BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Baidu, Mediwound, Ironwood

U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday as progress toward a massive government spending bill and COVID-19 relief measures kept spirits high, while investors awaited new economic cues from the Federal Reserve's final meeting of the year..N

At 6:55 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.50% at 30,013. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.58% at 3,667.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.37% at 12,502.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Peblebrook Hotel Trust <PEB.N>, up 5.7% ** Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc <IVR.N>, up 5.6% ** LG Display Co <LPL.N>, up 5.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Apartment Investment and Management Company <AIV.N>, down 71.8% ** Cootek (Cayman) <CTK.N>, down 10.7% ** Gatos Silver Inc <GATO.N>, down 8.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Prevail Therapeutics Inc <PRVL.O>, up 85.6% ** Mid-Con Energy Partners Lp <MCEP.O>, up 51.6% ** BioLine RX <BLRX.O>, up 28.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc <MIRM.O>, down 18.8% ** Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc <IRWD.O>, down 17.1% ** Torchlight Energy Resources Inc <TRCH.O>, down 11.6% ** Apple AAPL.O: up 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Apple: Rises on report of plans to boost iPhone production ** Baidu BIDU.O: up 4.6% premarket BUZZ-Baidu: Rises on report of plans to make electric vehicles ** Mediwound MDWD.O: up 8.5% premarket BUZZ-Mediwound: Jumps on drug distribution deal in UAE ** Cellectis CLLS.O: down 11.1% premarket BUZZ-Cellectis drops on planned $100 mln equity raise ** Pluralsight PS.O: down 0.5% premarket BUZZ-Pluralsight: Brokerages downgrade after Vista Equity buyout deal

