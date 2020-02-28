BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Best Buy, Gulfport Energy, Morgan Stanley, Mylan NV

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Dow Jones Industrials slumped more than 1,000 points in intraday trading for the third time this week on Friday, as the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak raised fears of global recession. .N

At 10:49 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 3.28% at 24,922.61. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 3.17% at 2,884.21 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 2.48% at 8,353.65. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Live Nation Entertainment Inc <LYV.N>, up 3.8% ** Booking Holdings Inc <BKNG.O>, up 2.3% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd <NCLH.N>, up 1.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** The AES Corp <AES.N>, down 10.2% ** Mylan Nv <MYL.O>, down 8.5% ** Newmont Corp <NEM.N>, down 8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** iBio Inc <IBIO.N>, up 165.6% ** AIM ImmunoTech Inc <AIM.N>, up 77% ** Alpha Pro Tech <APT.N>, up 49% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage loser:

** Credit Suisse Group AG CS.N down 33.3%

The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Allied Healthcare Products Inc <AHPI.O>, up 145.2% ** Dynatronics Corp <DYNT.O>, up 136% ** Altimmune Inc <ALT.O>, up 127.2% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Vir Biotechnology Inc <VIR.O>, down 31.8% ** Tellurian Inc <TELL.O>, down 29.1% ** Jiayin Group Inc <JFIN.O>, down 22.5% ** Sunrun RUN.O: down 10.5%

BUZZ-Slides after Q4 EPS miss ** Emerson Electric EMR.N: down 2.3% BUZZ-Falls after flagging coronavirus hit to quarterly sales ** Best Buy Co BBY.N: down 3.4% BUZZ-Street View: Underlying drivers in place for Best Buy ** Trade Desk < TTD.O>: up 4.7% BUZZ-Gains on Q4 beat, strong forecast; brokerages lift PT ** iQIYI IQ.O: down 10.2% BUZZ-Slides on virus-driven selloff despite upbeat forecast ** Gulfport Energy GPOR.O: down 36.7% BUZZ-Slumps on weak Q4, 2020 outlook ** Sangamo SGMO.O: up 32.0% BUZZ-Sangamo finds solid partner in Biogen through tie-up ** Autodesk ADSK.O: down 0.4% BUZZ-Slips as revenue forecast disappoints ** Wayfair Inc W.N: down 18.3% BUZZ-Tumbles on wider-than-expected Q4 loss ** Invacare Corp IVC.N: down 3.5% ** Merit Medical Systems Inc MMSI.O: down 2.0% ** Medtronic Plc MDT.N: down 2.8% ** Cryolife Inc CRY.N: down 0.5% BUZZ-Invacare, Merit Medical most exposed to coronavirus - Needham ** Foot Locker FL.N: up 3.4% BUZZ-Gains on holiday-quarter profit beat ** Novan NOVN.O: down 27.4% BUZZ-Plunges on discounted stock and warrants offering ** Forty Seven Inc FTSV.O: up 23.4% BUZZ-Surges on report of takeover offer by Gilead Sciences ** Eventbrite EB.N: down 18.9% BUZZ-Drops on flagging coronavirus hit to live events, attendance ** Big Lots BIG.N: down 28.6% BUZZ-Dips as forecast disappoints, coronavirus hits supply chain ** Farfetch FTCH.N: up 13.1% BUZZ-Rises on promising Q4 results ** National Vision EYE.O: down 0.6% BUZZ-Berenberg sees strong growth, raises PT to $43 ** Digital Ally DGLY.O: down 14.2% BUZZ-Drops on stock offering ** HollyFrontier HFC.N: down 0.6% ** PBF Energy PBF.N: down 3.9% ** Valero Energy VLO.N: down 3.6% ** Marathon Petroleum MPC.N: down 4.1% ** Phillips 66 PSX.N: down 1.6% BUZZ-U.S. refiners: Coronavirus throwing a wrench into earlier optimism - Simmons Energy ** Altimmune Inc ALT.O: up 127.2% BUZZ-Surges on coronavirus vaccine progress ** Citigroup Inc C.N: down 3.5% ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: down 3.5% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 2.3% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 4.3% BUZZ-U.S. bank stocks drop as bond yields fall across the curve ** Chesapeake Energy CHK.N: down 18.3% BUZZ-Falls after being dropped from mid-cap index, MKM downgrade ** Workday WDAY.O: down 2.0% BUZZ- Rises on upbeat Q4 results; Canaccord lifts PT ** VMware VMW.N: down 7.9% BUZZ-Down after some deals fall through in quarter; Brokerages cut PT ** Baidu Inc BIDU.O: down 2.6% BUZZ-Slips on Q1 revenue miss amid coronavirus fears ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: down 4.4% BUZZ-Falls on proposed $2.14 bln fine over California wildfire ** Mylan NV MYL.O: down 8.5% BUZZ-Street View: Optimistic on Mylan-Upjohn deal ** Dell DELL.N: down 5.9% BUZZ-Down as weakness in data center arm drags quarterly revenue ** Sangamo SGMO.O: up 32.0% BUZZ-Leaps on tie-up with Biogen to develop gene regulation therapies ** Big Lots BIG.N: down 28.6% BUZZ-Falls as co flags weak Q1 sales on coronavirus impact ** Beyond Meat BYND.O: down 19.2%

BUZZ-Street View: Beyond Meat's cost headwinds only a bump in the road BUZZ-Rises on upbeat FY revenue forecast, Q4 revenue beat

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 2.49%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 2.40%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 4.79%

Energy

.SPNY

down 2.99%

Financial

.SPSY

down 3.71%

Health

.SPXHC

down 3.03%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 3.39%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 2.47%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 3.30%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 4.41%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 5.59%

