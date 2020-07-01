BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Beyond Meat, Akero, Therapix Biosciences

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open near-flat on Wednesday, as a record single-day spike in coronavirus cases in the country heightened fears of another lockdown and threatened to derail a nascent economic recovery. .N

At 9:07 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.33% at 25,774. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.28% at 3,099, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.02% at 10,149.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd <PSV.N>, up 44.7% ** FedEx Corp <FDX.N>, up 12.3% ** Ameresco Inc <AMRC.N>, up 11.9% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Ocwen Financial Corp <OCN.N>, down 17.2% ** Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd <TNP.N>, down 11.5% ** Casper Sleep Inc <CSPR.N>, down 8.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** MYOS RENS Technology Inc <MYOS.O>, up 155.4% ** YRC Worldwide Inc <YRCW.O>, up 91.9% ** T2 Biosystems Inc <TTOO.O>, up 67.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Match Group Inc <MTCH.O>, down 67.1% ** Rosehill Resources Equity Warrant <ROSEW.O>, down 43.4% ** Rosehill Resources Inc <ROSEU.O>, down 43.1% ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: up 10.1% premarket BUZZ-Beyond Meat to launch retail sales of patties in China, shares jump ** Denny's Corp DENN.O: down 9.4% premarket BUZZ-Denny's drops on stock offering plans ** Akero Therapeutics Inc AKRO.O: up 40.4% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on positive data from liver disease treatment study ** Travelcenters of America Inc TA.O: down 10.0% premarket BUZZ-Tumbles on stock offering ** T2 Biosystems Inc TTOO.O: up 67.7% premarket BUZZ-Surges after launch of COVID-19 test in U.S. ** Northern Oil and Gas Inc NOG.N: up 4.9% premarket BUZZ-SunTrust upgrades to 'buy', expects spending curbs ** Constellation Brands Inc STZ.N: up 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Gains on first-quarter profit beat ** MediciNova Inc MNOV.O: up 13.5% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on new drug application acceptance ** FedEx Corp FDX.N: up 12.3% premarket BUZZ-Higher as results beat on pandemic-fueled shipments surge ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O: down 14.0% premarket BUZZ-Extends fall as brokerages downgrade ** Pebblebrook Hotel Trust PEB.N: up 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Rises on improving occupancy, reduced cash burn forecast ** Exela Technologies Inc XELA.O: down 11.8% premarket BUZZ-Falls on downbeat revenue forecast ** YRC Worldwide Inc YRCW.O: up 91.9% premarket BUZZ-Surges on credit lifeline from U.S. Treasury ** Therapix Biosciences Ltd TRPX.O: down 40.9% premarket BUZZ-Drops on Nasdaq delisting notice

