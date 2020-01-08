US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Beyond Meat, Defense Stocks, Lennar

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

U.S. stock index futures turned higher on Wednesday after Iran signaled no further escalation in military strikes following its attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq, allaying investor worries of a wider war in the Middle East. .N

At 7:41 am ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.04% at 28,516. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.19% at 3,241.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.21% at 8,872. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Mechel Pao MTL.N, up 15.2% ** Quintana Energy Services Inc QES.N, up 10.3% ** Hi-Crush Inc HCR.N, up 8.3% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Livent Corp LTHM.N, down 12.3% ** Garrett Motion Inc GTX.N, down 9.9% ** Pacifc Coast Oil Trust ROYT.N, down 7.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** ShiftPixy Inc PIXY.O, up 240.8% ** Midatech Pharma PLC MTP.O, up 84.9% ** Applied Therapeutics Inc APLT.O, up 27.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** EXFO Inc EXFO.O, down 18.6% ** Atlas Financial Holdings Inc AFH.O, down 18% ** Genetic Technologies Ltd GENE.O, down 14.4% ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: up 7.0% premarket BUZZ-Beyond Meat gains as McDonald's expands burger trial ** Luckin Coffee Inc LK.O: down 3.7% premarket BUZZ-Falls on offering plan ** Microsoft Inc MSFT.O: up 0.5% premarket BUZZ-Morgan Stanley raises PT on commercial cloud growth ** Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N: up 1.4% premarket ** Northrop Grumman Corp NOC.N: up 1.3% premarket ** Raytheon Co RTN.N: up 0.6% premarket BUZZ-Defense stocks rise after Iran missile attack; Lockheed eyes record high ** New York Mortgage Trust NYMT.O: down 2.3% premarket BUZZ-Down on heavy volume after pricing stock offering ** Lennar Corp LEN.N: up 4.8% premarket BUZZ-Up after 2020 home deliveries forecast, Q4 beat ** Zebra Technologies Corp ZBRA.O: down 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Morgan Stanley downgrades on likely fall in revenue growth ** Ciena Corp CIEN.N: up 3.0% premarket BUZZ-Rises after Morgan Stanley upgrades to 'overweight' ** Comstock Mining LODE.A: up 68.0% premarket BUZZ-Comstock Mining: Shares more than double on sale of Silver Springs assets

