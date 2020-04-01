BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Banks, casino operators, HP, AT&T, Marriott

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock indexes tumbled at the open on Wednesday, as investors fled to safe-haven assets following the first slide in U.S. private payrolls since 2017 and dire predictions on the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus. .N

At 10:03 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 3.35% at 21,183.64. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 3.45% at 2,495.39 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 2.94% at 7,473.613. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Kroger Co <KR.N>, up 2.3% ** Take-Two Interactive Software Inc <TTWO.O>, up 2% ** Dollar General Corp <DG.N>, up 1.8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, down 14.3% ** Lamb Weston Holdings <LW.N>, down 14.2% ** Capri Holdings Ltd <CPRI.N>, down 12.8% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage loser: ** Velocity Fin Ord <VEL.N>, down 23% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Inflarx NV <IFRX.O>, up 53.9% ** Safe-T Group Ltd <SFET.O>, up 54.8% ** Chembio Diagnostics Inc <CEMI.O>, up 46.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** SG Blocks Inc <SGBX.O>, down 39.5% ** Immunomedics Inc <IMMU.O>, down 26.7% ** Paysign Inc <PAYS.O>, down 20.7% ** InflaRx NV IFRX.O: up 53.9% BUZZ-Surges on starting COVID-19 human clinical trial ** Macy's M.N: down 6.3% BUZZ-Falls on exit from S&P 500 to small-cap index ** Chembio CEMI.O: up 46.4% BUZZ-Soars after U.S. launch of COVID-19 test ** Paysign Inc PAYS.O: down 20.7% BUZZ-Drops after Q4 earnings delayed for third time ** HP Inc XRX.N: down 4.3% BUZZ-Drops after Xerox abandons $35 bln hostile takeover bid ** Goldman Sachs GS.N: down 4.3% ** JPMorgan JPM.N: down 5.3% ** Citi C.N: down 5.5% ** Wells Fargo WFC.N: down 6.0% ** Bank of America BAC.N: down 4.9% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 6.1%

BUZZ-U.S. big banks tumble as yields fall amid safety scramble ** AVEO Oncology AVEO.O: up 4.1% BUZZ-Jumps after co files for marketing approval of kidney cancer treatment ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 6.3% BUZZ-Up after co signs manufacturing agreement for flu vaccine ** AT&T T.N: down 3.7% BUZZ-J.P.Morgan downgrades to 'neutral' on coronavirus risks ** MGM Resorts MGM.N: down 7.5% ** Las Vegas Sands LVS.N: down 5.7% ** Wynn Resorts WYNN.O: down 10.1% BUZZ-Casino operators fall as Macau's gaming revenues plunge 80% in March ** Akorn AKRX.O: down 46.6% BUZZ-Set to more than halve in value after co defaults on loan ** Qorvo QRVO.O: down 5.1% BUZZ-Falls as J.P.Morgan cuts PT, forecast on virus fears ** Marriott International MAR.O: down 8.6% BUZZ-Falls as new data breach comes to light ** Home Depot HD.N: down 5.1% ** Lowe's LOW.N: down 4.0% BUZZ-Home improvement retailers: Softer trends ahead, brokerages cut PT USN ** SG Blocks SGBX.O: down 39.5%

BUZZ-Tumbles on deep-discounted stock offering ** NanoVibronix NAOV.O: up 8.1%

BUZZ-Up as pain management device gets U.S. approval for reimbursement ** Aytu BioScience Inc AYTU.O: up 4.7%

BUZZ-Up after receiving first shipment of COVID-19 test

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 2.93%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 2.90%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 1.91%

Energy

.SPNY

down 4.48%

Financial

.SPSY

down 4.92%

Health

.SPXHC

down 3.36%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 4.37%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 3.02%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 3.74%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 5.62%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 3.64%

(Compiled by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)

((Bharath.ManjeshR@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2703;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.