BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Bed Bath & Beyond, PG&E, Netflix, Delta Air Lines

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. stocks gained on Thursday on hopes that top-level U.S.-China trade talks would yield at least a partial deal, while a rise in Apple's shares lifted the technology sector. .N

At 11:12 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.94% at 26,592.87. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.95% at 2,947.26 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.96% at 7,979.627. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX.N, up 6.6% ** Skyworks Solutions Inc SWKS.O, up 5.2% ** Qorvo Inc QRVO.O, up 4.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N, down 3.4% ** Hormel Foods Corp HRL.N, down 2.2% ** NetApp Inc NTAP.O, down 2.1% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** ProPetro Holding Corp PUMP.N, up 21.4% ** Danaos Corp DAC.N, up 14.2% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** PG&E Corp PCG.N, down 30.4% ** Kraton Corp KRA.N, down 26.3% ** Hexo Corp HEXO.N, down 24.2% The top Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Ra Pharmacuticals Inc RARX.O, up 100.6% ** OncoSec Medical Inc ONCS.O, up 37.8% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** ForeScout Technologies Inc FSCT.O, down 34.9% ** Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives IncIEA.O, down 29% ** ADTRAN Inc ADTN.O, down 21.3% ** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.O: up 23.8% BUZZ-Surges after hiring Target exec as CEO ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: down 30.4% BUZZ-Dives after judge clears way for rival reorganization plan ** Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc IEA.O: down 29.0% BUZZ-Says no merger deal, shares slide ** NetApp Inc NTAP.O: down 2.1% BUZZ-Hits five-week low after GS downgrade - thefly.com ** HP Inc HPQ.N: down 2.1% BUZZ-Down after Goldman Sachs downgrades to "sell" - thefly.com ** Rada Electronic Industries Ltd RADA.O: up 5.1% BUZZ-Up on new orders for radar systems ** ProPetro Holding Corp PUMP.N: up 21.4% BUZZ-Rises after management shake-up ** Skyworks Solutions Inc SWKS.O: up 5.2% ** Qorvo Inc QRVO.O: up 4.7% BUZZ-Cowen upgrades to "outperform" on upside from iPhone cycle ** Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.O: down 1.7% BUZZ-Down after GS downgrades on signs of worsening enterprise spending ** Village Farms International Inc VFF.O: down 12.7% BUZZ-Drops on $25 mln stock offering ** Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc RARX.O: up 100.6% BUZZ-Soars after being bought by Belgium's UCB for $2.1 bln ** Hexo Corp HEXO.N: down 24.2% BUZZ-Plunges after it withdraws 2020 forecast on market uncertainty ** Amicus Therapeutics Inc FOLD.O: up 1.7% BUZZ-Rises as it sees higher sales of rare disease drug ** Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp MITO.O: up 15.6% BUZZ-Stealth Bio rises on development pact with Alexion ** Medicines Co MDCO.O: up 0.2% BUZZ-Stock appears "fully valued", Jefferies cuts to "hold" ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: down 3.4% ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: up 1.0% BUZZ-Falters on downbeat current-quarter profit forecast

** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: up 3.0% BUZZ-Falls after UBS cuts PT on fears of lower subscriber growth ** Kroger Co KR.N: down 2.0% BUZZ-Falls as Jefferies downgrades to "hold", cuts PT ** Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc RETA.O: up 9.0% BUZZ-Up on regaining rights to its treatment, increased loan term ** Buckle Inc BKE.N: up 3.9% BUZZ-Up as September net sales rise ** OncoSec Medical ONCS.O: up 37.8% BUZZ-Gets $30 mln investment, shares jump ** Adtran Inc ADTN.O: down 21.3% BUZZ-Falls on weaker-than-expected Q3 forecast ** Mosaic Co MOS.N: up 3.3% BUZZ-Mosaic Co rises on hopes that potash production curtailment will support prices ** SilverSun Technologies Inc SSNT.O: up 5.6% BUZZ-Rises on share buyback program ** United States Steel Corp X.N: up 3.1% BUZZ-Shines on smaller Q3 loss forecast, strong sales

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.00%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.92%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.40%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.08%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.59%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.83%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.19%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.00%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.41%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.10%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.21%

