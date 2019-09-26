BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Beyond Meat, Conagra, Whirlpool, Carnival Corp

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes extended declines on Thursday after a report that the United States was unlikely to extend a temporary waiver over Huawei's blacklisting, adding to worries related to an inquiry into the impeachment of President Donald Trump. .N

At 11:40 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.42% at 26,856.76. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.51% at 2,969.61 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.83% at 8,010.661. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Conagra Brands CAG.N, up 5.2% ** Whirlpool Corp WHR.N, up 3.7% ** Abbvie Inc ABBV.N, up 2.2% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Carnival Corp CCL.N, down 8% ** Nektar Therapeutics NKTR.O, down 7.6% ** Centene Corp CNC.N, down 5.1% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Rite Aid Corp RAD.N, up 15.2% ** Contango Oil & Gas Co MCF.N, up 11.1% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Eros International Plc EROS.N, down 25.4% ** Actuant Corp ATU.N, down 15.3% ** Pearson Plc PSO.N, down 14.2% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Precipio Inc Ord PRPO.O, up 32.3% ** SAExploration SAEX.O, up 19.9% ** Sonim Technologies Inc SONM.O, up 12.6% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** BioXcel Therapeutics Inc BTAI.O, down 19.3% ** Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc ENTA.O, down 17.9% ** Enlivex Therpeutics Ltd ENLV.O, down 15.3% ** H.B. Fuller Co FUL.N: down 1.6% BUZZ-Tumbles after FY profit outlook disappoints, revenue miss ** BioXcel Therapeutics Inc BTAI.O: down 19.3% BUZZ-Plunges after $19 mln stock deal ** Pier 1 Imports Inc PIR.N: down 9.8% BUZZ-Sinks as weak store traffic, customer spend hit results ** Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc PLYM.A: down 6.0% BUZZ-Falls on planned 3 mln share offering ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: up 8.6% BUZZ-Gets a lift from the golden arches ** Pearson Plc PSO.N: down 14.2% BUZZ-Plunges on profit warning ** Ctrip.com International Ltd CTRP.O: down 4.5% BUZZ-Falls as largest investor Baidu to trim stake ** Alcoa Corp AA.N: down 3.2% BUZZ-Berenberg expects industrial slowdown to persist in H1, shares fall ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 0.5% BUZZ-Rises after top analyst hikes Q3 delivery estimates ** Nutrien Ltd NTR.N: down 1.2% ** Mosaic Co MOS.N: down 2.7% BUZZ-Potash demand issues are widespread but temporary - Scotiabank ** Rite Aid Corp RAD.N: up 15.2% BUZZ-Shares get a boost from Q2 profit beat ** AbbVie Inc ABBV.N: up 2.2% BUZZ-Skyrizi and Rinvoq sales potential underestimated - Citi ** Square Inc SQ.N: up 2.9% BUZZ-Rises after Wells Fargo upgrades on strong fundamentals ** Facebook Inc FB.O: down 2.3% BUZZ-Down after news on DoJ opening antitrust probe ** Boston Beer Company Inc SAM.N: up 3.4% BUZZ-BMO upgrades to 'outperform' on Truly growth ** Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc MRNS.O: up 13.1% BUZZ-Surges as seizure drug meets main goal of study ** Conagra Brands Inc CAG.N: up 5.2% BUZZ-Gains as earnings beat on Pinnacle boost ** Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc ENTA.O: down 17.9% BUZZ-Drops as data on NASH drug tolerability dampens hopes ** FactSet Research Systems Inc FDS.N: down 10.7% BUZZ-Drops after forecast disappoints ** Dropbox Inc DBX.O: up 2.0% BUZZ-Gains as RBC assumes coverage with "outperform" ** SAExploration Holdings Inc SAEX.O: up 19.9% BUZZ-Rises on marine project contract ** Advanced Energy Industries Inc AEIS.O: up 1.7% BUZZ-Up after D.A. Davidson upgrades to "buy" ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 8.0% BUZZ-Top S&P 500 loser as co sees stormy seas ahead ** Eros International Plc EROS.N: down 25.4% BUZZ-Eros tumbles on senior convertible note offering ** Semtech Corp SMTC.O: up 5.1% BUZZ-Up as brokerages say Amazon's Sidewalk may help co ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: down 1.1% ** National Oilwell Varco Inc NOV.N: down 1.8% ** Hess Corp HES.N: down 2.0% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 2.0% ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 0.5% ** Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N: down 2.0% ** ConocoPhillips COP.N: down 3.0% ** Apache Corp APA.N: down 0.5% ** Whiting Petroleum WLL.N: down 4.6% BUZZ-Oil companies fall as Saudi moves to restore output quickly ** Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd ARCT.O: down 11.1% BUZZ-Falls on $9.8 mln direct offering ** Nektar Therapeutics NKTR.O: down 7.6% BUZZ-Falls after posting data from breast cancer trial ** Presidio Inc PSDO.O: up 5.8% BUZZ-Hits near 7-month high after BC Partners raises buyout offer ** Whirlpool Corp WHR.N: up 3.7% BUZZ-Rises after JPM upgrades to 'overweight'

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 1.25%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.76%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.42%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.40%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.37%

Health

.SPXHC

down 1.06%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.13%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.36%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.53%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.62%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.23%

