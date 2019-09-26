Commodities

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Beyond Meat, Conagra, Whirlpool, Carnival Corp

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main indexes extended declines on Thursday after a report that the United States was unlikely to extend a temporary waiver over Huawei's blacklisting, adding to worries related to an inquiry into the impeachment of President Donald Trump. .N

At 11:40 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.42% at 26,856.76. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.51% at 2,969.61 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.83% at 8,010.661. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Conagra Brands CAG.N, up 5.2% ** Whirlpool Corp WHR.N, up 3.7% ** Abbvie Inc ABBV.N, up 2.2% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Carnival Corp CCL.N, down 8% ** Nektar Therapeutics NKTR.O, down 7.6% ** Centene Corp CNC.N, down 5.1% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Rite Aid Corp RAD.N, up 15.2% ** Contango Oil & Gas Co MCF.N, up 11.1% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Eros International Plc EROS.N, down 25.4% ** Actuant Corp ATU.N, down 15.3% ** Pearson Plc PSO.N, down 14.2% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Precipio Inc Ord PRPO.O, up 32.3% ** SAExploration SAEX.O, up 19.9% ** Sonim Technologies Inc SONM.O, up 12.6% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** BioXcel Therapeutics Inc BTAI.O, down 19.3% ** Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc ENTA.O, down 17.9% ** Enlivex Therpeutics Ltd ENLV.O, down 15.3% ** H.B. Fuller Co FUL.N: down 1.6% BUZZ-Tumbles after FY profit outlook disappoints, revenue miss ** BioXcel Therapeutics Inc BTAI.O: down 19.3% BUZZ-Plunges after $19 mln stock deal ** Pier 1 Imports Inc PIR.N: down 9.8% BUZZ-Sinks as weak store traffic, customer spend hit results ** Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc PLYM.A: down 6.0% BUZZ-Falls on planned 3 mln share offering ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: up 8.6% BUZZ-Gets a lift from the golden arches ** Pearson Plc PSO.N: down 14.2% BUZZ-Plunges on profit warning ** Ctrip.com International Ltd CTRP.O: down 4.5% BUZZ-Falls as largest investor Baidu to trim stake ** Alcoa Corp AA.N: down 3.2% BUZZ-Berenberg expects industrial slowdown to persist in H1, shares fall ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 0.5% BUZZ-Rises after top analyst hikes Q3 delivery estimates ** Nutrien Ltd NTR.N: down 1.2% ** Mosaic Co MOS.N: down 2.7% BUZZ-Potash demand issues are widespread but temporary - Scotiabank ** Rite Aid Corp RAD.N: up 15.2% BUZZ-Shares get a boost from Q2 profit beat ** AbbVie Inc ABBV.N: up 2.2% BUZZ-Skyrizi and Rinvoq sales potential underestimated - Citi ** Square Inc SQ.N: up 2.9% BUZZ-Rises after Wells Fargo upgrades on strong fundamentals ** Facebook Inc FB.O: down 2.3% BUZZ-Down after news on DoJ opening antitrust probe ** Boston Beer Company Inc SAM.N: up 3.4% BUZZ-BMO upgrades to 'outperform' on Truly growth ** Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc MRNS.O: up 13.1% BUZZ-Surges as seizure drug meets main goal of study ** Conagra Brands Inc CAG.N: up 5.2% BUZZ-Gains as earnings beat on Pinnacle boost ** Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc ENTA.O: down 17.9% BUZZ-Drops as data on NASH drug tolerability dampens hopes ** FactSet Research Systems Inc FDS.N: down 10.7% BUZZ-Drops after forecast disappoints ** Dropbox Inc DBX.O: up 2.0% BUZZ-Gains as RBC assumes coverage with "outperform" ** SAExploration Holdings Inc SAEX.O: up 19.9% BUZZ-Rises on marine project contract ** Advanced Energy Industries Inc AEIS.O: up 1.7% BUZZ-Up after D.A. Davidson upgrades to "buy" ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 8.0% BUZZ-Top S&P 500 loser as co sees stormy seas ahead ** Eros International Plc EROS.N: down 25.4% BUZZ-Eros tumbles on senior convertible note offering ** Semtech Corp SMTC.O: up 5.1% BUZZ-Up as brokerages say Amazon's Sidewalk may help co ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: down 1.1% ** National Oilwell Varco Inc NOV.N: down 1.8% ** Hess Corp HES.N: down 2.0% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 2.0% ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 0.5% ** Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N: down 2.0% ** ConocoPhillips COP.N: down 3.0% ** Apache Corp APA.N: down 0.5% ** Whiting Petroleum WLL.N: down 4.6% BUZZ-Oil companies fall as Saudi moves to restore output quickly ** Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd ARCT.O: down 11.1% BUZZ-Falls on $9.8 mln direct offering ** Nektar Therapeutics NKTR.O: down 7.6% BUZZ-Falls after posting data from breast cancer trial ** Presidio Inc PSDO.O: up 5.8% BUZZ-Hits near 7-month high after BC Partners raises buyout offer ** Whirlpool Corp WHR.N: up 3.7% BUZZ-Rises after JPM upgrades to 'overweight'

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 1.25%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.76%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.42%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.40%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.37%

Health

.SPXHC

down 1.06%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.13%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.36%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.53%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.62%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.23%

(Compiled by C Nivedita and Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru)

((C.Nivedita@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular