BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Barclays, Solarwinds, Teligent

U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday as travel stocks surged on the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccine campaign, while investors held out hope for more local stimulus as bipartisan talks continued.

At 6:54 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.79% at 30,271. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.75% at 3,688.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.63% at 12,445.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Equus Total Return <EQS>, up 10.8% ** Orion Group Holding <ORN>, up 9.0% ** Barclays Plc <BCS>, up 8.4% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Solarwinds Corp <SWI>, down 19.3% ** Virgin Galactic Holdings <SPCE.K>, down 14.5% ** Superior Industries International <SUP>, down 12.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Phunware Inc <PHUNW.O>, up 87.6% ** Teligent Inc (New Jersey) <TLGT.O>, up 61.8% ** Synlogic Inc <SYBX.O>, up 52.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc <ARPO.O>, down 40.4% ** Destination XL Group Inc <DXLG.O>, down 33.3% ** Anixa Biosciences Inc <ANIX.O>, down 16.4% ** SELLAS Life Sciences Group SLS.O: down 10.6% premarket BUZZ-SELLAS Life Sciences Group: Down on $16.2 mln direct offering ** Electronic Arts EA.O: up 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Electronic Arts: Up as co outbids Take-Two with $1.2 bln deal for Codemasters ** Amarin AMRN.O: up 7.4% premarket BUZZ-Amarin: Rises on positive data from heart drug use in COVID-19 patients ** Pluralsight PS.O: up 5.9% premarket BUZZ-Pluralsight: Rises as JPM hikes PT after $3.5 bln Vista Equity deal ** Alexion Pharma ALXN.O: up 31.6% premarket BUZZ-Alexion Pharma: Soars on AstraZeneca's $39 bln buyout deal

** Aerpio ARPO.O: down 40.4% premarket BUZZ-Aerpio: Plunges on below-expectations glaucoma mid-stage study data

(Compiled by Rithika Krishna)

