BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Best Buy Co, Tellurian Inc, CytoSorbents Corp

The S&P 500 ticked higher in a choppy session on Wednesday as a boost from Microsoft and optimism about another round of stimulus for the virus-stricken economy countered worries over worsening ties between the United States and China. .N

At 11:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.27% at 26,913.39. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.05% at 3,258.97 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.06% at 10,673.808. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** NVR Inc <NVR.N>, up 9.7% ** HCA Healthcare Inc <HCA.N>, up 9.2% ** Best Buy Co Inc <BBY.N>, up 7.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** FirstEnergy Corp <FE.N>, down 19.5% ** Kohl's Corp <KSS.N>, down 6.7% ** Northern Trust Corp <NTRS.O>, down 5.6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Mexco Energy Corp <MXC.N>, up 255.6% ** Oblong Inc <OBLG.N>, up 51.8% ** Indonesia Energy Corp <INDO.N>, up 38.1% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Independence Contract Drilling Inc <ICD.N>, down 19.7% ** FirstEnergy Corp <FE.N>, down 19.5% ** Ibio Inc <IBIO.K>, down 15.0% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Sundance Energy Inc <SNDE.O>, up 61.6% ** U.S. Energy Corp <USEG.O>, up 37.7% ** Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co <HMHC.O>, up 20.3% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Global Eagle Entertainment Inc ENT.O, down 27.6% ** Midatech Pharma MTP.O, down 25.3% ** Molecular Data Inc <MTP.O>, down 20.3% ** Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc TMO.N: up 1.7%

BUZZ-Rises on Q2 profit, revenue beat ** Macy's Inc M.N: down 6.3% ** Kohls Corp KSS.N: down 6.7%

BUZZ-Macy's, Kohl's fall as UBS sees dept. stores growing less relevant ** FirstEnergy Corp FE.N: down 19.4%

BUZZ-Scotiabank cuts rating over nuclear bailout bribery inquiry ** Lockheed Martin LMT.N: up 2.6%

BUZZ-Street View: Lockheed Martin ready to battle COVID-19 disruptions ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 3.4% ** BioNtech SE BNTX.O: up 8.1%

BUZZ-Pfizer, BioNtech jump on $1.95 bln deal with U.S. for COVID-19 vaccine ** Capital One Financial Corp COF.N: up 2.7%

BUZZ-Street View: Capital One Financial in good capital position to weather downturn ** Biogen Inc BIIB.O: up 0.9%

BUZZ-Biogen jumps on Q2 profit beat, higher 2020 profit outlook BUZZ-CFO change could be indicative of M&A to come - Mizuho ** Science Applications International Corp SAIC.N: up 5.2%

BUZZ-Up on winning $89 mln U.S. Army contract ** General Motors Co GM.N: up 0.2% ** Ford Motor Co F.N: up 1.6%

BUZZ-Credit Suisse raises PT on GM, Ford; points to North America recovery ** IQVIA Holdings Inc IQV.N: up 4.6%

BUZZ-IQVIA: Rises on 2020 profit forecast raise and Q2 profit beat ** Spotify Technology SA SPOT.N: up 5.6%

BUZZ-Rises on new licensing deal with Universal Music Group ** Nasdaq Inc NDAQ.O: up 2.1%

BUZZ-Nasdaq rises on profit beat fueled by record trading volumes ** Lithia Motors LAD.N: up 16.7%

BUZZ-Set to open at record high after profit beat ** HCA Healthcare Inc HCA.N: up 9.3%

BUZZ-Rises on revenue beat as patient volumes rebound ** Global Eagle Entertainment ENT.O: down 27.6%

BUZZ-Slips on filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection ** Option Care Health Inc OPCH.O: down 11.3%

BUZZ-Continues slide after pricing downsized stock offering ** Tellurian Inc TELL.O: down 27.2%

BUZZ-Down as co flags impairment hit, mulls changes to Driftwood project ** CytoSorbents Corp CTSO.O: up 8.5%

BUZZ-CytoSorbents bounces after medical device co prices upsized stock deal ** Best Buy Co Inc BBY.N: up 7.7%

BUZZ-Hits record high as online sales surge ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: down 2.2%

BUZZ-Warns only COVID-19 vaccine can rescue travel demand, shares fall ** Amphenol Corp APH.N: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Rises on Q2 results beat

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.32%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.02%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.05%

Energy

.SPNY

down 2.06%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.44%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.20%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.59%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.47%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.33%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.06%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.93%

