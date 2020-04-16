US Markets
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Bed Bath & Beyond, TSMC, Calithera Biosciences, Soligenix

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Thursday, buoyed by hopes that President Donald Trump would ease strict stay-at-home restrictions even as investors braced for another staggering jobless claims figure..N

At 8:26 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.02% at 23,395. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.13% at 2,778.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.50% at 8,636.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Arcus Biosciences Inc RCUS.K, up 51.7% ** Luby's Inc LUB.N, up 19.4% ** Antero Midstream Corp AM.N, up 20.4% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial OIBRc.K, down 31.4% ** Diamond Offshore Drilling DO.N, down 22.6% ** Natuzzi S.p.A.NTZ.N, down 14.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Edison Nation Inc EDNT.O, up 176.6% ** Atos SE ATOS.O, up 110.5% ** Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc LTRPB.O, up 70.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Allegro Merger Equity Warrants ALGRW.O, down 50% ** Athersys Inc ATHX.O, down 25.5% ** MICT Inc MICT.O, down 25.5% ** Calithera Biosciences CALA.O: down 15.9% premarket Calithera Biosciences slides on equity raise ** Athersys Inc ATHX.O: down 25.5% premarket BUZZ-Athersys drops on $50 mln equity raise to fund COVID-19 trial ** Co-Diagnostics CODX.O: up 8.3% premarket BUZZ-Co-Diagnostics: Jumps as COVID-19 test on saliva samples uses co's tech ** UroGen Pharma URGN.O: up 12.2% premarket BUZZ-UroGen Pharma: Jumps after cancer drug gets FDA nod ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: up 2.1% premarket BUZZ-Netflix: Evercore ISI raises PT on favorable trends amid virus outbreak ** Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co TSM.N: up 4.2% premarket BUZZ-Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing rises as profit nearly doubles ** Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY.O: up 16.4% premarket BUZZ-Bed Bath & Beyond: Rises after escaping Q4 with a profit beat amid pandemic ** Arcus Biosciences RCUS.N: up 51.7% premarket BUZZ-Arcus Biosciences: Surges on report of Gilead in talks for picking stake ** Micron Technology MU.O: up 1.1% premarket

Applied Materials AMAT.O: up 2.1% premarket

Intel Corp INTC.O: up 1.3% premarket

Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: up 0.8% premarket

Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: up 1.8% premarket

Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O: up 1.6% premarket BUZZ-TSMC results boost chip stocks ** Booking Holdings Inc BKNG.O: up 1.1% premarket

Expedia Group Inc EXPE.O: down 1.3% premarket

TripAdvisor Inc TRIP.O: up 0.1% premarket BUZZ-Online travel agents: JPM sees 2020 topline plummeting about 50% ** Soligenix Inc SNGX.O: up 60.7% premarket BUZZ-Soligenix Inc: Rises on scoring license for potential COVID-19 vaccine ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Morgan Stanley: Falls as profit drops 32% ** Dynavax Tech DVAX.O: up 13.6% premarket BUZZ-Dynavax Tech jumps on entering coronavirus vaccine tie-up ** Twitter TWTR.N: down 2.2% premarket BUZZ-Twitter: Drops as JP Morgan downgrades to 'neutral'

