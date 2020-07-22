Companies
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Best Buy Co, Tellurian Inc, CytoSorbents Corp

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The S&P 500 ticked higher in a choppy session on Wednesday as a boost from Microsoft and optimism about another round of stimulus for the virus-stricken economy countered worries over worsening ties between the United States and China. .N

At 11:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.27% at 26,913.39. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.05% at 3,258.97 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.06% at 10,673.808. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** NVR Inc <NVR.N>, up 9.7% ** HCA Healthcare Inc <HCA.N>, up 9.2% ** Best Buy Co Inc <BBY.N>, up 7.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** FirstEnergy Corp <FE.N>, down 19.5% ** Kohl's Corp <KSS.N>, down 6.7% ** Northern Trust Corp <NTRS.O>, down 5.6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Mexco Energy Corp <MXC.N>, up 255.6% ** Oblong Inc <OBLG.N>, up 51.8% ** Indonesia Energy Corp <INDO.N>, up 38.1% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Independence Contract Drilling Inc <ICD.N>, down 19.7% ** FirstEnergy Corp <FE.N>, down 19.5% ** Ibio Inc <IBIO.K>, down 15.0% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Sundance Energy Inc <SNDE.O>, up 61.6% ** U.S. Energy Corp <USEG.O>, up 37.7% ** Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co <HMHC.O>, up 20.3% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Global Eagle Entertainment Inc ENT.O, down 27.6% ** Midatech Pharma MTP.O, down 25.3% ** Molecular Data Inc <MTP.O>, down 20.3% ** Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc TMO.N: up 1.7%

BUZZ-Rises on Q2 profit, revenue beat ** Macy's Inc M.N: down 6.3% ** Kohls Corp KSS.N: down 6.7%

BUZZ-Macy's, Kohl's fall as UBS sees dept. stores growing less relevant ** FirstEnergy Corp FE.N: down 19.4%

BUZZ-Scotiabank cuts rating over nuclear bailout bribery inquiry ** Lockheed Martin LMT.N: up 2.6%

BUZZ-Street View: Lockheed Martin ready to battle COVID-19 disruptions ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 3.4% ** BioNtech SE BNTX.O: up 8.1%

BUZZ-Pfizer, BioNtech jump on $1.95 bln deal with U.S. for COVID-19 vaccine ** Capital One Financial Corp COF.N: up 2.7%

BUZZ-Street View: Capital One Financial in good capital position to weather downturn ** Biogen Inc BIIB.O: up 0.9%

BUZZ-Biogen jumps on Q2 profit beat, higher 2020 profit outlook BUZZ-CFO change could be indicative of M&A to come - Mizuho ** Science Applications International Corp SAIC.N: up 5.2%

BUZZ-Up on winning $89 mln U.S. Army contract ** General Motors Co GM.N: up 0.2% ** Ford Motor Co F.N: up 1.6%

BUZZ-Credit Suisse raises PT on GM, Ford; points to North America recovery ** IQVIA Holdings Inc IQV.N: up 4.6%

BUZZ-IQVIA: Rises on 2020 profit forecast raise and Q2 profit beat ** Spotify Technology SA SPOT.N: up 5.6%

BUZZ-Rises on new licensing deal with Universal Music Group ** Nasdaq Inc NDAQ.O: up 2.1%

BUZZ-Nasdaq rises on profit beat fueled by record trading volumes ** Lithia Motors LAD.N: up 16.7%

BUZZ-Set to open at record high after profit beat ** HCA Healthcare Inc HCA.N: up 9.3%

BUZZ-Rises on revenue beat as patient volumes rebound ** Global Eagle Entertainment ENT.O: down 27.6%

BUZZ-Slips on filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection ** Option Care Health Inc OPCH.O: down 11.3%

BUZZ-Continues slide after pricing downsized stock offering ** Tellurian Inc TELL.O: down 27.2%

BUZZ-Down as co flags impairment hit, mulls changes to Driftwood project ** CytoSorbents Corp CTSO.O: up 8.5%

BUZZ-CytoSorbents bounces after medical device co prices upsized stock deal ** Best Buy Co Inc BBY.N: up 7.7%

BUZZ-Hits record high as online sales surge ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: down 2.2%

BUZZ-Warns only COVID-19 vaccine can rescue travel demand, shares fall ** Amphenol Corp APH.N: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Rises on Q2 results beat

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.32%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.02%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.05%

Energy

.SPNY

down 2.06%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.44%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.20%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.59%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.47%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.33%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.06%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.93%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC NVR HCA BBY FE KSS NTRS MXC OBLG INDO ICD IBIO SNDE USEG HMHC ENT MTP TMO M LMT PFE BNTX COF BIIB SAIC GM F IQV SPOT NDAQ LAD OPCH TELL CTSO UAL APH

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular