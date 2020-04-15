Commodities
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Banks, Aphria, Tesla, UnitedHealth, J.C. Penney

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Wall Street's main indexes were set to slide at the open on Wednesday, as a record drop in retail sales and dour first-quarter earnings reports lent credence to forecasts for the biggest economic slump since the 1930s. .N

At 8:57 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 2.55% at 23,270. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 2.93% at 2,759.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 2.02% at 8,517.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Hexo Corp HEXO.N, up 38.9% ** Aphria Inc APHA.N, up 16.8% ** Plantronics PLT.N, up 14.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.N, down 28.5% ** Borr Drillng Ltd BORR.N, down 21.9% ** Glaukos Corp GKOS.N, down 21.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Applied DNA Sciences Inc APDN.O, up 57.4% ** Comstock Holding Cos Inc CHCI.O, up 55.0% ** Kaixin Auto Holdings KXIN.O, up 32.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Top Ships Inc TOPS.O, down 36.1% ** Obalon Therapeutics Inc OBLN.O, down 26.4% ** G-Iii Apparel Group Ltd GIII.O, down 21.2% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: down 3.4% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Wells Fargo's losses manageable at this stage ** Citigroup C.N: down 4.1% premarket BUZZ-Citigroup: Falls as quarterly profit nearly halves

** UnitedHealth Group UNH.N: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises on Q1 profit beat

** Goldman Sachs GS.N: down 3.5% premarket BUZZ-PREVIEW: Wall Street braces for bleak Q1 for Goldman Sachs ** Aphria APHA.N: up 16.8% premarket BUZZ-Gains as company swings to quarterly profit ** JPMorgan Chase & Co' JPM.N: down 3.5% premarket BUZZ-Street View: JPM is the best house on a tough block ** Tesla TSLA.O: up 4.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises as China car registrations surge in March ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: down 4.1% premarket BUZZ-BofA slips as profit nearly halves, loan loss provisions soar ** ToughBuilt Industries TBLT.O: down 19.8% premarket BUZZ-Plunges on reverse stock split ** J.C. Penny JCP.N: down 18.5% premarket BUZZ-Falls on report of co considering bankruptcy ** JB Hunt Transport JBHT.O: up 2.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises after revenue beats amid coronavirus-led disruption ** Chesapeake Energy CHK.N: down 28.5% premarket BUZZ-Credit Suisse cuts PT on reverse stock split, lowers outlook ** Applied DNA APDN.O: up 57.4% premarket BUZZ-Surges after co says mice will be tested with COVID-19 vaccines ** Noble Energy NBL.O: down 4.3% premarket BUZZ-Drops as liquidity needs prompt dividend cut ** Goldman Sachs GS.N: down 3.5% premarket BUZZ-Goldman slips as profit halves on hit from loan loss provisions ** Carnival Corp CCL.N : down 4.6% premarket BUZZ-Falls as virus-stricken cruise line drops anchor till July ** Lifeway Foods LWAY.O: up 21.8% premarket BUZZ-Gains on expectations for increased sales

(Compiled by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776; Reuters Messaging: arundhati.sarkar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

