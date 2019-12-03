BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Bank stocks, Chip stocks, PG&E, DarioHealth, ViewRay

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes hovered near one-month lows on Tuesday, as comments from President Donald Trump and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross stoked fears of a significant delay in resolving a trade dispute with China. .N

At 13:28 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 1.29% at 27,424.72. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.91% at 3,085.39 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.92% at 8,488.923. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Crown Castle International Corp CCI.N, up 2.2% ** Healthpeak Properties Inc PEAK.N, up 1.9% ** SL Green Realty Corp SLG.N, up 1.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Apache Corp APA.N, down 5.1% ** Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX.N, down 4.9% ** Unum Group UNM.N, down 4.6% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainer: ** Issuer Direct Corp ISDR.N, up 18.2% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage loser: ** CooTek (Cayman) Inc CTK.N, down 15% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Audentes Therapeutics Inc BOLD.O, up 105.2% ** DarioHealth Corp DRIO.O, up 58.7% ** ViewRay Inc VRAY.O, up 37.6% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd ASLN.O, down 46.7% ** Protagonist Therapeutics Inc PTGX.O, down 43% ** Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc ALDX.O, down 33.8% ** ViewRay Inc VRAY.O: up 37.6% BUZZ-Surges on Elekta, Medtronic agreements ** Applied Genetic Technologies Corp AGTC.O: up 0.7% BUZZ-Down after chief medical officer resigns ** CBL & Associates Properties Inc CBL.N: down 25.2% BUZZ-Drops on suspension of stock dividends ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 0.2% BUZZ-Piper Jaffray says Cybertruck is 'awesome', raises PT ** Plug Power Inc PLUG.O: down 12.2% BUZZ-Falls on common stock offering ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: up 0.2% BUZZ-Piper Jaffray says tailwinds outweigh regulatory concerns ** Facebook Inc FB.O: down 1.2% BUZZ-Brokerage sees ad spend jumping over 60%, starts with "overweight" ** AK Steel Holding Corp AKS.N: up 4.0% BUZZ-Up after Cleveland Cliffs agrees to buy co for $1.1 bln ** Uniqure NV QURE.O: up 16.6% BUZZ-Cowen says co has long-term value; starts coverage with "outperform" ** UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH.N: down 0.9% BUZZ-Expect muted investor reaction after initial FY forecast - Jefferies [nL4N28D2KF} ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: up 6.5% BUZZ-Failed to inspect transmission lines that caused 2018 wildfire - probe ** Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd ASLN.O: down 46.7% BUZZ-Drops on deep-discounted share offering ** Axsome Therapeutics Inc AXSM.O: up 13.5% BUZZ-Eyes record-high as sleep disorder drug succeeds study ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O: up 5.8% BUZZ-Leaps as diagnostic tests get Indian regulatory nod ** Cara Therapeutics Inc CARA.O: down 30.9% BUZZ-Slips on mixed data from anti-itch drug study ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: down 1.5% BUZZ-Netflix Needs to hike prices for future growth - Citi ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: down 1.5% ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O: down 0.4% ** Marvell Technology Group Ltd MRVL.O: down 3.4% ** Intel Corp INTC.O: down 2.5% ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: down 2.2% ** Broadcom Inc AVGO.O:down 1.8% ** Qorvo Inc QRVO.O: down 1.6% ** Micron Technology Inc MU.O: down 3.1% ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 2.2% ** Caterpillar Inc CAT.N: down 2.1% ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 1.3% ** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N: down 1.1% ** Baidu Inc BIDU.O: down 2.3% ** JD.com Inc JD.O: down 1.2% ** Huya Inc HUYA.N: down 5.8% ** Bilibili Inc BILI.O: down 5.0% ** Vipshop Holdings Ltd VIPS.N: up 0.2% BUZZ-Chip stocks fall after Trump signals delay in trade deal with China ** Quorum Health Corp QHC.N: up 59.1% BUZZ-Jumps on buyout offer from top stakeholder ** Audentes Therapeutics Inc BOLD.O: up 105.2% ** Sangamo Therapeutics Inc SGMO.O: up 6.9% ** AvroBio Inc AVRO.O: up 1.7% ** Voyager Therapeutics Inc VYGR.O: up 7.3% ** Abeona Therapeutics Inc ABEO.O: up 0.9% ** Uniqure NV QURE.O: up 16.6% ** BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc BMRN.O: up 0.1% ** MeiraGTx Holdings Plc MGTX.O: up 8.7% ** Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc RARE.O: up 6.8% ** Sarepta Therapeutics Inc SRPT.O: up 2.6% BUZZ-Gene therapy developers rise on Astellas' $3 bln deal for Audentes ** Ardelyx Inc ARDX.O: up 6.4% BUZZ-Climbs as kidney disease drug succeeds in trial UPDATE 2-Ardelyx drug reduces elevated phosphate levels, late-stage study shows ** e.l.f. Beauty Inc ELF.N: down 6.3% BUZZ-Dips on block trade, while Marathon Partners pushes co to sell itself ** Ability Inc ABIL.O: up 30.5% BUZZ-Eyes best day in over a year on new contracts ** Canadian National Railway Co CNI.N: down 1.7% BUZZ-Falls after cutting 2019 adj. EPS growth outlook UPDATE 2-CN Rail strike to weigh on 2019 profit, shares fall ** Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc AMRX.N: up 6.5% BUZZ-Rises on U.S. FDA nod for generic ulcer treatment ** DarioHealth Corp DRIO.O: up 58.7% BUZZ-Nearly doubles as Walmart set to launch digital health system ** Outlook Therapeutics Inc OTLK.O: up 48.1% BUZZ-Jumps after FDA approves more key studies for eye treatment ** Helmerich and Payne HP.N: down 1.9% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: down 1.9% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: down 2.0% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 0.5% ** Exxon Mobil XOM.N: down 0.5% ** Marathon Oil MRO.N: down 1.4% ** Apache Corp APA.N: down 5.1% ** Devon Energy DVN.N: down 0.9% ** Whiting Petroleum WLL.N: up 0.2% BUZZ-Oil stocks tumble after Trump signals delay in trade deal with China ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: down 2.1% BUZZ-Falls after reporting weak November load factor; drags down sector ** AerCap Holdings NV AER.N: down 2.9% BUZZ-AerCap descends as Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital departs ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 0.2% BUZZ-Shares shrug off Musk hearing ** Lands' End Inc LE.O: up 20.5% BUZZ-Jumps on FY profit forecast raise, higher Q3 profit ** Tufin Software Technologies Ltd TUFN.N: down 11.2% BUZZ-Shares drop ahead of planned sale by top investors ** Atreca Inc BCEL.O: up 24.6% BUZZ-Surges after FDA approves cancer treatment for human trials ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: down 2.3% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 1.7% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 2.5% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: down 2.4% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: down 2.0% ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: down 2.9% BUZZ-Banks fall as U.S. Treasury yields slip on trade deal jitters

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.44%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 1.22%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.69%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.14%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.62%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.35%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 1.18%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 1.11%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.79%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.69%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.38%

