BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Bed Bath & Beyond, Lyft, Akamai, Western Union, Wynn Resorts

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrials hit all-time highs on Wednesday as investors drew comfort from a drop in the number of new cases of coronavirus infections in China. .N

At 10:25 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.74% at 29,492.75. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.49% at 3,374.14 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.42% at 9,679.547. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Micron Tech <MU.O>, up 6.1% ** Centene Corp <CNC.N>, up 4.9% ** PVH Corp <PVH.N>, up 4.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Western Union <WU.N>, down 7.1% ** Amcor Plc <AMCR.N>, down 3.9% ** Abiomed Inc <ABMD.O>, down 3.1% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Electromed Inc <ELMD.N>, up 22% ** Acco Brands Corp <ACCO.N>, up 20.1% ** Overseas Shipholding Group Inc <OSG.N>, up 15.4% The top two NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Insperity Inc <NSP.N>, down 24.1% ** Pretium Resources Inc <PVG.N>, down 20.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Canaan Inc <CAN.O>, up 23.2% ** Datasea Inc <DTSS.O>, up 20.6% ** Computer Programs and Systems Inc <CPSI.O>, up 19.2% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc <BBBY.O>, down 25.8% ** Addex Therapeutics Inc <ADXN.O>, down 16.3% ** Cyberark Softwarr <CYBR.O>, down 13.6% ** Akamai Technologies Inc AKAM.O: up 3.6% BUZZ-Rises on Q4 revenue, profit beat BUZZ-Street View: Plenty of catalysts ahead for Akamai Technologies ** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: down 9.1% BUZZ-Falls on forecast of slower growth in 2020 BUZZ-Street View: Still favor Lyft, despite profitability timeline ** PolarityTE Inc PTE.O: down 45.6% BUZZ-PolarityTE dives on stock offering ** Insperity Inc NSP.N: down 24.2% BUZZ-Slumps on downbeat FY 2020 forecast ** Zosano Pharma Corp ZSAN.O: down 47.1% BUZZ-Zosano Pharma tumbles to record lows on stock-and-warrants offering ** FibroGen Inc FGEN.O: up 3.8% BUZZ-Up as FDA sets action date for anemia treatment ** Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc ADMS.O: up 2.9% BUZZ-Rises on publication of results from Parkinson's disease study ** Computer Programs and Systems Inc CPSI.O: up 19.2% BUZZ-Gains as results beat ** Western Union Co WU.N: down 7.1% BUZZ-Drops on results miss ** Telenav Inc TNAV.O: down 7.9% BUZZ-Falls on delay in filing Form 10-Q ** Micron Technology Inc MU.O: up 6.1% BUZZ-Can materially outperform over sustained period of time - UBS ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: down 10.5% BUZZ-Moderna down after pricing $500 mln share offering ** Abiomed Inc ABMD.O: down 3.2% BUZZ-MS downgrades as pressure builds on heart pump device ** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.O: down 25.8% BUZZ-Street View: Bed Bath & Beyond turnaround will be tougher than expected ** PDS Biotechnology Corp PDSB.O: down 27.5% BUZZ-Set to hit record low on $12 mln stock offer ** Wynn Resorts Ltd WYNN.O: up 2.5% BUZZ-BofA Global Research upgrades as new coronvirus cases slow - report ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: up 2.1% BUZZ-Qualcomm set to open at over 2-week high on broker upgrade ** CME Group Inc CME.O: down 2.8% BUZZ-Drops on Q4 profit miss ** Shopify Inc SHOP.N: up 13.3% BUZZ-Set to open at record high on Q4 earnings beat ** Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N: up 3.3% BUZZ-Marathon Petroleum rises on reported buyer interest in Speedway unit ** Molson Coors Beverage Co TAP.N: up 3.1% BUZZ-Rises as U.S. sales power quarterly beat ** BHP Group Ltd BHP.N: up 1.5% ** Rio Tinto Plc RIO.N: up 2.5% ** Vale SA VALE.N: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Iron ore miners gain on higher prices as new coronavirus cases drop ** Bunge Ltd BG.N: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Bunge jumps on quarterly profit beat ** PolarityTE Inc PTE.O: down 45.6%

BUZZ-PolarityTE plunges on $25 mln equity raise ** Adverum Biotechnologies Inc ADVM.O: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Adverum Biotech still on the rise after upsized equity raise ** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA.N: up 9.7%

BUZZ-Teva shares rise as 2020 forecast signals growth turnaround ** Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd HMY.N: up 6.9%

BUZZ-Harmony Gold rises on deal to buy AngloGold Ashanti assets ** UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH.N: up 4.4% ** Centene Corp CNC.N: up 4.9% ** Cigna Corp CI.N: up 3.5%

BUZZ-Health insurers rally on Bernie Sanders' slender win in New Hampshire

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.55%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.86%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.08%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.83%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.63%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.53%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.45%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.33%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.26%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.26%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.15%

(Compiled by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru)

