BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Banks, Apple, Twitter, Oil stocks, Aon

Wall Street's main stock indexes plummeted and the Dow Jones Industrials crashed 2,000 points on Monday as a 20% slump in oil prices and the rapid spread of the coronavirus amplified fears of a global recession. .N

At 12:35 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 6.26% at 24,246. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 5.88% at 2,797.63 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 5.16% at 8,132.736. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Cabot Oil & Gas Corp <COG.N>, up 8.7% ** Twitter Inc <TWTR.N>, up 3.7% ** Dollar Tree Inc <DLTR.O>, up 3.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Apache Corp <APA.N>, down 45% ** Diamondback Energy Inc <FANG.O>, down 44.6% ** Marathon Oil <MRO.N>, down 44% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** UBS Velocityshares <EVIX.N>, up 172.4% ** Aim Immunotech <AIM.N>, up 127% ** Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas <DRIP.N>, up 65.7% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Matador Resources <MTDR.N>, down 63.8% ** ProShares UltraPro <FINU.N>, down 57.8% ** Direxion Daily Regional Banks <DPST.N>, down 52.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Spherix Inc <SPEX.O>, up 150.2% ** VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN <TVIX.O>, up 46.2% ** VelocityShares VIX Short-Term ETN <VIIX.O>, up 22.8% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Noble Midstream Partners LP <NBLX.O>, down 48.1 % ** Diamondback Energy Inc <FANG.O>, down 44.6 % ** PDC Energy Inc <PDCE.O>, down 42.6 % ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: down 9.0% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 11.6% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: down 12.7% ** Well Fargo & Co WFC.N: down 9.8% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 8.9% ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: down 13.4% BUZZ-Wall Street heavyweight banks slump amid wider market destruction ** Cocrystal Pharma Inc COCP.O: up 32.2% BUZZ-Surges on initiating program to develop coronavirus therapies ** XP Inc XP.O: down 15.3% BUZZ-Brazil's XP falls 13.3% in its biggest daily pct drop to date ** Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N: down 7.2% ** Phillips 66 PSX.N: down 6.1% ** MPLX LP MPLX.N: down 13.8% BUZZ-Credit Suisse upgrades Phillips 66 on dividend potential ** McDonald's Corp MCD.N: down 5.5% BUZZ-McDonald's slips as Guggenheim cuts PT over coronavirus concerns ** Diamondback Energy FANG.O: down 44.6% BUZZ-Diamondback Energy: Plunges as co cuts drilling activity on tumbling oil prices ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 17.1% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N: down 23.8% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N: down 19.2% BUZZ-U.S. cruises: Set for another day of multi-year lows amid coronavirus worries ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: down 13.5% ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O: down 21.0% ** Vaxart Inc VXRT.O: up 15.0% ** Applied DNA Sciences Inc APDN.O: down 8.0% ** Altimmune Inc ALT.O: down 11.8% ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O: down 15.4% BUZZ-Companies developing coronavirus treatments, tests and vaccines rise ** American Airlines Inc AAL.O: down 7.2% ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: down 4.4% ** United Airlines UAL.O: down 8.1% BUZZ-Airlines stocks slammed as coronavirus shock, oil crash sinks global stocks ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 13.8% ** Exxon XOM.N: down 9.1% ** Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N: down 44.0% ** Devon Energy DVN.N: down 34.8% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N : down 36.3% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: down 28.9% ** Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.N: down 13.4% ** Noble Energy Inc NBL.O: down 34.6% ** Apache Corp APA.N: down 45.0% BUZZ-U.S. energy shares sink on S.Arabia's "Russian Roulette" ** SAP SE SAP.N: down 6.7% BUZZ-SAP cancels March event amid coronavirus panic ** Gilead Sciences GILD.O: down 7.4% BUZZ-Gilead Sciences: Falls as RBC downgrades citing over-valuation ** Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA.O: up 20.5% BUZZ-Rises after eye drug succeeds in late-stage study ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 5.4% BUZZ-Dips as coronavirus more than halves China sales in February ** AIM ImmunoTech AIM.A: up 128.6% BUZZ-Jumps as co's drug to be tested as potential coronavirus treatment ** Oasis Petroleum OAS.O: down 58.9% BUZZ-RBC downgrades Oasis Petroleum, says less drilling may be best path ** Aon Plc AON.N: down 16.4% ** Willis Towers Watson Plc WLTW.O: down 8.7% BUZZ-Aon set for worst day in nearly 11 yrs on Willis acquisition ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: up 3.7% BUZZ-Twitter to get $1 bln from Silver Lake, grants Elliot board seat ** Whiting Petroleum Corp WLL.N: down 28.5% BUZZ-Plunges over oil price war, brokerages downgrade ** Regions Financial Corp RF.N: down 16.9% ** Comerica Inc CMA.N: down 16.9% ** KeyCorp KEY.N: down 13.9% ** Zions Bancorporation ZION.O: down 10.0% ** BOK Financial Corp BOKF.O: down 22.1% ** Texas Capital Bancshares TCBI.O: down 21.8% ** Cadence Bancorporation CADE.N: down 26.2% ** Cullen/Frost Bankers CFR.N: down 20.1% ** Prosperity Bancshares PB.N: down 15.6% ** Crossfirst Bancshares CFB.O: down 20.8% ** Iberiabank Corp IBKC.O: down 16.7% BUZZ-Energy-exposed banks bashed as oil prices plunge ** Varian Medical Systems Inc VAR.N: down 5.5% BUZZ-Varian expects coronavirus to negatively impact Q2 revenue, shares slide ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O: down 21.0% BUZZ-Drops after shortseller questions coronavirus vaccine claims ** Scorpio Tankers Inc STNG.N: up 0.5% ** International Seaways Inc INSW.N: up 5.5% ** Nordic American Tanker NAT.N: up 0.4% BUZZ-Scorpio Tankers: Stifel sees rise in near-term demand, upgrades The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 4.44%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 4.83%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 3.12%

Energy

.SPNY

down 17.26%

Financial

.SPSY

down 9.28%

Health

.SPXHC

down 4.49%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 7.71%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 5.03%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 7.26%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 5.06%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 4.32%

(Compiled by C Nivedita and Arundhati Sarkar)

