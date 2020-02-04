BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Bellring Brand, Invacare, Huami

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures jumped 1% on Tuesday, signaling a recovery for Wall Street from a sharp coronavirus-led pullback last week, with fresh intervention by China's central bank calming investor nerves. .N

At 8:15 A.M. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 1.23% at 28,710. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 1.26% at 3,286.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 1.51% at 9,251.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Bellring Brand Inc BRBR.N, up 19.0% [] ** Laredo Petroleum LPI.N, up 17.8% ** Huami Corp HMI.N, up 8.1% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Micro Focus International MFGP.N, down 17.3% ** Invacare Corp IVC.N, down 10.4% ** International Game Technology IGT.N, down 7.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Digital Ally Inc DGLY.O, up 87.5% ** China HGS Real Estate Inc HGSH.O, up 18.0% ** Golar LNG Ltd GLNG.O, up 16.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Lianluo Smart Ltd LLIT.O, down 13% ** Vislink Technologies Inc VISL.O, down 12.9% ** Vaxart Inc VXRT.O, down 11.3% ** Clorox Co CLX.N: up 2.2% premarket BUZZ-Clorox rises on brighter profit forecast ** Centene Corp CNC.N: down 4.5% premarket BUZZ-Centene shares fall as surge in Q4 medical costs cloud revenue beat ** Rockwell Medical Inc RMTI.O: down 10.4% premarket BUZZ-Rockwell Medical falls on planned stock offering ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: down 3.4% premarket BUZZ-Alphabet Inc: Slides 5% on Q4 revenue miss BUZZ-Street View: Looks past Alphabet's mixed Q4 on YouTube, search potential ** Leggett & Platt Inc LEG.N: down 5.0% premarket BUZZ-Leggett & Platt: Forecasts higher-than-expected FY 2020 capex, shares fall ** Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc IVR.N: down 2.2% premarket BUZZ-Invesco Mortgage dips on 18 mln share offering ** Beacon Roofing Supply Inc BECN.O: down 1.6% premarket BUZZ-Beacon Roofing Supply: Shares fall after sales miss ** NXP Semiconductors NV NXPI.O: up 0.2% premarket BUZZ-NXP Semiconductors: Down on lower qtrly profit ** EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc EYPT.O: up 9.9% premarket BUZZ-EyePoint rises on agreement with Equinox Science to develop eye drug ** MGM Resorts International MGM.N: up 0.3% premarket ** Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS.N: up 0.4% premarket ** Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd MLCO.O: up 2.0% premarket BUZZ-Casino stocks fall as Macau to suspend operations for 2 weeks on virus scare ** WW International Inc WW.O: up 7.1% premarket BUZZ-WW Int'l: Goldman sees "powerful inflection" in subscriber growth, upgrades to "buy"

(Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.