BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Banks, Uber, Roku, Sorrento Therapeutics

U.S. stock markets gained on Friday after data showed the economy lost fewer jobs in April than feared due to the coronavirus crisis, adding to optimism from an easing in friction between Washington and Beijing. .N

At 10:27 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.35% at 24,197.15. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.18% at 2,915.19 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.09% at 9,077.9. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** News Corp Class A NWSA.O, up 11.1% ** News Corp Class B NWS.O, up 10.1% ** Noble Energy Inc NBL.O, up 10% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Motorola Solutions Inc MSI.N, down 6.7% ** Fortinet Inc FTNT.O, down 3.8% ** Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp CTSH.O, down 3.3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Camping World Holdings Inc CWH.N, up 30.1% ** American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc AXL.N, up 26.5% ** Timkensteel Corp TMST.N, up 23.3% The top two NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc MITT.N, down 27.6% ** GTT Communications Inc GTT.N, down 15.3% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Protagonist Therapeutics Inc PTGX.O, up 73.4% ** Everspin Technologies Inc MRAM.O, up 49.1% ** Wisekey International Holding AG WKEY.O, up 30.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Turtle Beach Corp HEAR.O, down 14% ** Catasys Inc CATS.O, down 13.4% ** Applied Optoelectronics Inc AAOI.O, down 13.5% ** Consolidated Edison Inc ED.N: down 1.4% BUZZ-Credit Suisse trims PT on COVID-19 impact, outlook cut ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: up 4.4% BUZZ-Street View: Uber set to speed past rivals as lockdowns ease ** Qorvo Inc QRVO.O: up 1.4% BUZZ-Rises on Q4 beat, raised outlook ** Booking Holdings Inc BKNG.O: down 1.5% BUZZ-Street View: Booking Holdings road to recovery remains uncertain

** Roku Inc ROKU.O: down 5.2% BUZZ-Falls on declining advertising sales

** Pluristem Therapeutics Inc PSTI.O: up 23.4% BUZZ-Rises on FDA nod for mid-stage COVID-19 treatment study

** Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N: down 0.8% BUZZ-Spirit Airlines prices upsized stock, convertible debt deals

** SunPower Corp SPWR.O: up 11.1% BUZZ-Rises on lower-than-expected Q1 loss, revenue beat

** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: up 2.5% BUZZ-Rises as tickets for Shanghai park sell out like hot cakes

** RedHill Biopharma Ltd RDHL.O: up 6.1% BUZZ-Rises on FDA approval for COVID-19 drug study

** Fortress Biotech Inc FBIO.O: up 4.6% BUZZ-Fortress Biotech surges; co's potential platform being explored as COVID-19 treatment

** Tenneco Inc TEN.N: up 13.7% BUZZ-Rises on smaller-than-expected sales decline

** Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX.N: up 1.2% BUZZ-Street View: Raytheon's defense business should hold strong

** AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc MITT.N: down 27.6% BUZZ-AG Mortgage plummets on bleak portfolio update

** Meridian Bioscience VIVO.O: up 3.0% BUZZ-Jumps on higher 2020 outlook

** Hostess Brands TWNK.O: up 2.6% BUZZ-Rises after posting upbeat earnings, reaffirming organic growth target

** Camping World Holdings Inc CWH.N: up 30.1% BUZZ-RV maker Camping World surges after upbeat Q1 ** Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp CTSH.O: down 3.3% BUZZ-Cognizant falls as pandemic clouds 2020 ** Shopify SHOP.N: down 0.9% BUZZ-Shopify slips on $1.3 bln stock offering ** OPKO Health OPK.O: up 4.8% BUZZ-Gains on launch of COVID-19 screening test for NYC residents ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: up 0.6% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 2.1% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: up 2.0% ** Wells Fargo WFC.N: up 1.0% ** Bank of America BAC.N: up 2.3% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 2.2% BUZZ-U.S. big banks rise as yields gain on better-than-feared jobs data ** Cytokinetics Inc CYTK.O: up 1.1% BUZZ-Rises on FDA's fast-track status for heart drug ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc SRNE.O: up 9.3% BUZZ-Rises on tie-up with Mount Sinai for potential COVID-19 antibody cocktail

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.31%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.15%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 1.61%

Energy

.SPNY

up 2.50%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.43%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.47%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.73%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.86%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.66%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.38%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.99%

(Compiled by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru)

