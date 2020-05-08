BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Banks, Boeing, Uber, Disney

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock markets gained on Friday after data showed the economy lost fewer jobs in April than feared due to the coronavirus crisis, adding to optimism from an easing in tensions between Washington and Beijing. .N

At 11:29 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.43% at 24,217.73. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.22% at 2,916.36 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.19% at 9,086.758. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** News Corp Class A NWSA.O, up 12.5% ** News Corp Class B NWS.O, up 12% ** Noble Energy Inc NBL.O, up 9.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp CTSH.O, down 3.7% ** Motorola Solutions Inc MSI.N, down 3.3% ** Digital Realty DLR.N, down 2.7% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc AXL.N, up 33.3% ** Camping World Holdings Inc CWH.N, up 30.1% ** Peabody Energy Corp BTU.N, up 25.6% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc MITT.N, down 27.6% ** ProAssurance Corp PRA.N, down 18.1% ** GTT Communications Inc GTT.N, down 16.2% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Protagonist Therapeutics Inc PTGX.O, up 104.8% ** Everspin Technologies Inc MRAM.O, up 56.6% ** Pra Group Inc PRAA.O, up 38% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Catasys Inc CATS.O, down 15.8 % ** Luminex Corp LMNX.O, down 14 % ** Turtle Beach Corp HEAR.O, down 13.5 % ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: up 1.1% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 2.2% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: up 2.2% ** Wells Fargo WFC.N: up 1.3% ** Bank of America BAC.N: up 2.7% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 3.1% BUZZ-U.S. big banks rise as yields gain on better-than-feared jobs data ** Boeing Co BA.N: up 3.5% BUZZ-Boeing jumps as 737 MAX nears production restart ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: up 4.3% BUZZ-Street View: Uber set to speed past rivals as lockdowns ease ** Qorvo Inc QRVO.O: up 2.3% BUZZ-Rises on Q4 beat, raised outlook ** Booking Holdings Inc BKNG.O: down 2.5% BUZZ-Street View: Booking Holdings road to recovery remains uncertain

** Roku Inc ROKU.O: down 7.6% BUZZ-Falls on declining advertising sales

** Pluristem Therapeutics Inc PSTI.O: up 17.6% BUZZ-Rises on FDA nod for mid-stage COVID-19 treatment study

** Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N: down 2.8% BUZZ-Spirit Airlines prices upsized stock, convertible debt deals

** SunPower Corp SPWR.O: up 7.9% BUZZ-Rises on lower-than-expected Q1 loss, revenue beat

** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: up 1.9% BUZZ-Rises as tickets for Shanghai park sell out like hot cakes

** RedHill Biopharma Ltd RDHL.O: up 8.6% BUZZ-Rises on FDA approval for COVID-19 drug study

** Fortress Biotech Inc FBIO.O: up 3.3% BUZZ-Fortress Biotech surges; co's potential platform being explored as COVID-19 treatment ** Tenneco Inc TEN.N: up 18.5% BUZZ-Rises on smaller-than-expected sales decline

** Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX.N: up 1.7% BUZZ-Street View: Raytheon's defense business should hold strong

** AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc MITT.N: down 27.6% BUZZ-AG Mortgage plummets on bleak portfolio update

** Meridian Bioscience VIVO.O: up 3.9% BUZZ-Jumps on higher 2020 outlook

** Hostess Brands TWNK.O: up 1.6% BUZZ-Rises after posting upbeat earnings, reaffirming organic growth target

** Camping World Holdings Inc CWH.N: up 30.1% BUZZ-RV maker Camping World surges after upbeat Q1 ** Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp CTSH.O: down 3.7% BUZZ-Cognizant falls as pandemic clouds 2020 ** Shopify SHOP.N: down 1.6% BUZZ-Shopify slips on $1.3 bln stock offering ** OPKO Health OPK.O: up 2.6% BUZZ-Gains on launch of COVID-19 screening test for NYC residents ** Cytokinetics Inc CYTK.O: up 2.2% BUZZ-Rises on FDA's fast-track status for heart drug ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc SRNE.O: up 8.3% BUZZ-Rises on tie-up with Mount Sinai for potential COVID-19 antibody cocktail ** Cronos Group Inc CRON.N: down 2.6% BUZZ-Falls on wider Q1 loss, COVID-19 impact on distribution channels ** Danaher Corp DHR.N: down 0.3% BUZZ-Danaher edges lower after upsized $3 bln capital raise ** Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc ARCT.O: up 6.3% BUZZ-Jumps on positive data for COVID-19 vaccine candidate

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.23%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.23%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 1.87%

Energy

.SPNY

up 2.64%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.81%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.72%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 2.09%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.89%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 2.00%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.54%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.12%

