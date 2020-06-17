BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Beyond Meat, BioSig Technologies, The Alkaline Water Co

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday, rising for a fourth straight session, as signs of more stimulus bolstered hopes of a quick economic rebound, even as six U.S. states saw a record rise in new coronavirus cases. .N

At 9:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.31% at 26,370.55. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.32% at 3,134.6 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.62% at 9,957.382. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Lowes Companies Inc <LOW.N>, up 3% ** Dexcom Inc <DXCM.OQ>, up 2.1% ** Electronic Arts Inc <EA.OQ>, up 1.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Norwegian Cruise Line <NCLH.N>, down 8.1% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises <RCL.N>, down 6.1% ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, down 4.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Nuverra Environmental Solutions <NES.N>, up 149.7% ** American Shared Hospital Services <AMS.N>, up 55.9% ** Ntn Buzztime Inc <NTN.N>, up 47.9% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Corecivic Inc <CXW.N>, down 18.1% ** Document Security Systems Inc <DSS.N>, down 17.1% ** Norwegian Cruise Line <NCLH.N>, down 8.1% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Carver Bancorp <CARV.O>, up 612.4% ** Urban One Inc <UONEK.O>, up 127.3% ** Clearsign Technologies Inc <CLIR.O>, up 45.3% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Chembio Diagnostics <CEMI.O>, down 62% ** Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp <LGHL.O>, down 47.3% ** Urban One Inc <UONE.O>, down 28.5% ** InnerWorkings INWK.O: up 37.3%

BUZZ-Soars as expenses fall, EBITDA rises ** Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH.N: down 8.1%

BUZZ-Drops after extending voyage suspensions ** Mastercard Inc MA.N: up 0.5% ** Visa Inc V.N: up 0.6%

BUZZ-Citi Research raises PT on Mastercard, Visa as payments recovery starts ** Energous WATT.O: up 46.2%

BUZZ-Rises on partnership to make wireless charging batteries ** DraftKings Inc DKNG.O: down 3.7%

BUZZ-Drops after co launches $1.3 bln stock offering ** KKR & Co KKR.N: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Piper Sandler starts with 'overweight' on co's upbeat strategy ** AVEO Oncology AVEO.O: down 14.9%

BUZZ-Drops on $44.6 mln stock offering ** Aclaris Therapeutics ACRS.O: up 35.8%

BUZZ-Jumps on FDA approval for COVID-19 treatment study ** The Alkaline Water Co WTER.O: up 21.6%

BUZZ-Jumps on strong Q4 revenue, upbeat Q1 forecast ** XpressSpa XSPA.O: down 12.2%

BUZZ-Slides on stock and warrants offerings half of public float ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: up 5.5%

BUZZ-Rises on launch of plant-based burger value pack ** Hexo Corp HEXO.N: down 11.9%

BUZZ-Pot producer Hexo plans C$34.5 mln equity raise, shares fall ** BioSig Technologies BSGM.O: up 5.4%

BUZZ-Rises as enrollment for COVID-19 drug trial starts ** Armata Pharmaceuticals ARMP.A: up 20.9%

BUZZ-Gains on U.S. defense department funding for drug development

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.10%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.84%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.44%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.93%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.03%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.37%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.06%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.64%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.46%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.18%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.57%

