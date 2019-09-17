US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Barnes & Noble Education, Funko, Durect, Aclaris Therapeutics

U.S. stocks were little changed on Tuesday as investors moved to the sidelines ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, while the impact of weekend attacks on Saudi Arabia's biggest oil refinery faded. .N

At 11:47 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.10% at 27,050.89. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.06% at 2,999.9 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.10% at 8,161.77. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Hershey Co HSY.N, up 3.8% ** Teleflex Inc TFX.N, up 3.6% ** Ulta Beauty Inc ULTA.O, up 3.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Nordstrom Inc JWN.N, down 8.3% ** Corning Inc GLW.N, down 8% ** Apache Corp APA.N, down 7.5% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainer: ** Earthstone Energy Inc ESTE.N, up 11.5% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Bloom Energy Corp BE.N, down 23.2% ** Barnes & Noble Education Inc BNED.N, down 21.5% ** Whiting Petroleum Corp WLL.N, down 14% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** NanoVibronix Inc NAOV.O, up 23.8% ** Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc LXRX.O, up 17.5% ** Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc AVDL.O, up 15.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Wins Finance Holdings Inc WINS.O, down 25.6% ** Cerence Inc CRNCV.O, down 16.6% ** LogicBio Therapeutics Inc LOGC.O, down 13.6% ** Ocean Power Technologies Inc OPTT.O: up 2.5% BUZZ-Rises on smaller loss ** Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc BBCP.O: down 12.4% BUZZ-Falls on profit miss, lower-than-expected outlook ** Funko Inc FNKO.O: down 12.6% BUZZ-On track to snap 5-day run as top holder, CEO sell shares ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp TNXP.O: up 1.4% BUZZ-Rises on licensing deal for gastric and pancreatic cancer therapy ** Champions Oncology Inc CSBR.O: down 11.6% BUZZ-Falls after Q1 results disappoint ** Dril-Quip Inc DRQ.N: down 1.7% BUZZ-Falls after contract termination ** Aclaris Therapeutics ACRS.O: up 64.4% BUZZ-Nearly doubles as therapy for warts succeeds in trial ** Support.com Inc SPRT.O: down 8.4% BUZZ-Slides after Comcast Cable cuts ties ** Shopify Inc SHOP.N: down 1.6% BUZZ-Down after pricing public offering ** Methanex Corp MEOH.O: down 1.1% BUZZ-Oil rally sets a floor for methanol pricing - Jefferies ** Medicines Co MDCO.O: down 1.7% BUZZ-Citi steps back with Street's only "neutral" rating ** Acceleron Pharma Inc XLRN.O: down 1.5% BUZZ-Street View: A dream ends for Acceleron, but a new one lies ahead ** Home Depot Inc HD.N: down 1.2% BUZZ-Guggenheim downgrades to 'neutral' on 2020 investment ramp ** Splunk Inc SPLK.O: up 1.6% BUZZ-Bad news mostly behind Splunk - J.P. Morgan ** Snap Inc SNAP.N: up 4.9% BUZZ-Gains as Susquehanna upgrades on positive ad trends ** AutoZone Inc AZO.N: up 2.3% BUZZ-CS sees positive trends in Q4, raises PT ** Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc SNNA.O: down 63.5% BUZZ-Plunges on bankruptcy filing ** Kraft-Heinz Co KHC.O: down 3.7% BUZZ-Falls after 3G Capital sells over 25 million shares ** Zynga Inc ZNGA.O: up 2.2% BUZZ-Zynga rises as Stephens names it 'best idea' ** KLA Corp KLAC.O: up 1.6% BUZZ-KLA Corp rises on increased dividend, buyback ** Anheuser Busch Inbev NV BUD.N: up 1.0% BUZZ-AB InBev: Rises on reviving Asia IPO ** Durect Corp DRRX.O: up 12.0% BUZZ-Jumps on mid-stage data from liver disease drug ** Bloom Energy Corp BE.N: down 23.2% BUZZ-Touches record low after short seller report ** Evoke Pharma Inc EVOK.O: up 4.1% BUZZ-Rises as nasal spray development makes progress ** Corning Inc GLW.N: down 8.0% BUZZ-Set for worst day in over 7 years after Q3 forecast cut ** Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc CBRL.O: up 2.1% BUZZ-Rises on Q4 earnings, revenue beat ** Shake Shack Inc SHAK.N: up 1.3% BUZZ-Stifel analysts say restaurant margin pressure to ease, raise PT ** Vuzix Corp VUZI.O: up 10.9% BUZZ-Rises on regulatory approval for M400 smart glasses ** Barnes & Noble Education Inc BNED.N: down 21.5% BUZZ-Tumbles after Sidoti downgrades on lower demand for books ** Apogee Enterprises Inc APOG.O: up 11.8% BUZZ-Rises on Q2 profit, revenue beat ** Apache Corp APA.N: down 7.5% ** Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N: down 6.3% ** Cimarex Energy XEC.N: down 2.0% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: flat ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 0.2% ** Whiting Petroleum Corp WLL.N: down 14.0% ** Concho Resources Inc CXO.N: down 2.1% ** Hess Corp HES.N: down 2.9% ** Devon Energy Corp DVN.N: down 3.4% BUZZ-Oil stocks down on Reuters report Saudi oil output to return faster than first thought ** BioCardia Inc BCDA.O: up 15.1% BUZZ-Up after Dawson James starts coverage with "buy" rating ** EverQuote Inc EVER.O: down 6.3% BUZZ-BofAML double downgrades to 'underperform' on valuation ** TJX Companies Inc TJX.N: up 0.5% ** Burlington Stores Inc BURL.N: up 2.2% ** Macy's Inc M.N: down 4.0% ** Kohl's Corp KSS.N: down 3.6% BUZZ-UBS says tariffs a net positive for TJX, Burlington Stores; hikes ratings ** Stage Stores Inc SSI.N: up 11.6% BUZZ-Rises on co's plans to move to off-price model

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.13%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.26%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.63%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.05%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.32%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.23%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.34%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.05%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.78%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.11%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.94%

