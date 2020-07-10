US Markets
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Banks, Netflix, Beyond Meat, American Airlines

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The S&P 500 and Dow rose in choppy trading on Friday, boosted by financial stocks but the sentiment was fragile as a record rise in coronavirus cases in the United States threatened to further damage Corporate America. .N

At 12:27 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.63% at 25,868.19. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.52% at 3,168.46 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.04% at 10,552.274. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, up 8.8% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd <RCL.N>, up 7.1% ** United Airlines Holdings Inc <UAL.O>, up 5.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Synopsys <SNPS.O>, down 3.1% ** PayPal Holdings Inc <PYPL.O>, down 2.9% ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc <REGN.O>, down 2.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Matson Inc <MATX.N>, up 37.4% ** Everi Holdings <EVRI.N>, up 21.9% ** Ambow Education Holding Ltd <AMBO.N>, up 18.9% The top two NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Haverty Furniture Companies Inc <HVTa.N>, down 13.3% ** Mogu Inc <MOGU.N>, down 8.7% The top two Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Nkarta Inc <NKTX.O>, up 191.3% ** WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc <WIMI.O>, up 94.5% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Centogene BV <CNTG.O>, down 21.7% ** Golden Bull Ltd <DNJR.O>, down 15.6% ** Patriot National Bancorp Inc <PNBK.O>, down 15.5% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 3.1% ** Citigroup C.N: up 2.9% ** Wells Fargo WFC.N: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Big banks rise ahead of quarterly results next week ** WD-40 Co WDFC.O: down 5.4% BUZZ-Falls on downbeat Q3 results ** Greenbrier GBX.N: up 14.4% BUZZ-Rises after Q3 results beat estimates ** Express Inc EXPR.N: up 4.7% BUZZ-Reopens almost all stores, comparable sales improve ** Beyond Meat BYND.O: down 4.5% BUZZ-Citi says hard to look past headwinds, starts with 'sell' ** Walgreens WBA.O: up 1.8% BUZZ-Street View: Benefits of Walgreens' restructuring efforts remain doubtful ** Matson Inc MATX.N: up 37.4% BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat Q2 prelim results ** Netflix NFLX.O: up 5.8% BUZZ-Rises after report says GS hikes PT on content growth ** Hermitage Offshore Services PSV.N: up 285.2% BUZZ-Surges on agreements with lenders ** Amneal Pharma AMRX.N: up 7.1% BUZZ-Rises on FDA approval of generic schizophrenia drug ** Fastly FSLY.N: down 3.9%

BUZZ-BofA double downgrades to 'underperform' on high valuations ** Gilead GILD.O: up 2.0%

BUZZ-Rises on promising additional remdesivir data ** Unum Therapeutics UMRX.O: up 12.6%

BUZZ-Jumps on disclosure of Fairmount 20% stake ** Eldorado Gold EGO.N: up 3.3%

BUZZ-Gains as co expects higher Q2 production ** Anixa Biosciences Inc ANIX.O: up 9.1%

BUZZ-Rises on possible European patent for cancer treatment tech ** Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX.N: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Up after Vertical Research upgrades to 'buy' ** Oragenics OGEN.A: up 22.7%

BUZZ-Rises as co starts animal testing of COVID-19 vaccine ** Houlihan Lokey HLI.N: down 2.2%

BUZZ-Falls as JPM cuts to "neutral", citing poor M&A environment ** Everi Holdings Inc EVRI.N: up 21.9%

BUZZ-Gaming fintech Everi rallies after Roth Capital starts with "buy" ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: up 5.4%

BUZZ-Rises after report says airline threatens to cancel some MAX orders ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: up 8.8%

BUZZ-Jumps on plans of phased return

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.62%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.28%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 1.11%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.89%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.77%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.61%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.69%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.59%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.17%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.19%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.54%

(Compiled by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)

((Bharath.ManjeshR@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2703;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC CCL RCL UAL SNPS PYPL REGN MATX EVRI AMBO MOGU NKTX WIMI CNTG DNJR PNBK JPM C WFC WDFC GBX EXPR BYND WBA NFLX PSV AMRX FSLY GILD UMRX EGO ANIX RTX OGEN HLI AAL

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    3 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular