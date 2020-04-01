US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Banks, casino operators, HP, AT&T, Marriott

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US"

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock indexes tumbled at the open on Wednesday, as investors fled to safe-haven assets following the first slide in U.S. private payrolls since 2017 and dire predictions on the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus. .N

At 10:03 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 3.35% at 21,183.64. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 3.45% at 2,495.39 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 2.94% at 7,473.613. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Kroger Co <KR.N>, up 2.3% ** Take-Two Interactive Software Inc <TTWO.O>, up 2% ** Dollar General Corp <DG.N>, up 1.8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, down 14.3% ** Lamb Weston Holdings <LW.N>, down 14.2% ** Capri Holdings Ltd <CPRI.N>, down 12.8% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage loser: ** Velocity Fin Ord <VEL.N>, down 23% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Inflarx NV <IFRX.O>, up 53.9% ** Safe-T Group Ltd <SFET.O>, up 54.8% ** Chembio Diagnostics Inc <CEMI.O>, up 46.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** SG Blocks Inc <SGBX.O>, down 39.5% ** Immunomedics Inc <IMMU.O>, down 26.7% ** Paysign Inc <PAYS.O>, down 20.7% ** InflaRx NV IFRX.O: up 53.9% BUZZ-Surges on starting COVID-19 human clinical trial ** Macy's M.N: down 6.3% BUZZ-Falls on exit from S&P 500 to small-cap index ** Chembio CEMI.O: up 46.4% BUZZ-Soars after U.S. launch of COVID-19 test ** Paysign Inc PAYS.O: down 20.7% BUZZ-Drops after Q4 earnings delayed for third time ** HP Inc XRX.N: down 4.3% BUZZ-Drops after Xerox abandons $35 bln hostile takeover bid ** Goldman Sachs GS.N: down 4.3% ** JPMorgan JPM.N: down 5.3% ** Citi C.N: down 5.5% ** Wells Fargo WFC.N: down 6.0% ** Bank of America BAC.N: down 4.9% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 6.1%

BUZZ-U.S. big banks tumble as yields fall amid safety scramble ** AVEO Oncology AVEO.O: up 4.1% BUZZ-Jumps after co files for marketing approval of kidney cancer treatment ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 6.3% BUZZ-Up after co signs manufacturing agreement for flu vaccine ** AT&T T.N: down 3.7% BUZZ-J.P.Morgan downgrades to 'neutral' on coronavirus risks ** MGM Resorts MGM.N: down 7.5% ** Las Vegas Sands LVS.N: down 5.7% ** Wynn Resorts WYNN.O: down 10.1% BUZZ-Casino operators fall as Macau's gaming revenues plunge 80% in March ** Akorn AKRX.O: down 46.6% BUZZ-Set to more than halve in value after co defaults on loan ** Qorvo QRVO.O: down 5.1% BUZZ-Falls as J.P.Morgan cuts PT, forecast on virus fears ** Marriott International MAR.O: down 8.6% BUZZ-Falls as new data breach comes to light ** Home Depot HD.N: down 5.1% ** Lowe's LOW.N: down 4.0% BUZZ-Home improvement retailers: Softer trends ahead, brokerages cut PT USN ** SG Blocks SGBX.O: down 39.5%

BUZZ-Tumbles on deep-discounted stock offering ** NanoVibronix NAOV.O: up 8.1%

BUZZ-Up as pain management device gets U.S. approval for reimbursement ** Aytu BioScience Inc AYTU.O: up 4.7%

BUZZ-Up after receiving first shipment of COVID-19 test

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 2.93%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 2.90%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 1.91%

Energy

.SPNY

down 4.48%

Financial

.SPSY

down 4.92%

Health

.SPXHC

down 3.36%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 4.37%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 3.02%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 3.74%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 5.62%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 3.64%

(Compiled by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)

((Bharath.ManjeshR@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2703;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular