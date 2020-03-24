BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Baudax Bio, Chevron, Boeing, Intel, Nvidia

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street bounced from three-year lows on Tuesday on hopes of a major fiscal stimulus to blunt the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic, while Boeing surged on signs that its grounded jet could fly by the middle of the year. .N

At 10:51 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 7.30% at 19,949.51. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 6.45% at 2,381.78 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 5.50% at 7,237.795. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings <NCLH.N>, up 44.9% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises <RCL.N>, up 31.3% ** MGM Resorts International <MGM.N>, up 29.8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Kroger Co <KR.N>, down 4.5% ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc <REGN.O>, down 4.5% ** Citrix Systems Inc <CTXS.O>, down 2.3% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainer: ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings <NCLH.N>, up 44.9% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage loser: ** Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc <IVR.N>, down 42.2% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** US Gold Corp <USAU.O>, up 153% ** Thermogenesis Holdings Inc <THMO.O>, up 87.9% ** Century Casinos Inc <CNTY.O>, up 84.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc <MIST.O>, down 82.4% ** New York Mortgage Trust Inc <NYMTN.O>, down 50% ** Baudax Bio Inc <BXRX.O>, down 44.8% ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: up 1.8% BUZZ-Up after potential COVID-19 drug gets FDA orphan drug status

** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 16.4% BUZZ-Climbs on capex cut, share buyback suspension

** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 20.5% BUZZ-Surges after influenza vaccine candidate meets study goalsUSN

** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: up 0.2% BUZZ-Wedbush cuts PT on estimates withdrawal due to virus fears

** Carnival Corp CCL.N: up 25.4% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL.N: up 31.3% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings NCLH.N: up 44.9% ** Hyatt Hotels Corp H.N: up 5.1% ** Marriott International Inc MAR.O: up 13.3% ** Hilton Worldwide Holdings HLT.N: up 18.0% ** American Airlines AAL.O: up 23.1% ** Delta Air Lines DAL.N: up 18.8% ** Spirit Airlines SAVE.N: up 33.4% ** United Airlines UAL.O: up 21.8% ** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: up 10.8% ** Wynn Resorts WYNN.O: up 20.2% ** Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS.N: up 7.0% ** MGM Resorts MGM.N: up 29.8% ** Restaurant Brands QSR.N: up 14.1% ** Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG.N: up 12.7% ** TripAdvisor TRIP.O: up 4.6% ** Expedia Group Inc EXPE.O: up 13.1% BUZZ-Airlines, casinos, hotels and cruises rise as stimulus measures eases investor fears BUZZ-U.S. airlines take off on $40 billion bailout proposal

** Cel-Sci Corp CVM.N: down 8.7% BUZZ-Dips on stock offering

** Phillips 66 PSX.N: up 4.1% BUZZ-To cut spending, suspends share buybacks

** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: up 15.0% BUZZ-Broker expects AI transition to ramp up as coronavirus increases shift to cloud

** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 3.0% BUZZ-Rises after FDA nod to expanded use of eczema drug

** Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE.N : up 21.0% BUZZ-Up after Morgan Stanley upgrades to 'overweight'

** Goldman Sachs GS.N: up 6.9% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 9.4% ** Wells Fargo WFC.N: up 7.4% ** Bank of America BAC.N: up 9.7% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 9.3% ** Visa Inc V.N: up 10.6% ** Mastercard Inc MA.N: up 13.5% ** American Express AXP.N: up 14.7% ** American International Group AIG.N: up 12.8% ** MetLife MET.N: up 9.3% ** Intercontinental Exchange ICE.N: up 7.7% BUZZ-Banks, financials rise on hopes of $2 trln federal rescue package

** Enzo Biochem Inc ENZ.N: up 1.3% BUZZ-Up after launching drive-through COVID-19 testing facility

** Boeing Co BA.N: up 14.2% BUZZ-Jumps as CEO still sees 737 MAX's mid-year return to service

** Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc IVR.N: down 42.2% BUZZ-Slides as co delays qtrly dividend payments

** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: up 5.5% BUZZ-Names former CEO Stephen Chazen as non-executive chairman, shares rise

** Hoth Therapeutics HOTH.O: down 16.8% BUZZ-Falls on equity raise to fund coronavirus vaccine development

** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O: up 2.3% BUZZ-Up on partnership for advancing COVID-19 vaccine development

** Akers Biosciences AKER.O: up 21.2% BUZZ-Soars after acquiring license for experimental coronavirus vaccine

** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 10.6% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 16.4% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 10.1% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: up 26.9% ** Conocophillips COP.N: up 17.6% ** EOG Resources EOG.N: up 4.1% ** Devon Energy DVN.N: up 8.7% ** Occidental Petroleum OXY.N:up 5.5% BUZZ-Oil & gas stocks boosted by U.S. Fed steps to support economy

** Intel Corp INTC.O: up 6.2% BUZZ-Suspends share buybacks amid coronavirus fears

** aTyr Pharma Inc LIFE.O: up 3.0% BUZZ-Rises on receiving grant for cancer antibody development

** Baudax Bio Inc BXRX.O: down 44.8% BUZZ-Plunges on deep-discounted stock-and-warrants offering

** CytomX Therapeutics Inc CTMX.O: up 23.7% BUZZ-Jumps on collaboration for developing cancer therapies

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 3.61%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 5.99%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 3.94%

Energy

.SPNY

up 11.12%

Financial

.SPSY

up 8.29%

Health

.SPXHC

up 5.24%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 8.76%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 7.45%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 9.75%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 5.95%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 4.61%

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru)

