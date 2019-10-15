BioTech

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Bank stocks, health insurers, Charles Schwab, ReneSola

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges.

Wall Street gained 1% on Tuesday as strong earnings from JPMorgan, UnitedHealth and Johnson & Johnson allayed concerns about the fallout from a prolonged U.S.-China trade war on corporate America.

At 13:42 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.01% at 27,056.72. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.11% at 2,999.15 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.31% at 8,154.152. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** UnitedHealth Group UNH.N, up 7.6 % ** First Republic Bank FRC.N, up 7 % ** Anthem Inc ANTM.N, up 6.5 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Procter & Gamble PG.N, down 2.7 % ** Hershey Co HSY.N, down 2 % ** H & R Block Inc HRB.N, down 1.9 % The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Aphria Inc APHA.N, up 24.8 % ** Express Inc EXPR.N, up 14.5 % ** Drive Shack Inc DS.N, up 10.8 % The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Yuma Energy Inc YUMA.N, down 18.8 % ** PagSeguro Digital Ltd PAGS.N, down 13.5 % ** Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Idx Bull 3X Shs JNUG.N, down 9.7 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Datasea Inc DTSS.O, up 599.6 % ** Relmada Therapeutics Inc RLMD.O, up 126.8 % ** Westwater Resources Inc WWR.O, up 91.1 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Synthesis Energy Systems Inc SES.O, down 53.6 % ** NF Energy Saving Corp BIMI.O, down 40.7 % ** Ideal Power Inc IPWR.O, down 17.5 %

** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 4.3% ** Wells Fargo & Company WFC.N: up 3.5% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: up 1.9% ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: up 0.2% BUZZ-Goldman slips, other big US banks rise after reporting results BUZZ-JPMorgan hits record high on Q3 profit beat

** UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH.N: up 7.3% ** Anthem Inc ANTM.N: up 6.3% ** CVS Health Corp CVS.N: up 2.9% ** Humana Inc HUM.N: up 4.5% ** Molina Healthcare Inc MOH.N: up 5.1% ** Centene Corp CNC.N: up 3.5% ** WellCare Health Plans Inc WCG.N: up 1.9% ** Cigna Corp CI.N: up 5.9% BUZZ-Health insurers are back: UnitedHealth lifts peers with upbeat forecast

BUZZ-UnitedHealth headed for best day in over 8 years on improved profit forecast ** Charles Schwab Corp SCHW.N: up 5.5% BUZZ-Rises on Q3 profit, revenue beat ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: up 2.1% BUZZ-Johnson & Johnson: Set for best day since Jan on beat-and-raise qtr ** Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc RETA.O: up 59.9% BUZZ-Soars as degenerative disorder drug meets main goal ** Repay Holdings Corporation RPAY.O: up 2.7% BUZZ-Gains on purchase of Arizona-based payment processor ** Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc OLLI.O: up 2.1% BUZZ-RBC upgrades Ollie's Bargain Outlet to "outperform" ** Bloomin' Brands Inc BLMN.O: down 2.7% BUZZ-Deutsche Bank downgrades to "hold" on "lackluster" industry data ** Kinross Gold Corp KGC.N: down 2.4% BUZZ-Barclays says ramp-up progress focal point for miners in Q3 ** Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp APHA.N: up 24.3% BUZZ-Will gain on solid execution ** Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc RETA.O: up 59.9% BUZZ-Brokers lift PT as neuromuscular disorder drug meets main goal ** Great Panther Mining Ltd GPL.N: down 13.9% BUZZ-Falls on lowering production forecast ** Lowe's Companies Inc LOW.N: up 1.5% BUZZ-Lifts as Piper Jaffray upgrades to "overweight", sees improved remodel trends ** Relmada Therapeutics Inc RLMD.O: up 121.1% BUZZ-Soars on positive mid-stage trial data for antidepressant ** ReneSola Ltd SOL.N: up 13.7% BUZZ-Rises on Q3 revenue forecast upgrade ** PagSeguro Digital Ltd PAGS.N: down 12.3% BUZZ-Drops as controlling shareholder looks to sell ** BlackRock Inc BLK.N: up 2.4% BUZZ-Up as profit beats and assets near $7 trillion ** Plus Therapeutics Inc PSTV.O: up 8.2% BUZZ-Surges on $4.6 mln reimbursement payment ** Westwater Resources Inc WWR.O: up 108.2% BUZZ-Up on receiving first shipment of graphite concentrate ** Whiting Petroleum Corporation WLL.N: down 5.7% BUZZ-Falls on report of deal talks with Abraxas Petroleum ** ViewRay Inc VRAY.O: up 8.6% BUZZ-Rises on prelim Q3 results, annual forecast ** Roku Inc ROKU.O: up 8.9% BUZZ-Roku: Surges after Apple TV comes to its platform ** Burlington Stores Inc BURL.N: up 1.4% BUZZ-Burlington Stores: Rises after naming new CFO ** Aphria Inc APHA.NAPHA.TO: up 16.3% BUZZ-Pot stocks rise after Aphria posts surprise quarterly profit ** Abeona Therapeutics Inc ABEO.O: up 24.0% BUZZ-Abeona jumps on successful early-stage trial for skin disorder therapy ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: up 6.4% BUZZ-Nvidia: Among top performers on SOX; BofAML hikes PT ** P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc PTSI.O: down 4.5% BUZZ-PAM Transportation: Drops as strike at customer GM delivers 'blow' to profit ** Pinterest Inc PINS.N: down 4.6% ** Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O: down 1% BUZZ-Pinterest, Zoom Video down on volume after IPO lock-ups expire

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.56%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.03%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.57%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.27%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.67%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.79%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.04%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.19%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.14%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.11%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.50%

