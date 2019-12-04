BioTech

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Barnes & Noble, Dynatrace, PG&E, Medifast

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Wall Street was set to break a three-day losing streak on Wednesday, following a report that the United States and China were moving closer to signing a "phase one" trade deal. .N

At 1314 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.70% at 27,694.37. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.70% at 3,114.72 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.60% at 8,572.087. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** L Brands Inc <LB.N>, up 7.4% ** Expedia Group Inc <EXPE.O>, up 7.2% ** Pioneer Natural Resources Ltd <PXD.N>, up 5.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Salesforce.com Inc <CRM.N>, down 3.6% ** Jacobs Engineering Group Inc <JEC.N>, down 2.5% ** NRG Energy Inc <NRG.N>, down 1.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Unique Fabricating Inc <UFAB.N>, up 21.4% ** Pacific Drilling S.A. <PACD.N>, up 18.8% ** Whiting Petroleum Corp <WLL.N>, up 16% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Cohen & Company Inc <COHN.N>, down 21.4% ** Barnes & Noble Education Inc <BNED.N>, down 20.2% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Protagonist Therapeutics Inc <PTGX.O>, up 60.3% ** Jounce Therapeutics Inc <JNCE.O>, up 28.7% ** Kodiak Sciences Inc <KOD.O>, up 25.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Revance Therapeutics Inc <RVNC.O>, down 17.9% ** Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc <ORMP.O>, down 12.4% ** Ardelyx Inc <ARDX.O>, down 12.1% ** Schmitt Industries Inc SMIT.O: up 3.7% BUZZ-Gains 22% on $2 mln stock buyback plan ** Workday Inc WDAY.O: down 5.3% BUZZ-Reverses course on weak 2021 subscription revenue forecast BUZZ-Street View: Workday's FY 2021 outlook casts shadow on upbeat Q3 results ** Salesforce.com Inc CRM.N: down 3.6% BUZZ-Falls on weak Q4 profit forecast BUZZ-Street View: Salesforce's strong qtr sets the stage for multi-year growth ** ViewRay Inc VRAY.O: down 7.7% BUZZ-Drops after pricing upsized stock offering ** ConocoPhillips COP.N: up 3.4% BUZZ-First stop for generalist investors returning to energy - Mizuho ** Marvell Technology Group Ltd MRVL.O: down 4.6% BUZZ-Street View: Marvell's future growth will be driven by 5G demand ** ZScaler Inc ZS.O: down 6.1% BUZZ-Slips on bleak forecasts, BMO cuts PT ** Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc ARWR.O: down 7.9% ** Revance Therapeutics Inc RVNC.O: down 17.9% ** Kodiak Sciences Inc KOD.O: up 25.9% ** Relmada Therapeutics Inc RLMD.O: up 22.4% BUZZ-Biotech blitz: Arrowhead, Kodiak Sciences, Relmada, Revance price stock offerings ** RAPT Therapeutics Inc RAPT.O: up 13.1% BUZZ-Jumps on partnering with Hanmi to develop, sell cancer drug ** Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc EYPT.O: up 4.4%

BUZZ-Rallies on contract win for inflammation treatment ** G-III Apparel Group Ltd GIII.O: down 5.5%

BUZZ-Falls on 2020 outlook cut, Q3 revenue miss ** Instructure Inc INST.N: down 7.6%

BUZZ-Falls on $2 billion all-cash buyout deal ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: up 1.9%

BUZZ-Gains after Sundar Pichai appointed CEO ** Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.N: up 13.5%

BUZZ-Cash-strapped Chesapeake gets $1.5 bln loan, shares rise ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: up 1.6%

BUZZ-Rises after co says new tests show no asbestos in baby powder ** Expedia Group Inc EXPE.O: up 7.2%

BUZZ-Expedia Group Inc: Rises on CEO, CFO exit ** Microchip Technology Inc MCHP.O: up 5.0%

BUZZ-Microchip Technology: Gains on updated Q3 forecast ** Noble Energy NBL.N: up 5.4% ** Devon Energy DVN.N: up 5.0% ** Pioneer Natural Resources PXD.N: up 5.6% ** Concho Resources CXO.N: up 4.9% ** Marathon Oil MRO.N: up 3.9% ** EOG Resources EOG.N: up 5.0% ** Whiting Petroleum WLL.N: up 16.0% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 3.5% ** Helmerich and Payne HP.N: up 3.9% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: up 4.8%

BUZZ-Oil stocks rise ahead of OPEC output talks ** Immunomedics Inc IMMU.O: down 7.7%

BUZZ-Immunomedics falls on planned stock offering to fund breast cancer drug ** Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc ZBH.N: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Stage set for better performance ahead- analysts ** John Wiley & Sons Inc JWa.N: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Rises on higher Q2 profit, revenue ** Barnes & Noble Education Inc BNED.N: down 20.2%

BUZZ-Drops as Q2 results miss expectations ** Dynatrace Inc DT.N: down 10.7%

BUZZ-Cloud co Dynatrace falls as sponsor, insiders look to sell ** Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc SOI.N: up 9.6%

BUZZ-Climbs on dividend hike, share buyback plan ** Rex American Resources Corp REX.N: down 2.6%

BUZZ-Down after posting loss, lower revenue ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: up 15.5%

BUZZ-Jumps on report of nearing $13.5 bln deal with wildfire victims ** Medifast Inc MED.N: up 7.6%

BUZZ-Jumps on increasing quarterly dividend by 51%

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.78%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.55%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.36%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.62%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.09%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.76%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.96%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.37%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.72%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.27%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.46%

(Compiled by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru)

((Ambhini.Aishwarya@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0543;))

