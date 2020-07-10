BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Banks, Netflix, Beyond Meat, American Airlines

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 and Dow rose in choppy trading on Friday, boosted by financial stocks but the sentiment was fragile as a record rise in coronavirus cases in the United States threatened to further damage Corporate America. .N

At 12:27 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.63% at 25,868.19. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.52% at 3,168.46 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.04% at 10,552.274. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, up 8.8% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd <RCL.N>, up 7.1% ** United Airlines Holdings Inc <UAL.O>, up 5.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Synopsys <SNPS.O>, down 3.1% ** PayPal Holdings Inc <PYPL.O>, down 2.9% ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc <REGN.O>, down 2.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Matson Inc <MATX.N>, up 37.4% ** Everi Holdings <EVRI.N>, up 21.9% ** Ambow Education Holding Ltd <AMBO.N>, up 18.9% The top two NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Haverty Furniture Companies Inc <HVTa.N>, down 13.3% ** Mogu Inc <MOGU.N>, down 8.7% The top two Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Nkarta Inc <NKTX.O>, up 191.3% ** WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc <WIMI.O>, up 94.5% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Centogene BV <CNTG.O>, down 21.7% ** Golden Bull Ltd <DNJR.O>, down 15.6% ** Patriot National Bancorp Inc <PNBK.O>, down 15.5% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 3.1% ** Citigroup C.N: up 2.9% ** Wells Fargo WFC.N: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Big banks rise ahead of quarterly results next week ** WD-40 Co WDFC.O: down 5.4% BUZZ-Falls on downbeat Q3 results ** Greenbrier GBX.N: up 14.4% BUZZ-Rises after Q3 results beat estimates ** Express Inc EXPR.N: up 4.7% BUZZ-Reopens almost all stores, comparable sales improve ** Beyond Meat BYND.O: down 4.5% BUZZ-Citi says hard to look past headwinds, starts with 'sell' ** Walgreens WBA.O: up 1.8% BUZZ-Street View: Benefits of Walgreens' restructuring efforts remain doubtful ** Matson Inc MATX.N: up 37.4% BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat Q2 prelim results ** Netflix NFLX.O: up 5.8% BUZZ-Rises after report says GS hikes PT on content growth ** Hermitage Offshore Services PSV.N: up 285.2% BUZZ-Surges on agreements with lenders ** Amneal Pharma AMRX.N: up 7.1% BUZZ-Rises on FDA approval of generic schizophrenia drug ** Fastly FSLY.N: down 3.9%

BUZZ-BofA double downgrades to 'underperform' on high valuations ** Gilead GILD.O: up 2.0%

BUZZ-Rises on promising additional remdesivir data ** Unum Therapeutics UMRX.O: up 12.6%

BUZZ-Jumps on disclosure of Fairmount 20% stake ** Eldorado Gold EGO.N: up 3.3%

BUZZ-Gains as co expects higher Q2 production ** Anixa Biosciences Inc ANIX.O: up 9.1%

BUZZ-Rises on possible European patent for cancer treatment tech ** Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX.N: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Up after Vertical Research upgrades to 'buy' ** Oragenics OGEN.A: up 22.7%

BUZZ-Rises as co starts animal testing of COVID-19 vaccine ** Houlihan Lokey HLI.N: down 2.2%

BUZZ-Falls as JPM cuts to "neutral", citing poor M&A environment ** Everi Holdings Inc EVRI.N: up 21.9%

BUZZ-Gaming fintech Everi rallies after Roth Capital starts with "buy" ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: up 5.4%

BUZZ-Rises after report says airline threatens to cancel some MAX orders ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: up 8.8%

BUZZ-Jumps on plans of phased return

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.62%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.28%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 1.11%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.89%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.77%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.61%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.69%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.59%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.17%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.19%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.54%

(Compiled by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)

((Bharath.ManjeshR@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2703;))

