BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Becton Dickinson, Plug Power, Howmet Aerospace, ViacomCBS

Major U.S. stock averages treaded water on Thursday as investors awaited a new fiscal aid package to prop up the country's economy, with data showing 31.3 million Americans were receiving unemployment checks in mid-July. .N
At 1130 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.02% at 27,195.23. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.09% at 3,324.88 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.08% at 10,989.217. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Sealed Air Corp SEE.N, up 9.2% ** Quanta Services Inc PWR.N, up 8% ** Centurylink Inc CTL.N, up 7.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Western Digital Corp WDC.OQ, down 15.7% ** Resmed Inc RMD.N, down 11.7% ** Flir Systems Inc FLIR.OQ, down 10.9% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Pretium Resources Inc PVG.N, up 28.4% ** Arlo Technologies Inc ARLO.N, up 24.1% ** Carvana Co CVNA.N, up 20.6% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Blue Apron Holdings Inc APRN.N, down 21% ** Fastly Inc FSLY.N, down 20.5% ** Tenneco Inc TEN.N, down 17.1% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Aditx Therapeutics Inc ADTX.O, up 95.7% ** American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc AVCT.O, up 79% ** Denali Therapeutics Inc DNLI.O, up 40.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Orasure Technologies Inc OSUR.O, down 39.9% ** Biofrontera Ag BFRA.O, down 39.4% ** 8I Enterprises Acquisition Corp JFKKU.O, down 31.3% ** CVS Health Corp CVS.N: up 0.6%
BUZZ-Street View: CVS Health cuts through COVID-19 noise ** Blue Apron Holdings Inc APRN.N: down 21.1%
BUZZ-Blue Apron drops on deep-discounted 4 mln share deal ** Bausch Health Companies Inc BHC.N: up 7.5%
BUZZ-Surges on report company exploring eye-care spin off ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 1.5%
BUZZ-Carnival falls after co prices direct equity deal ** BigCommerce Holdings BIGC.O: up 30.2%
BUZZ-Rises after massive debut jump ** Olin Corp OLN.N: down 6.4%
BUZZ-Falls on wider quarterly loss, weak product demand ** Vista Outdoor Inc VSTO.N: up 18.9%
BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat forecast as online sales, ammo demand surge ** ADT Inc ADT.N: down 7.0%
BUZZ-Plunges on surprise Q2 loss ** Denali Therapeutics Inc DNLI.O: up 40.9%
BUZZ-Surges on Biogen's equity stake, collaboration deal ** ADMA Biologics Inc ADMA.O: down 19.5%
BUZZ-Falls on bigger-than-expected Q2 loss ** Century Aluminum CENX.O: down 4.4%
BUZZ-Falls on wider quarterly loss ** 2U Inc TWOU.O: down 10.2%
BUZZ-2U slides after pricing stock offering ** Becton Dickinson and Co BDX.N: down 9.3%
BUZZ-Down on Q3 revenue miss ** Plug Power Inc PLUG.O: up 17.2%
BUZZ-Jumps on revenue beat, smaller quarterly loss ** Howmet Aerospace Inc HWM.N: up 5.5%
BUZZ-Rises on better-than-expected Q2 ** ViacomCBS Inc VIACA.O: up 5.0%
BUZZ-Gains after streaming boost powers Q2 beat ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: up 1.2% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings NCLH.N: up 4.0%
BUZZ-Travel-related stocks rise as Trump says COVID-19 vaccine possible before elections ** Biocept Inc BIOC.O: up 21.9%
BUZZ-Jumps on agreement with Aegea for COVID-19 test ** MetLife Inc MET.N: down 1.2%
BUZZ-Shares lower after quarterly results ** Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc HII.N: down 7.9%
BUZZ-Slumps as employee absenteeism hits sales
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
Communication Services
.SPLRCL
up 1.09%
Consumer Discretionary
.SPLRCD
down 0.12%
Consumer Staples
.SPLRCS
down 0.33%
Energy
.SPNY
down 0.74%
Financial
.SPSY
down 0.48%
Health
.SPXHC
down 1.17%
Industrial
.SPLRCI
down 0.02%
Information Technology
.SPLRCT
up 0.01%
Materials
.SPLRCM
down 0.58%
Real Estate
.SPLRCR
down 0.19%
Utilities
.SPLRCU
down 0.10%
(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)
((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))
