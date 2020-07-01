US Markets
PSV

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Beyond Meat, Akero, Therapix Biosciences

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open near-flat on Wednesday, as a record single-day spike in coronavirus cases in the country heightened fears of another lockdown and threatened to derail a nascent economic recovery. .N

At 9:07 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.33% at 25,774. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.28% at 3,099, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.02% at 10,149.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd <PSV.N>, up 44.7% ** FedEx Corp <FDX.N>, up 12.3% ** Ameresco Inc <AMRC.N>, up 11.9% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Ocwen Financial Corp <OCN.N>, down 17.2% ** Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd <TNP.N>, down 11.5% ** Casper Sleep Inc <CSPR.N>, down 8.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** MYOS RENS Technology Inc <MYOS.O>, up 155.4% ** YRC Worldwide Inc <YRCW.O>, up 91.9% ** T2 Biosystems Inc <TTOO.O>, up 67.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Match Group Inc <MTCH.O>, down 67.1% ** Rosehill Resources Equity Warrant <ROSEW.O>, down 43.4% ** Rosehill Resources Inc <ROSEU.O>, down 43.1% ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: up 10.1% premarket BUZZ-Beyond Meat to launch retail sales of patties in China, shares jump ** Denny's Corp DENN.O: down 9.4% premarket BUZZ-Denny's drops on stock offering plans ** Akero Therapeutics Inc AKRO.O: up 40.4% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on positive data from liver disease treatment study ** Travelcenters of America Inc TA.O: down 10.0% premarket BUZZ-Tumbles on stock offering ** T2 Biosystems Inc TTOO.O: up 67.7% premarket BUZZ-Surges after launch of COVID-19 test in U.S. ** Northern Oil and Gas Inc NOG.N: up 4.9% premarket BUZZ-SunTrust upgrades to 'buy', expects spending curbs ** Constellation Brands Inc STZ.N: up 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Gains on first-quarter profit beat ** MediciNova Inc MNOV.O: up 13.5% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on new drug application acceptance ** FedEx Corp FDX.N: up 12.3% premarket BUZZ-Higher as results beat on pandemic-fueled shipments surge ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O: down 14.0% premarket BUZZ-Extends fall as brokerages downgrade ** Pebblebrook Hotel Trust PEB.N: up 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Rises on improving occupancy, reduced cash burn forecast ** Exela Technologies Inc XELA.O: down 11.8% premarket BUZZ-Falls on downbeat revenue forecast ** YRC Worldwide Inc YRCW.O: up 91.9% premarket BUZZ-Surges on credit lifeline from U.S. Treasury ** Therapix Biosciences Ltd TRPX.O: down 40.9% premarket BUZZ-Drops on Nasdaq delisting notice

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PSV FDX AMRC OCN TNP MYOS YRCW TTOO MTCH ROSEW ROSEU BYND DENN AKRO TA NOG STZ MNOV INO PEB XELA TRPX NDX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular