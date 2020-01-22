Companies

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Baker Hughes, Abbott, Boeing, Tesla

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were set for record highs on Wednesday, as investors took heart from China's efforts to contain a virus outbreak and a strong forecast from IBM. .N

At 8:57 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.26% at 29,254. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.38% at 3,332.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.65% at 9,229.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** LSB Industries Inc <LXU.N>, up 22.3% ** Ra Medical Systems Inc <RMED.N>, up 21.0% ** Franklin Financial Network Inc <FSB.N>, up 12.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Four Season Education (Cayman) Inc <FEDU.N>, down 9.4% ** Five Point Holdings LLC <FPH.N>, down 9.2% ** US Foods Holding Corp <USFD.N>, down 6.5% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Genprex Inc <GNPX.O>, up 55.7% ** One Stop Systems Inc <OSS.O>, up 46.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** FuelCell Energy Inc <FCEL.O>, down 20.5% ** Novavax Inc <NVAX.O>, down 14% ** Seelos Therapeutics Inc <SEEL.O>, down 12.6% ** Baker Hughes Co BKR.N: down 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Slips on lower-than-expected Q4 profit ** Abbott Laboratories ABT.N: up 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Abbott rises as diabetes unit helps drive Q4 sales beat ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 4.7% premarket BUZZ-Breaches $100 billion market valuation in extended trading BUZZ-Earnings "will not disappoint" given strong China, Europe demand - Wedbush ** Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc SPR.N: down 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Hits 2-1/2 year low on prolonged grounding of 737 MAX ** IBM Corp IBM.N: up 3.8% premarket BUZZ-IBM gains on strong full-year profit forecast BUZZ-Street View: Trend remains consistent for IBM ** Navient Corp NAVI.O: up 4.0% premarket BUZZ-Gains on Q4 profit beat ** Express Inc EXPR.N: up 9.6% premarket BUZZ-Express Inc: Rises on plan to cut costs, shut stores ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Boeing Co: Jefferies, Credit Suisse cut PT on delayed return of MAX ** FuelCell Energy Inc FCEL.O: down 20.5% premarket BUZZ-Loses steam on wider-than-expected Q4 loss ** NeoPhotonics Corp NPTN.N: up 4.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises after Needham upgrades on demand from China, West ** Horizon Therapeutics HZNP.O: up 2.9% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Horizon's early approval emphasizes unmet need ** Zions Bancorporation NA ZION.O: down 3.8% premarket BUZZ-Falls on Q4 profit miss ** Ellington Financial Inc EFC.N: down 2.5% premarket BUZZ-Ellington Financial drops on stock offering ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: down 1.6% premarket BUZZ-Q4 revenue miss weighs on shares ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 8.2% premarket BUZZ-Moderna shares spike on confirming coronavirus vaccine development ** Ocean Power Technologies Inc OPTT.O: down 5.1% premarket BUZZ-Drops on 5.4 mln stock sale by Aspire Capital

