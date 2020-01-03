Companies

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Banks, airlines, oil stocks, Tesla

Credit: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Wall Street's major indexes fell from record highs on Friday after a U.S. air strike in Iraq killed a top Iranian commander, sharply escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and sending investors scurrying to safe-haven assets. .N

At 10:38 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.76% at 28,648.48. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.63% at 3,237.21 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.68% at 9,030.041. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Lamb Weston Holdings Inc LW.N, up 9.3% ** L Brands Inc LB.N, up 6.7% ** Northrop Grumman Corp NOC.N, up 4.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Incyte Corp INCY.O, down 10.1% ** Marthn Petroleum Corp MPC.N, down 4.6% ** Americn Airlines Group Inc AAL.O, down 4.5% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Yuma Energy Inc YUMA.N, up 54.7% ** Camber Energy Inc CEI.N, up 31.3% ** Can Fite Biopharma Ltd CANF.N, up 17.4% The top Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Bioxcel Therapeutics Inc BTAI.O, up 27.6% ** Acorda Therapeutics Inc ACOR.O, up 24% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Reading Intenational Inc RDIB.O, down 17.6% ** Synthesis Energy Systems Inc SES.O, down 15.7% ** Landec Corp LNDC.O, down 10.5% ** Incyte Corp INCY.O: down 10.1%

BUZZ-Falls on late-stage trial failure ** Endo International Plc ENDP.O: up 4.2%

BUZZ-Rises as Piper Jaffray upgrades on co's cellulite treatment ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: down 1.7% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: down 1.7% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 1.8% ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: down 1.2% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 1.3% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: down 1.2%

BUZZ-U.S. big banks drop as bond yield spread narrows on Middle East tensions ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: down 4.5% ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: down 2.7% ** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: down 1.9% ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: down 3.2%

BUZZ-Airlines tumble on surging oil prices after U.S. air strike in Baghdad ** Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd KL.N: up 0.9% ** Newmont Goldcorp Corp NEM.N: up 1.0% ** Barrick Gold Corp GOLD.N: up 1.5% ** Alamos Gold Inc AGI.N: up 1.9% ** Gold Fields Ltd GFI.N: up 0.6% ** AngloGold Ashanti Ltd AU.N: up 3.5% ** Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd HMY.N: up 5.0%

BUZZ-Gold miners gain as U.S. air strike in Baghdad fans tensions ** Incyte Corp INCY.O: down 10.1%

BUZZ-Incyte's trial failure hurts prospects of transplant rejection drug - brokerages ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 0.2% ** Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.N: up 6.8% ** Baytex Energy Corp BTE.N: up 3.8% ** Whiting Petroleum Corp WLL.N: up 8.0% ** EOG Resources Inc EOG.N: up 1.2% ** Diamondback Energy Inc FANG.O: up 1.8% ** Hess Corp HES.N: up 3.0% ** Apache Corp APA.N: up 2.4% ** Cimarex Energy Co XEC.N: up 2.7% ** Devon Energy Corp DVN.N: up 2.2% ** Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N: up 1.7% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 0.7% ** Liberty Oilfield Services Inc LBRT.N: up 1.7% ** SM Energy Co SM.N: up 6.7% ** Patterson-UTI Energy PTEN.O: up 2.0% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Oil-related stocks rise after U.S. strike in Baghdad ** Novan Inc NOVN.O: down 72.4%

BUZZ-Novan plunges as trial for skin infection gel fails to meet goals

** Can Fite Biopharma Ltd CANF.N: up 17.4%

BUZZ-Jumps after liver cancer drug shows weight loss benefits ** Chembio Diagnostics Inc CEMI.O: up 7.7%

BUZZ-Chembio expects FDA decision on HIV-syphilis test in Q1; shares rise ** Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N: up 3.0% ** Northrop Grumman Corp NOC.N: up 4.4% ** Raytheon Co RTN.N: up 1.1% ** General Dynamics Corp GD.N: up 0.1%

BUZZ-U.S. weapons makers advance on U.S. air strike in Baghdad ** Humana Inc HUM.N: up 1.6%

BUZZ-Rises as J.P. Morgan raises PT, 2021 profit estimate ** Lamb Weston Holdings Inc LW.N: up 9.3%

BUZZ-Lamb Weston hits record high after second-quarter beat, upbeat forecast

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.29%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.95%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.14%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.03%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.20%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.48%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.90%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.86%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 1.01%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.49%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.44%

