 11.6% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** American Realty Investors Inc <ARL.N>, down 11.1% ** Steelcase Inc <SCS.N>, down 10.5% ** Casper Sleep Inc <CSPR.N>, down 8.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** MYOS RENS Technology Inc <MYOS.O>, up 132.8% ** YRC Worldwide Inc <YRCW.O>, up 118.4% ** T2 Biosystems Inc <TTOO.O>, up 81.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Match Group Inc <MTCH.O>, down 66% ** Therapix Biosciences Ltd <TRPX.O>, down 37.1% ** Gevo Inc <GEVO.O>, down 32.5% ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: up 9.4% premarket BUZZ-Beyond Meat to launch retail sales of patties in China, shares jump ** Denny's Corp DENN.O: down 11.9% premarket BUZZ- Drops on stock offering plans

